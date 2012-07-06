---------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,896.67 -47.15 Nikkei 9,047.46 -32.34 NASDAQ 2,976 +0.04 FTSE 5,684.47 -3.26 S&P 500 1,374.02 +8.51 Hang Seng 19,751.19 -54.61 SPI 200 Fut 4,142.00 +0.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.586 -0.012 US 30 YR Bond 2.7109 -0.007 Currencies EUR US$ 1.238 Yen US$ 79.91 79.96 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1605.34 Silver (Lon) 27.69 Gold (NY) 1605.9 Light Crude 86.65 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged down on Thursday as economic stimulus measures by major central banks failed to excite investors before a U.S. jobs report expected to show tepid growth. After the S&P 500 index's strongest three-day run this year, investors stepped back, leaving the broad index and the Dow modestly lower and the Nasdaq essentially flat. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 47.15 points, or 0.36 percent, at 12,896.67. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 6.44 points, or 0.47 percent, at 1,367.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.04 point at 2,976.12. - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index edged down in thin trade on Wednesday, moving within a tight range as investors awaited central bank meetings on Thursday that many expect to result in fresh economic stimulus. London's blue-chip index ended down 3.26 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,684.47 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei was little changed on Friday as market players looked to U.S. payroll figures later in the day to gauge the extent of a slowdown in the world's largest economy and possibility the Federal Reserve will take steps to deal with it. The Nikkei's rally from its June 4 closing low of 8,295 has so far failed to reach 9,275, the 50 percent retracement of its decline from the March high of 10,255.  For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares were set for a weaker start on Friday, dragged down by financials after China's second interest rate cut in two months raised worries about economic growth and further erosion of bank net interest margins. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.28 percent at 19,752.83. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland Chinese companies was indicated to open down 0.38 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO/SYDNEY - The euro languished at five-week lows against the greenback and record troughs versus commodity currencies such as the Australian dollar on Friday as markets were underwhelmed by the European Central Bank's latest attempt to bolster the area's economy The euro dropped to $1.2364 and A$1.2015, after the ECB expectedly cut interest rates, but refrained from bolder moves such as reviving its bond-buying programme. It was last at $1.2382, down 0.1 percent on the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday after China and the European Central Bank cut interest rates more aggressively than anticipated, adding to worries about a global slowdown one day before key U.S. jobs data are expected. The benchmark 10-year note was up 10/32 in price to yield 1.598 percent, down from 1.63 percent on Tuesday. The yi eld f ell to a session low of 1.58 percent after the China rate cut. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold inched up on Friday, on course for a second straight week of gains, as investors await the all-important U.S. June employment report to gauge the health of the world's top economy for trading cues. Spot gold crept up 0.1 percent to $1,606.10 an ounce by 0037 GMT, on course for a weekly rise of half a percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - Copper was steady on Friday as moves by China, the euro zone and Britain to loosen monetary policy a day earlier failed to inspire industrial metals, instead being seen as a sign of governments' growing level of alarm about the world economy. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures rose on Thursday, ending at a five-week high on worries about tighter supplies following a lockout of striking oil workers in Norway and hopes that some policy-easing steps by some central banks would improve oil demand. In London, August Brent crude closed at $100.70 a barrel, gaining 93 cents, the highest settlement for front-month Brent since the May 31 finish at $100.87. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)