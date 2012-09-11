--------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,254.29 -52.35 Nikkei 8,796.98 -72.28 NASDAQ 3,104.02 -32.40 FTSE 5,793.20 -1.60 S&P 500 1,429.08 -8.84 Hang Seng 19,707.37 -125.81 SPI 200 Fut 4,318.00 -13.00 CRB Index 313.24 +1.57 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.6558 +0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.8089 +0.003 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2774 1.2777 Yen US$ 78.18 78.22 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1730.39 Silver (Lon) 33.54 Gold (NY) 1732.9 Light Crude 96.31 ---------------------------------------------------------------- pdates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - Wall Street edged lower on Monday, led by weakness in technology shares, as investors locked in gains on a recent rally ahead of possible policy action from the Federal Reserve this week. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 52.35 points, or 0.39 percent, to 13,254.29. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 8.84 points, or 0.61 percent, to 1,429.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 23.60 points, or 0.75 percent, to 3,112.82. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - British blue chip shares dipped on Monday as weakness in defensive stocks outweighed strength in risk-sensitive cyclicals, such as miners, and investors positioned for more newsflow out of Europe and the United States. The FTSE 100 closed down 1.60 points, or 0.03 percent, at 5,793.20, with the index yo-yoing in a tight range around the psychologically important 5,800 level. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell on Tuesday as investors were cautious ahead of the German constitutional court's ruling over the legality of the European bailout fund on Wednesday and the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting this week. The Nikkei dropped 0.8 percent to 8,800.35, holding above the support level of its five-day moving average at 8,780.35. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares were poised to start lower on Tuesday, with China Construction Bank (CCB) the top drag on the Hang Seng Index with a 1 percent loss. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.4 percent at 19,757.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.5 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO- The euro hovered below a near-four-month peak against the dollar on Tuesday as traders grew wary after the currency's sharp gains late last week and ahead of key events in Europe and the United States. The euro traded at $1.2769, slightly above late U.S. levels but off a high around $1.2815 hit on Friday just after poor U.S job data raised expectations that the Fed will likely launch another asset purchase programme on Sept 13. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Long-dated U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday as investors bet on the increasing likelihood of a third Federal Reserve bond purchase program, which stoked worries of higher inflation. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields rose to 1.68 percent, up 1 basis point on the day. The 10-year yield touched 1.59 percent on Friday in reaction to the disappointing jobs figures. Thirty-year bonds yields, which are bearing the brunt of inflation fears, increased to 2.84 percent, up from a low of 2.71 percent on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold edged higher on Tuesday, paring losses from the previous session, with investors waiting for a key German ruling on the euro zone's bailout funds and a U.S. Federal Reserve decision on possible measures to stimulate the economy. Spot gold had edged up 0.2 percent to $1,728.40 an ounce by 0037 GMT, after dropping more than 0.6 percent the session before. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper eased on Tuesday from four-month peaks in the previous session, as focus shifted to a German ruling on bond buying and a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for progress on expected stimulus plans that have supported commodities in the past week. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.72 percent to $8,010 a tonne by 0110 GMT, reversing an advance in the previous session when it hit $8,109.75 a tonne, the highest since May 10. Copper has erased year-to-date losses of 5 percent seen in June to post gains of more than 5 pct. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude futures edged up on Monday in choppy trading, settling a few cents higher, as supportive expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would act to stimulate the economy countered pressure from weak Chinese data that raised concerns about demand for oil. U.S. crude rose 12 cents, or 0.12 percent, to settle at $96.54 a barrel, after slumping to $95.34, with the session peak of $96.63 only 2 cents above the $96.61 200-day moving average. Brent October crude rose 56 cents, or 0.49 percent, to settle at $114.81 a barrel, having traded from $113.92 to $115.05. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)