Stock Markets
DJIA 12,943.82 +72.43 Nikkei 9,096.60 -7.57
NASDAQ 0,000.00 +0.00 FTSE 5,684.47 -3.26
S&P 500 1,374.02 +8.51 Hang Seng 19,614.30 -94.85
SPI 200 Fut 4,142.00 +0.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.5987 -0.029 US 30 YR Bond 2.7160 -0.024
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2525 1.2529 Yen US$ 79.85 79.89
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1617.31 Silver (Lon) 28.22
Gold (NY) 1617.9 Light Crude 87.01
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. markets are closed for a public holiday.
LONDON - Britain's top share index edged down in thin trade
on Wednesday, moving within a tight range as investors awaited
central bank meetings on Thursday that many expect to result in
fresh economic stimulus.
London's blue-chip index ended down 3.26 points, or 0.1
percent, at 5,684.47 points.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on
Thursday as investors were cautious ahead of a policy decision
later in the day by the European Central Bank and as the Nikkei
edges closer to resistance formed by its 75-day moving average.
The Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 9,124, just shy of
the 75-day average of 9,159, while the broader Topix index
also gained 0.3 percent to 780.75.
Hong Kong- Shares were set to open slightly higher on
Thursday, helped by gains in telecommunications and energy
heavyweights, although trading is expected to be light ahead of
a central bank policy meeting in Europe.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.24 percent,
while the China Enterprises Index was indicated to open
up 0.13 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro wallowed near one-week lows on Thursday,
struggling to find any traction ahead of a widely expected
interest rate cut by the European Central Bank.
The single currency traded at $1.2522 early in Asia,
having fallen around 0.7 percent on Wednesday in trading made
subdued by a U.S. holiday. Surveys showing all of Europe's
biggest economies are in recession or heading there added to the
gloom.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. markets are closed for a public holiday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held steady around $1,615 an ounce on
Thursday, as the anticipation of a rate cut by the European
Central Bank offset the impact of a stronger dollar.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,614.79 an ounce
by 0020 GMT.
U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery
edged down 0.4 percent to $1,615.60.
BASE METALS
SHANGHAI - Copper edged down on Thursday on caution ahead of
a meeting later in the session by the European Central Bank,
which is expected to cut interest rates to a record low, though
additional measures may be needed to support metals.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged down 0.1 percent to $7,719.25 per tonne by 0115 GMT, after
falling 1.2 percent in the prior session.
OIL
LONDON - Benchmark oil prices fell back below $100 a barrel
on Wednesday, after a sharp gain the previous day, as new
evidence of grim economic conditions in Europe offset
expectations of fresh stimulus measures.
One day after surging more than 3 percent amid one of the
biggest commodity-sector rallies ever, August Brent crude
fell 91 cents to settle at $99.77 a barrel. NYMEX crude
dipped 60 cents to $87.06 a barrel by 1745 GMT, with volumes
thinned by the U.S. Independence Day holiday.
