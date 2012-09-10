--------------(8:30 a.m India time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,306.64 +14.64 Nikkei 8,860.34 -11.31 NASDAQ 3,136.42 +0.61 FTSE 5,794.80 +17.46 S&P 500 1,437.92 +5.80 Hang Seng 19,858.88 +56.72 SPI 200 Fut 4,273.00 -12.00 CRB Index 311.67 +2.78 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.668 -0.021 US 30 YR Bond 2.8073 -0.014 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2788 1.2789 Yen US$ 78.20 78.23 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1737.81 Silver (Lon) 33.87 Gold (NY) 1740.3 Light Crude 96.21 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks held steady at four-year highs on Friday, closing out their best week since June as a sharply disappointing jobs report only fuelled expectations that the Federal Reserve would act to stimulate the economy next week. The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 14.64 points, or 0.11 percent, at 13,306.64. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.80 points, or 0.40 percent, at 1,437.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.61 points, or 0.02 percent, at 3,136.42. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Strength in miners and financials outpaced falls in defensives as Britain's FTSE 100 rose on Friday, extending the previous session's propitious gains, as the risk-on trade prevailed after weak U.S. jobs data heightened the prospects for more economic stimulus. London's blue chip index closed 17.46 points higher, or 0.3 percent, at 5,794.80, having added 2.1 percent on Thursday after ECB president Mario Draghi sparked a risk-on trade frenzy when he announced the launch a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying programme to lower struggling euro zone countries' borrowing costs and draw a line under the debt crisis. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Monday, led by exporters as the yen strengthened on mounting expectations that the Federal Reserve would launch further stimulus measures after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data. The Nikkei eased 0.3 percent to 8,848.35 after rallying 2.2 percent on Friday, its biggest one-day percentage gain in five months, on the back of the European Central Bank's plan to buy bonds of highly-indebted euro zone countries to tackle the bloc's debt crisis. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong - Shares were set for a firmer start on Monday, with large-cap energy and banking stocks poised to build on last week's big gains, as hopes for more steps from China to boost flagging growth spur investors back into the market. The Hang Seng index was seen opening up 0.4 percent. The China Enterprise index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open up 0.2 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE/SYDNEY- The euro fell against the dollar on Monday but still held near a four-month high, after weak U.S. jobs data fanned speculation that the Federal Reserve would launch more monetary stimulus this week. The euro managed to hold on to much of its gains from Friday, when it climbed to as high as $1.2818 on trading platform EBS, its strongest level in nearly four months. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries rallied on Friday after a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report increased expectations that the Federal Reserve will launch a new bond buying program when it meets next week, though price gains were capped as some investors remained sceptical. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields initially dropped as low as 1.59 percent, down from around 1.73 percent before the data was released. They later rose back to 1.67 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold held steady on Monday, after rallying to its highest in six and a half months in the previous session as a sharply disappointing U.S. employment report fuelled expectations for imminent easing from the Federal Reserve. Spot gold was little changed at $1,734.64 an ounce by 0028 GMT, after rising to $1,741.30 the session before, its highest since Feb 29. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - Shanghai copper and zinc hit their highest levels in four months on Monday, boosted by hopes that China and the United States will roll out more stimulus programmes, supporting demand for industrial metals. The most active December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange shot up 2.6 percent to a session high of 58,130 yuan ($9,200) per tonne, its highest since May 4, before edging down to 58,050 by 0155 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Friday in volatile trading after a disappointing U.S. August jobs report weakened the dollar and bolstered expectations for stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve, even while denting the outlook for petroleum demand. Brent October crude rose 76 cents to settle at $114.25 a barrel, having swung between $112.34 and $114.65. U.S. October crude rose 89 cents to settle at $96.42 a barrel, below the 200-day moving average of $96.62, after trading from $94.08 to $96.74 during the session. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)