Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,157.60 +30.38 NZSX 50 3,474.28 +29.65
DJIA 12,943.82 +72.43 Nikkei 9,102.71 +36.12
NASDAQ 2,976.08 +24.85 FTSE 5,687.73 +47.09
S&P 500 1,374.02 +8.51 Hang Seng 19,735.18 -0.35
SPI 200 Fut 4,126.00 +28.00 CRB Index 292.64 +8.43
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.6277 -- US 30 YR Bond 2.7405 --
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2590 1.2593 Yen US$ 79.68 79.72
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1617.19 Silver (Lon) 28.10
Gold (NY) 1618.3 Light Crude 87.46
Overnight market action with latest Tokyo and Hong Kong
figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks extended a rally for a third day on
Tuesday as sharp gains in oil prices lifted energy shares and
traders factored in increased expectations for central bank
stimulus.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 72.43 points,
or 0.56 percent, to 12,943.82. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 8.51 points, or 0.62 percent, to 1,374.02. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 24.85 points, or 0.84
percent, to 2,976.08.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index hit two-month highs on
Tuesday, extending gains into a third session as investors
readied for more economic stimulus after surprise action last
week at an EU summit to tackle the festering euro zone debt
crisis.
The FTSE 100 closed up 47.09 points, or 0.83
percent, at 5,687.73, its highest close since early May.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in early trade
on Wednesday, supported by keen interest in domestically driven
stocks and improved sentiment amid expectations central banks
will act to support flagging global growth.
The Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 9,113.09, helped by gains for
cyclical stocks such as industrial machinery and mining
companies, while safer bets such as pharmaceuticals
underperformed.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are poised to start higher on
Wednesday, extending this week's gains as risky assets across
Asia found support on hopes that central banks around the world
would usher in more quantitative easing to counter weak economic
growth.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.5 percent,
while the China Enterprises Index of top locally listed
mainland Chinese companies was indicated to open up 0.6 percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - High-beta currencies like the Australian dollar got
off to a firm start in Asia on Wednesday, having outperformed
their G3 counterparts as markets geared up for more policy
action from major central banks.
But among the three most liquid currencies in the world, the
euro managed to fare the best. It was last at $1.2603,
up from Tuesday's low of $1.2559. Immediate resistance is seen
at $1.2693, a high reached on Friday after European leaders
hammered out a deal to tackle the region's debt crisis.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Investors booking profits on gains in the
previous session drove U.S. Treasury debt prices lower on
Tuesday in thin trading ahead of a holiday on Wednesday
and key jobs data at the end of the week.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Tuesday were
trading 11/32 lower in price to yield 1.624 percent, up from
1.59 percent late Monday.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold prices rose 1.5 percent to a two-week high
on Tuesday, as signs of a slowing U.S. economy fuelled
investors' expectation that central banks around the
world will introduce new monetary stimulus.
Spot gold rose 1.5 percent on the day to $1,619.90 an
ounce by 2:23 p.m. EDT (1823 GMT).
U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled up
$24.10 an ounce at $1,621.80.
Silver rose 2.9 percent to $28.27 an ounce.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SHANGHAI - London copper edged down on Wednesday on a
stronger dollar and as investors began to wonder if recent
measures announced by European leaders were enough to tackle the
euro zone debt crisis.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
fallen 0.6 percent to $7,772 per tonne by 0138 GMT, after
hitting a 7-week high on Monday and ending that session up 2.5
percent.
The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange edged up 0.2 percent to 56,190 yuan
($8,800) per tonne, stretching gains into a fifth session.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude rose more than 3 percent on Tuesday,
topping $100 a barrel as rising tensions over Iran's nuclear
programme sparked oil's second rally in three sessions after a
second-quarter slide.
Brent rose $3.34 to end at $100.68 a barrel, the
highest settlement since May 31. Prices reached $101.58, the
loftiest intraday price since front-month Brent reached $101.90
on June 11.
U.S. crude jumped $3.91 to settle at $87.66 a barrel,
the highest close since May 30, after reaching $88.04 intraday.
- - - -
