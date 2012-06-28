-----------------------(08:40 / 0310 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,080.00 +26.00 NZSX 50 3,398.01 +10.23 DJIA 12,627.01 +92.34 Nikkei 8,810.21 +79.72 NASDAQ 2,875.32 +21.26 FTSE 5,523.92 +76.96 S&P 500 1,331.85 +11.86 Hang Seng 19,172.37 -4.52 SPI 200 Fut 4,039.00 +27.00 CRB Index 275.20 +2.44 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.629 +0.009 US 30 YR Bond 2.699 +0.006 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) EUR US$ 1.2490 1.2492 Yen US$ 79.40 79.41 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1575.29 Silver (Lon) 26.98 Gold (NY) 1576.0 Light Crude 80.41 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Update with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday on upbeat economic data and rising oil prices that sent energy shares up more than 2 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 93.32 points, or 0.74 percent, to 12,627.99. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 11.89 points, or 0.90 percent, to 1,331.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 21.26 points, or 0.74 percent, to 2,875.32. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's leading shares bounced back on Wednesday, snapping a four-session losing streak, with commodity and banking stocks squeezed higher as worries over the global growth outlook were eased by some upbeat U.S. data. The FTSE 100 index closed up 53.94 points, or 1.4 percent, at 5,520.90 points, recapturing the 5,500 level, on trading volume of just 67 percent of the 90-day daily average. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose more than 1 percent in early trade on Thursday as sentiment was buoyed by gains in U.S. stocks overnight, but gains were seen as limited as hopes sink for a credible fix to the euro zone debt crisis at an EU summit. The Nikkei rose 1.1 percent to 8,827.48 points, with exporters that were weak on Wednesday gaining a sturdier footing and utilities bounding ahead after shareholders of several power companies voted to keep nuclear power. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Shares were set for a third straight gain on Thursday as investors cut bearish bets ahead of a two-day meeting of euro zone leaders starting later in the day, but turnover is expected to remain lacklustre. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.65 percent at 19,305.74. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.49 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro stayed on the backfoot in Asia on Thursday, though its downside was seen limited lest an impending summit of European leaders surprised markets with concrete measures to tackle the region's debt crisis. The single currency bought $1.2474, versus $1.2466 late in New York, still within easy reach of this week's trough around $1.2441. It remained off a high of $1.2748 set early last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries traded in a narrow range, near unchanged, on Wednesday as weakness due to tepid demand in a five-year note auction was offset by safe-haven buying based on concerns about the eventual outcome of Europe's debt crisis. Benchmark 10-year notes traded 1/32 higher in price with yields little changed from Tuesday at 1.63 percent. The 1.63 percent level is near the middle of a range of trade that has dominated since early June. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold edged up in quiet trading on Wednesday, as many bullion investors stayed on the sidelines awaiting news from a European Union summit to address the region's debt crisis. Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,575.16 an ounce by 3:10 p.m. EDT (1910 GMT). U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled up $3.50 at $1,578.40 an ounce. Trading volume was about half its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Silver fell 0.6 percent to $26.92 an ounce. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper rose for a third straight day on Wednesday, supported by a double-dose of positive U.S. data that stole some attention away from the European debt situation that has weighed heavily on industrial metal prices this quarter. London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper ended up $46 at $7,405 a tonne, recovering from an intraday low of $7,307. In New York, the active September COMEX contract rose 3.60 cents or 1 percent to settle at $3.3565 per lb, after dealing between $3.3030 and $3.36. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil futures rose on Wednesday as tighter North Sea supplies and strong U.S. economic data put on the back burner concerns that a European summit would do little to solve he region's debt crisis. In London, August Brent crude settled 48 cents higher at $93.50 a barrel, having hit a session high of $93.95 after release of the EIA data. U.S. August crude settled up 85 cents at $80.21 a barrel, the highest in a week, after climbing to a session high of $80.92. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)