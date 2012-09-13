----------------(8:30 a.m India time)-----------------------Stock Markets DJIA 13,333.35 +9.99 Nikkei 9,001.39 +41.43 NASDAQ 3,114.31 +9.79 FTSE 5,782.08 -10.11 S&P 500 1,436.56 +3.00 Hang Seng 20,087.18 +12.91 SPI 200 Fut 4,360.00 -4.00 CRB Index 315.70 +0.80 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.7490 -0.009 US 30 YR Bond 2.9126 -0.007 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2917 1.2918 Yen US$ 77.74 77.77 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1730.85 Silver (Lon) 33.17 Gold (NY) 1733.4 Light Crude 97.09 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - Wall Street ended little changed on Wednesday, erasing early gains, as investors turned cautious before a Federal Reserve decision on another round of monetary stimulus to boost the economy. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 9.99 points, or 0.07 percent, to 13,333.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 3.01 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,436.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 9.79 points, or 0.32 percent, to 3,114.31. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares retreated on Wednesday as optimism over a German constitutional court ruling in favour of the euro zone's new bailout fund faded, and investors focused on the possibility the U.S. may not come up with eagerly anticipated stimulus. The FTSE 100 ended down 10.11 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,782.08, having risen as high as 5,821.24 after the German court ruling, which boosted hopes the single currency bloc is finally putting in place tools to resolve its crisis. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dipped slightly in early Thursday trade as investors waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce fresh stimulus, although gains for tech-related shares after Apple announced its iPhone 5 launch curbed losses. The Nikkei dropped 0.1 percent to 8,955.26, but held above its 14-day moving average at 8,884.00. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares were poised to start lower on Thursday, as investors trimmed recent gains for the Hong Kong property sector ahead of the end of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting where policymakers could announce more stimulus measures. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.1 percent at 20,062 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.2 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO- The euro held near a four-month high on Thursday after Germany's Constitutional Court gave the green light for Berlin to ratify the euro zone's permanent rescue fund, looking to extend gains further on possible stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The euro changed hands at $1.2919 in Asian trade, up slightly from late U.S. levels and near four-month highs of $1.2937 hit a few hours after the German Constitutional Court's ruling on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday, with longer-dated yields touching their highest in about three weeks after Germany's top court backed the euro zone's new bailout fund, reducing demand for safe-haven U.S. bonds. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 16/32 in price to yield 1.758 percent, up 5.7 basis points from Tuesday and the highest yields since August 22. Thirty-year bonds were down 1-7/32 in price to yield 2.915 percent, up 6.2 basis points from Tuesday's close and the highest since Aug. 21. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Thursday with investors awaiting the all-important Federal Reserve policy decision, after a German court ruling in favour of the euro zone rescue fund sent bullion to its highest since the end of February. Spot gold gained $1.41 to $1,732.41 an ounce by 0026 GMT, off a near six-month high of $1,746.20 hit on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- Copper was steady on Thursday, with some investors taking profits ahead of a key Federal Reserve meeting later in the session, though most remained optimistic of further stimulus action to bolster the world's largest economy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had ticked up 0.1 percent to $8,100 per tonne by 0228 GMT, after rising 5.1 percent over the past four sessions. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures rose on Wednesday as a German court ruling affirming the legality of the euro zone bailout fund combined with geopolitical concerns to lift oil prices before data showing a rise in U.S. crude inventories curbed gains. Brent October crude rose 56 cents, or 0.49 percent, to settle at $115.96 a barrel, having traded from $115 to $116.67. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)