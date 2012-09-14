------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,539.86 +206.51 Nikkei 9133.44 +138.29 NASDAQ 3,155.83 +41.51 FTSE 5,819.92 +37.84 S&P 500 1,459.99 +23.43 Hang Seng 20,548.50 +496.87 SPI 200 Fut 4,381.00 +33.00 CRB Index 317.45 +1.75 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.7386 +0.017 US 30 YR Bond 2.9457 +0.018 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3004 1.3008 Yen US$ 77.59 77.62 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1772.15 Silver (Lon) 34.63 Gold (NY) 1775.0 Light Crude 98.94 -------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks surged to multi-year highs on Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced an aggressive plan to stimulate the economy, encouraging investors to dive back into the market. The Dow and the S&P 500 both closed at their highest levels since December 2007, while the Nasdaq ended at the highest since November 2000. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index rose to a three-week high on Thursday, boosted by expectations of stimulus action from the U.S. Federal Reserve, prospects of renewed merger and acquisition activity and a brightening technical picture. Expectations of action by the Fed plus the European Central Bank's plans unveiled last week to buy sovereign bonds to support the euro zone's weak economies, have helped push the FTSE 100 index above the psychologically important 5,800 mark, opening the door to more gains. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average climbed 1.3 percent to its highest level in nearly three weeks above 9,000 on Friday after the Federal Reserve launched new stimulus for the U.S. economy. The Nikkei had advanced 119.58 points to 9,114.73 by midmorning, breaking above its 200-day moving average at 9,002.78 and t h e 23.6 percent retracement of its rally from July 25 to Aug. 20 at 9,012. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares were poised to start higher on Friday, extending weekly gains as investor risk appetite rises after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced an aggressive new stimulus plan to drive job creation. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 2.2 percent at 20,479.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 2.7 percent. ------- FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE - The dollar hit a four-month low against a basket of major currencies on Friday, extending its losses after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a new round of aggressive monetary stimulus to promote U.S. job creation, investment and consumption. The euro climbed to as high as $1.3016 on trading platform EBS, its highest level in four months, and last stood at $1.3008 , up 0.2 percent from late U.S. trade on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for 30-year U.S. government debt sank on Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced a round of stimulus comprising mortgage-backed security purchases rather than the Treasury buys many had expected. The Fed statement initially sent prices for 10- and 30-year debt sharply down, but the benchmark 10-year Treasury note recovered to end the day higher. The 30-year bond dropped, but ended off the day's lows. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold rose to a six-month high on Friday, extending a 2-percent rally from the previous session when the Federal Reserve announced a new round of stimulus measure, which could add to the risk of inflation down the line and burnishes gold's appeal. Spot gold climbed to as high as $1,774.96 an ounce in early Asian trade, its highest since Feb. 29, and eased slightly to $1,773.11 by 0212 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- Shanghai rubber futures hit their upside limit and copper and steel futures jumped more than 4 percent on Friday on hopes global demand would be bolstered by the Federal Reserve's move to boost growth in the world's top economy. The most-traded rubber futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session high of 24,675 yuan per tonne. Shanghai copper rose 4.1 percent to a high of 60,460 yuan and rebar climbed nearly 5 percent to 3,623 yuan. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures hit a four-month high on Thursday as the October contract expired and the Federal Reserve's launch of another stimulus program weakened the dollar. Expiring Brent October crude rose 94 cents or 0.81 percent to settle at $116.90 a barrel, having reached $117.48, the highest since prices touched $118.45 on May 3. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)