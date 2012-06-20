--------------(8:25 a.m India Time)----------------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,154.0 +26.0 NZSX 50 3,454.29 -26.1 DJIA 12,837.33 +95.51 Nikkei 8,700.15 +66.28 NASDAQ 2,929.76 +34.43 FTSE 5,586.31 +95.22 S&P 500 1,357.98 +13.20 Hang Seng 19,485.54 +67.84 SPI 200 Fut 4,157.00 +29.00 CRB Index 277.21 +3.59 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.6146 -0.005 US 30 YR Bond 2.7244 -0.01 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2675 1.2680 Yen US$ 78.82 78.86 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1620.14 Silver (Lon) 28.46 Gold (NY) 1621.3 Light Crude 83.90 --------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday on hopes that the Federal Reserve will agree to extend stimulus measures as the economy struggles to recover and the euro zone debt crisis worsens. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 95.66 points, or 0.75 percent, at 12,837.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 13.20 points, or 0.98 percent, at 1,357.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 34.43 points, or 1.19 percent, at 2,929.76. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's leading share index hit a six-week high on Tuesday on growing hopes for concerted economic stimulus measures from central banks, with a fall in UK inflation seen as increasing the chances of another Bank of England move. The FTSE 100 index closed up 95.22 points, or 1.7 percent at 5,586.31, just below the 5,600 level which was breached briefly late afternoon for the first time since the start of May. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average advanced on Wednesday on growing speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will launch a new round of stimulus to help combat slower growth and the impact of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis. The Nikkei gained 0.8 percent to 8,722.15, breaking above 8,714.78, the 23.6 percent retracement of its fall from March 27 to June 4. - - - - Hong Kong- Shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, helped by a 2.1 percent bounce in HSBC Holdings Plc, but gains for the benchmark index could be limited by its 200-day moving average, which it tested earlier this week. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.7 percent at 19,551.9, with its 200-day moving average currently at 19,591.2. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to start up 0.6 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE- The euro eased versus the dollar but clung to much of the previous day's gains on Wednesday, with investors focusing on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will adopt further monetary stimulus to support the economy's recovery. The euro dipped 0.1 percent to $1.2671, giving back a bit of ground after climbing about 0.9 percent on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices retreated on Tuesday as stock market gains curbed the bid for safe-haven debt a day before a Federal Reserve statement that may unveil new measures to foster economic growth. The broad S&P 500 stock market index rose nearly 1 percent on Tuesday while benchmark U.S. 10-year notes fell 13/32 in price to yield 1.62 percent, up from 1.57 percent late on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold ticked higher on Wednesday on speculative buying driven by hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve may extend its long-term bond-buying programme to stimulate the economy, a move which would boost bullion's appeal as a safe haven. Spot gold rose $2.99 an ounce to $1,619.59 an ounce by 0016 GMT. Gold jumped to its highest level in 2012 of around $1,790 in February after the Fed at the time said it would keep interest rates near zero until the end of 2014 at the earliest. U.S. gold futures for August delivery fell $2.20 an ounce to $1,621.00 an ounce. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- London copper slipped on Wednesday in thin trading, with worries lingering over Spain's debt problems and as some investors looked to cash in on gains made the previous day. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had fallen 0.5 percent to $7,570 a tonne by 0126 GMT, after rising 1.3 percent on Tuesday. The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 0.7 percent to 55,070 yuan ($8,700) a tonne, catching up with previous gains in London, after losing 0.5 percent the session before For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE- Brent crude slipped under $96 a barrel on Wednesday, staying close to 17-month lows hit the previous session, as worries over Spain's deep borrowing costs lingered ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. Brent oil for August delivery was down 23 cents at $95.53 per barrel by 0152 GMT. It fell as low as $95.40 earlier, near Tuesday's trough of $94.44, its cheapest level since Jan. 10, 2011. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)