---------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,896.67 -47.15 Nikkei 9,047.46 -32.34
NASDAQ 2,976 +0.04 FTSE 5,684.47 -3.26
S&P 500 1,374.02 +8.51 Hang Seng 19,751.19 -54.61
SPI 200 Fut 4,142.00 +0.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.586 -0.012 US 30 YR Bond 2.7109 -0.007
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.238 Yen US$ 79.91 79.96
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1605.34 Silver (Lon) 27.69
Gold (NY) 1605.9 Light Crude 86.65
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged down on Thursday as economic
stimulus measures by major central banks failed to excite
investors before a U.S. jobs report expected to show tepid
growth.
After the S&P 500 index's strongest three-day run this year,
investors stepped back, leaving the broad index and the Dow
modestly lower and the Nasdaq essentially flat.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 47.15
points, or 0.36 percent, at 12,896.67. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 6.44 points, or 0.47 percent, at 1,367.58.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.04 point at
2,976.12.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index edged down in thin trade
on Wednesday, moving within a tight range as investors awaited
central bank meetings on Thursday that many expect to result in
fresh economic stimulus.
London's blue-chip index ended down 3.26 points, or 0.1
percent, at 5,684.47 points.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei was little changed on Friday as
market players looked to U.S. payroll figures later in the day
to gauge the extent of a slowdown in the world's largest economy
and possibility the Federal Reserve will take steps to deal with
it.
The Nikkei's rally from its June 4 closing low of 8,295 has
so far failed to reach 9,275, the 50 percent retracement of its
decline from the March high of 10,255.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG- Shares were set for a weaker start on Friday,
dragged down by financials after China's second interest rate
cut in two months raised worries about economic growth and
further erosion of bank net interest margins.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.28 percent
at 19,752.83. The China Enterprises Index of top locally
listed mainland Chinese companies was indicated to open down
0.38 percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO/SYDNEY - The euro languished at five-week lows against
the greenback and record troughs versus commodity currencies
such as the Australian dollar on Friday as markets were
underwhelmed by the European Central Bank's latest attempt to
bolster the area's economy
The euro dropped to $1.2364 and A$1.2015,
after the ECB expectedly cut interest rates, but refrained from
bolder moves such as reviving its bond-buying programme. It was
last at $1.2382, down 0.1 percent on the day.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday after
China and the European Central Bank cut interest rates more
aggressively than anticipated, adding to worries about a global
slowdown one day before key U.S. jobs data are expected.
The benchmark 10-year note was up 10/32 in
price to yield 1.598 percent, down from 1.63 percent on Tuesday.
The yi eld f ell to a session low of 1.58 percent after the
China rate cut.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold inched up on Friday, on course for a second
straight week of gains, as investors await the all-important
U.S. June employment report to gauge the health of the world's
top economy for trading cues.
Spot gold crept up 0.1 percent to $1,606.10 an
ounce by 0037 GMT, on course for a weekly rise of half a
percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SHANGHAI - Copper was steady on Friday as moves by China,
the euro zone and Britain to loosen monetary policy a day
earlier failed to inspire industrial metals, instead being seen
as a sign of governments' growing level of alarm about the world
economy.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures rose on Thursday, ending
at a five-week high on worries about tighter supplies following
a lockout of striking oil workers in Norway and hopes that some
policy-easing steps by some central banks would improve oil
demand.
In London, August Brent crude closed at $100.70 a barrel,
gaining 93 cents, the highest settlement for front-month Brent
since the May 31 finish at $100.87.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)