---------------(8:20 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,134 0.00 NZSX 50 3,418.84 -25.95 DJIA 12,824.39 -12.94 Nikkei 8,836.7 +84.38 NASDAQ 2,930.45 -0.69 FTSE 5,622.29 +35.98 S&P 500 1,355.69 -2.29 Hang Seng 19,373.85 -145.0 SPI 200 Fut 4,142.00 -13.00 CRB Index 272.91 -4.30 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.640 -0.01 US 30 YR Bond 2.7252 -0.001 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2669 1.2672 Yen US$ 79.58 79.62 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1601.09 Silver (Lon) 27.92 Gold (NY) 1602.5 Light Crude 80.36 --------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and Dow ended down slightly on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve acted to aid the economy with measures that were largely in line with what the market expected, but went no further. The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 13.09 points, or 0.10 percent, at 12,824.24. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 2.28 points, or 0.17 percent, at 1,355.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 0.69 point, or 0.02 percent, at 2,930.45. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Expectations for more monetary stimulus sent Britain's top share index to a seven-week high on Wednesday, but investors cautioned those gains may be vulnerable if the euro zone debt crisis deepens further. Britain's FTSE 100 index rose 35.98 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,622.29. Trading volumes totalled 96 percent of the 90-day average. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose in early trade on Thursday on a slightly weaker yen after the U.S. Federal Reserve stopped short of a third round of quantitative easing, introducing only a milder stimulus to bolster a flagging U.S. economy. The Nikkei added 1.1 percent to 8,851.59 while the broader Topix index rose 1.2 percent to 755.88. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Shares opened slightly weaker on Thursday ahead of the release of China's HSBC flash PMI that could give investors fresh clues on the state of the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. The Hang Seng Index was down 0.3 percent at 19,462.58 by 0135 GMT, while the China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland firms was off 0.2 percent at 9,798.30. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar held off a one-month low against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, no worse for wear even after the Federal Reserve delivered another dash of monetary stimulus and said it was ready to do more if necessary. The euro last stood at $1.2685, having risen to a high of $1.2744 on Wednesday, near a one-month peak of $1.2748 set on Monday. Commodity currencies also held their ground with the Australian dollar at $1.0198, not far off a seven-week high of $1.0225 set overnight. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Most U.S. Treasuries fell narrowly on Wednesday, except for 30-year bonds, which rose on news the Federal Reserve plans to buy more of them as it extends monetary stimulus to a U.S. economy seemingly at risk of stalling. Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR rose 11/32 in price; their yields fell to 2.72 percent from 2.74 percent on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR, meanwhile, slipped 5/32, its yield rising to 1.64 percent from 1.63 percent on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold slipped for a third straight day on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve stopped short of launching another round of quantitative easing to stimulate the economy, a move that could have boosted bullion's appeal in times of uncertainty. Cash gold fell $5.62 an ounce to $1,599.76 by 0214 GMT. Gold rallied to its highest level in 2012 of around $1,790 in February. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - Copper slipped on Thursday after investors were disappointed that the Federal Reserve did not introduce more aggressive stimulus measures, while the market was awaiting the release of HSBC's reading on manufacturing in top metals consumer China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped 1 percent to $7,469 a tonne by 0139 GMT, its second session of losses after falling 0.8 percent on Wednesday. The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.9 percent to 54,400 yuan ($8,600) a tonne, after rising 0.4 percent the session before. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - World oil prices tumbled more than 3 percent on Wednesday to their lowest in a year and a half, as data showed U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly swelled and investors were disappointed at measures the Federal Reserve announced to aid the economy. The U.S. July crude contract expired and settled at $81.80, falling $2.23. It slid to a session low of $80.91, the lowest since Oct. 6. The more actively traded August crude closed at $81.45, down $2.90. The August Brent/WTI spread declined 17 cents to $11.41 a barrel, the narrowest since Januar For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)