-----------------------(08:10 a.m.)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,140.70 +46.17 NZSX 50 3,437.90 +38.07 DJIA 12,880.09 +277.83 Nikkei 9,006.78 +132.67 NASDAQ 2,935.05 +85.56 FTSE 5,571.15 +78.09 S&P 500 1,362.16 +33.12 Hang Seng 19,441.46 +416.19 SPI 200 Fut 4,095.00 +38.00 CRB Index 284.19 +12.38 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.6381 -0.005 US 30 YR Bond 2.7421 -0.012 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2619 1.2622 Yen US$ 79.75 79.79 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1592.86 Silver (Lon) 27.38 Gold (NY) 1593.0 Light Crude 84.03 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with the latest Tokyo and Sydney figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks surged on Friday to close out a sour quarter on a high note as investors cheered an agreement by European leaders to stabilize the region's banks, a pact that helped remove some of the uncertainty that has plagued markets. The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 277.83 points, or 2.20 percent, to 12,880.09 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 33.12 points, or 2.49 percent, to 1,362.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 85.56 points, or 3.00 percent, to 2,935.05. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index bounced higher on Friday, led by rallies in risk-sensitive energy, miners, and banking stocks after a European Union summit unexpectedly produced a raft of measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis. The FTSE 100 index closed up 78.09 points, or 1.4 percent, at 5,571.15 points, but well below its intra-day peak of 5,619.65. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in early trade on Monday, extending gains made after euro zone leaders agreed to stabilise the region's banks and also helped by data showing Japanese manufacturing sentiment has improved. The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 9,033.36 and a 50 percent retracement of its fall from March 27 to June 4 would take it to 9,243. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares rose 1.3 percent in late morning trade on Monday, extending a rally sparked by an agreement by European leaders to allow their rescue fund to help ailing banks and to intervene in bond markets. The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 51.5 points at 0124 GMT. The benchmark rebounded 1.2 percent on Friday after the surprise outcome of the European summit. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The rally in the euro and high-beta currencies took a breather on Monday as investors looked for fresh reasons to extend a risk rally sparked by initial euphoria over perceived progress in efforts to resolve Europe's debt crisis. Having surged some 1.7 percent on Friday -- its best one-day gain in about eight months -- the single currency last traded at $1.2656, just a tad below a one-week peak of $1.2693. The greenback managed to outperform the yen, rising to 79.94 from Friday's low of 79.08. The euro fetched 101.19 yen, well up from last week's trough of 98.34, while the Aussie reached a fresh two-month high of 82.00 yen . For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Friday as a deal to let euro zone rescue funds be used to stabilize debt markets and bolster banks damped demand for safe-haven U.S. government bonds. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 22/32 lower in price, with their yields rising to 1.66 percent from 1.55 percent late Thursday. Thirty-year bonds fell 1-23/32, their yields rising to 2.76 percent from 2.67 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Spot gold hovered below $1,600 an ounce on Monday, pausing after posting its strongest daily rise in a month in the previous session on a euro zone deal aimed at helping its debt-laden members. Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,594.99 an ounce by 0024 GMT, after surging 3 percent in the previous session. The precious metal posted a monthly gain of more than 2 percent in June, its first in five months. U.S. gold lost half a percent to $1,595.70. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- London copper fell back on Monday, surrendering part of its 4-percent gain in the previous session, after data at the weekend showed a factory slump at one of Asia's leading exporters China had deepened in June. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.8 percent at $7,630 per tonne by 0115 GMT, after surging 4.1 percent on Friday - its largest single-day rise since Nov. 30. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - U.S. crude fell $1 a barrel on Monday on caution after data from China showed factory activity slowed even further in June. U.S. crude oil fell $1.01 to $83.95 a barrel by 0128 GMT. Brent crude lost $1.29 to $96.51. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Mumbai Bureau; 91-22-61807201); Editing by Jijo Jacob