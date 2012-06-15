----------------(8:20 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,068.0 +24.0 NZSX 50 3,438.66 +22.6 DJIA 12,651.91 +155.53 Nikkei 8,595.88 +26.99 NASDAQ 2,836.33 +17.72 FTSE 5,467.05 -16.76 S&P 500 1,329.10 +14.22 Hang Seng 19,015.9 +207.95 SPI 200 Fut 4,069.00 +25.00 CRB Index 272.06 +2.77 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.642 +0.043 US 30 YR Bond 2.740 +0.024 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2624 1.2626 Yen US$ 79.10 79.12 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1625.66 Silver (Lon) 28.72 Gold (NY) 1626.7 Light Crude 84.61 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday after news major central banks are preparing coordinated action if the results of Greek elections this weekend generate turmoil in financial markets. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 155.38 points, or 1.24 percent, to 12,651.76. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 14.22 points, or 1.08 percent, to 1,329.10. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 17.72 points, or 0.63 percent, to 2,836.33.

LONDON - British blue chips dipped on Thursday, edging down towards recent six-month lows as a surge in Spanish bond yields to record highs cast the spotlight back onto the problems in top trading partner the euro zone. The FTSE 100 closed down 0.3 percent, or 16.76 points, at 5,467.05, wiping out its gains from earlier in the week, and just over 200 points above its June 1 trough around 5,230, which was its lowest since late November 2011. TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average firmed during Friday's morning session, but gains on a report that central banks will take action to prevent a credit squeeze if turmoil hits the markets was limited by bearish sentiment ahead of the pivotal Greek election. The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 8,595.88 while the broader Topix also gained 0.3 percent to 727.88 after both indexes entered negative territory in early trading.

HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares are seen opening slightly higher on Friday and poised to post a weekly gain, but turnover is likely to remain muted ahead of crucial Greek elections at the weekend. The Hang Seng index and the China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms were both indicated to open up 0.6 percent. Esprit Holdings was set for a 6.3 percent bounce at the open after plans for a management shake-up took almost a third off its market value in the past two sessions.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The euro held firm against the U.S. dollar on Friday, reflecting hopes of central bank action to counter potential fallout from Sunday's crucial election in Greece, and after disappointing U.S. economic data. The euro traded at $1.2628, maintaining Thursday's 0.6 percent gains and edging near a high of $1.2672 hit right at the beginning of the week in a knee-jerk reaction to the announcement of a plan to support Spanish banks.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries fell on Thursday as gains in stocks and the euro dented safe haven appetite, but looming worries over a Sunday election in Greece could see prices back up before the weekend. While the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 1.24 percent, benchmark 10-year Treasuries last traded down 10/32 in price, yielding 1.633 percent.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was flat on Friday after five straight days of gains, supported by hopes for monetary easing after sluggish U.S. data, while investors were looking to a key vote in Greece on the weekend that could unleash havoc in financial markets. Spot gold traded nearly flat at $1,621.79 an ounce by 0052 GMT, on course for a 1.8-percent gain from a week earlier.The U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery edged up 0.2 percent to $1,623.30

BASE METALS

SHANGHAI - Copper prices inched up on Friday and were on track to post their first weekly rise in seven weeks, helped by reports that major central banks are poised to inject liquidity should the results of weekend elections in Greece unleash havoc on financial markets. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.5 percent to $7,456 a tonne by 0111 GMT, on course for its third consecutive daily rise. The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.8 percent to 54,540 yuan ($8,600) a tonne, set for its second straight daily climb.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil futures rose on Thursday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to keep its collective oil output ceiling unchanged for the second half of the year at 30 million barrels per day. The July Brent crude expired earlier, down 10 cents at $97.03, the lowest level since January 2011.

(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)