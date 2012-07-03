-----------------------(07:50 a.m.)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,136.40 +3.40 NZSX 50 3,449.16 +8.99 DJIA 12,871.39 -8.70 Nikkei 9068.34 +64.86 NASDAQ 2,951.23 +16.18 FTSE 5,640.64 +69.49 S&P 500 1,365.51 +3.35 Hang Seng 19,722.57 +286.67 SPI 200 Fut 4,117.00 +20.00 CRB Index 284.21 +0.02 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.597 +0.01 US 30 YR Bond 2.7006 +0.007 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2584 1.2587 Yen US$ 79.63 79.66 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1597.24 Silver (Lon) 27.49 Gold (NY) 1597.8 Light Crude 83.75 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday, shaking off a surprise contraction in U.S. manufacturing, which some investors took as a signal the Federal Reserve will take more forceful actions to boost the economy. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 8.70 points, or 0.07 percent, at 12,871.39. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.35 points, or 0.25 percent, at 1,365.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 16.18 points, or 0.55 percent, at 2,951.23. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares extended gains on Monday, led by rallies in banking and commodity stocks, with the market primed for fresh economic stimulus moves later this week, building on measures agreed by an EU summit to counter the euro zone debt crisis. The FTSE 100 closed 69.49 points higher, or up 1.25 percent, at 5,641 level. The UK blue chip index jumped 1.4 percent on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday, with financial issues leading gains, after surprise weakness in U.S. manufacturing data renewed speculation the U.S.Federal Reserve may step in to boost growth. The Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 9,044.55, though it stopped short of testing Monday's intraday high of 9,103.79, with traders expecting substantial selling around 9,100 from investors, among other Japanese retail investors. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are poised to open higher on Tuesday as local markets reopen and play catch-up with overseas bourses, spurred by hopes of more monetary easing from global central banks. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 1.67 percent at 19,765.41. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland companies was indicated to open up 0.98 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - Investors made short shrift of both the euro and U.S. dollar on Tuesday after a batch of dismal data from Europe to the United States raised expectations for more action from central banks in both regions. The dollar managed to outperform the single currency, which slipped to $1.2579 from highs near $1.2700. The fall has cut by about half the euro's 1.7 percent rally on Friday after European leaders took a step forward to resolving the region's debt crisis. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices advanced on Monday as investors worried that unexpectedly weak U.S. manufacturing data and doubts about a European deal to ease the region's debt crisis could make for faltering global growth. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Monday were trading 17/32 higher in price to yield 1.585 percent, down from 1.64 percent late Friday. Benchmark yields have been trading in a range of 1.56 percent to 1.73 percent since early June, after yields hit a record low of 1.44 percent on June 1. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold prices held steady on Tuesday, as hopes of more easing from central banks after a string of bleak global macroeconomic data from Europe to the United States supported bullion's appeal. Spot gold was little changed at $1,595.79 an ounce by 0032 GMT. U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery traded nearly flat at $1,596.50. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - London copper firmed on Tuesday, after previous session's losses, as hopes of monetary easing actions by major central banks to counter a global slowdown helped offset demand worries stoked by grim macroeconomic data. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.5 percent at $7,660 per tonne by 0130 GMT, after falling 0.8 percent on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices edged lower on Monday as weak manufacturing data from the United States, Europe and China reinforced concerns about slowing economic growth and its threat to demand for petroleum. Brent August crude dipped 46 cents to settle at $97.34 a barrel, having managed a recovery from a $95.30 low. U.S. August crude fell $1.21 to settle at $83.75 a barrel, having slumped to $82.10 intraday. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Mumbai Bureau; +91 22 6180 7201)