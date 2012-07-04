-----------------------(08:06 a.m.)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,157.60 +30.38 NZSX 50 3,474.28 +29.65 DJIA 12,943.82 +72.43 Nikkei 9,102.71 +36.12 NASDAQ 2,976.08 +24.85 FTSE 5,687.73 +47.09 S&P 500 1,374.02 +8.51 Hang Seng 19,735.18 -0.35 SPI 200 Fut 4,126.00 +28.00 CRB Index 292.64 +8.43 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.6277 -- US 30 YR Bond 2.7405 -- Currencies EUR US$ 1.2590 1.2593 Yen US$ 79.68 79.72 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1617.19 Silver (Lon) 28.10 Gold (NY) 1618.3 Light Crude 87.46 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest Tokyo and Hong Kong figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks extended a rally for a third day on Tuesday as sharp gains in oil prices lifted energy shares and traders factored in increased expectations for central bank stimulus. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 72.43 points, or 0.56 percent, to 12,943.82. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 8.51 points, or 0.62 percent, to 1,374.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 24.85 points, or 0.84 percent, to 2,976.08. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index hit two-month highs on Tuesday, extending gains into a third session as investors readied for more economic stimulus after surprise action last week at an EU summit to tackle the festering euro zone debt crisis. The FTSE 100 closed up 47.09 points, or 0.83 percent, at 5,687.73, its highest close since early May. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in early trade on Wednesday, supported by keen interest in domestically driven stocks and improved sentiment amid expectations central banks will act to support flagging global growth. The Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 9,113.09, helped by gains for cyclical stocks such as industrial machinery and mining companies, while safer bets such as pharmaceuticals underperformed. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are poised to start higher on Wednesday, extending this week's gains as risky assets across Asia found support on hopes that central banks around the world would usher in more quantitative easing to counter weak economic growth. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.5 percent, while the China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland Chinese companies was indicated to open up 0.6 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - High-beta currencies like the Australian dollar got off to a firm start in Asia on Wednesday, having outperformed their G3 counterparts as markets geared up for more policy action from major central banks. But among the three most liquid currencies in the world, the euro managed to fare the best. It was last at $1.2603, up from Tuesday's low of $1.2559. Immediate resistance is seen at $1.2693, a high reached on Friday after European leaders hammered out a deal to tackle the region's debt crisis. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Investors booking profits on gains in the previous session drove U.S. Treasury debt prices lower on Tuesday in thin trading ahead of a holiday on Wednesday and key jobs data at the end of the week. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Tuesday were trading 11/32 lower in price to yield 1.624 percent, up from 1.59 percent late Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold prices rose 1.5 percent to a two-week high on Tuesday, as signs of a slowing U.S. economy fuelled investors' expectation that central banks around the world will introduce new monetary stimulus. Spot gold rose 1.5 percent on the day to $1,619.90 an ounce by 2:23 p.m. EDT (1823 GMT). U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled up $24.10 an ounce at $1,621.80. Silver rose 2.9 percent to $28.27 an ounce. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - London copper edged down on Wednesday on a stronger dollar and as investors began to wonder if recent measures announced by European leaders were enough to tackle the euro zone debt crisis. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had fallen 0.6 percent to $7,772 per tonne by 0138 GMT, after hitting a 7-week high on Monday and ending that session up 2.5 percent. The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.2 percent to 56,190 yuan ($8,800) per tonne, stretching gains into a fifth session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude rose more than 3 percent on Tuesday, topping $100 a barrel as rising tensions over Iran's nuclear programme sparked oil's second rally in three sessions after a second-quarter slide. Brent rose $3.34 to end at $100.68 a barrel, the highest settlement since May 31. Prices reached $101.58, the loftiest intraday price since front-month Brent reached $101.90 on June 11. U.S. crude jumped $3.91 to settle at $87.66 a barrel, the highest close since May 30, after reaching $88.04 intraday. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Mumbai bureau; +91 22 61807201)