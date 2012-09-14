------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,539.86 +206.51 Nikkei 9133.44 +138.29
NASDAQ 3,155.83 +41.51 FTSE 5,819.92 +37.84
S&P 500 1,459.99 +23.43 Hang Seng 20,548.50 +496.87
SPI 200 Fut 4,381.00 +33.00 CRB Index 317.45 +1.75
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.7386 +0.017 US 30 YR Bond 2.9457 +0.018
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3004 1.3008 Yen US$ 77.59 77.62
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1772.15 Silver (Lon) 34.63
Gold (NY) 1775.0 Light Crude 98.94
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks surged to multi-year highs on
Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced an aggressive plan
to stimulate the economy, encouraging investors to dive back
into the market.
The Dow and the S&P 500 both closed at their highest levels
since December 2007, while the Nasdaq ended at the highest since
November 2000.
LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index rose to a
three-week high on Thursday, boosted by expectations of stimulus
action from the U.S. Federal Reserve, prospects of renewed
merger and acquisition activity and a brightening technical
picture.
Expectations of action by the Fed plus the European Central
Bank's plans unveiled last week to buy sovereign bonds to
support the euro zone's weak economies, have helped push the
FTSE 100 index above the psychologically important 5,800
mark, opening the door to more gains.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average climbed 1.3 percent to its
highest level in nearly three weeks above 9,000 on Friday after
the Federal Reserve launched new stimulus for the U.S. economy.
The Nikkei had advanced 119.58 points to 9,114.73
by midmorning, breaking above its 200-day moving average at
9,002.78 and t h e 23.6 percent retracement of its rally from
July 25 to Aug. 20 at 9,012.
Hong Kong- Shares were poised to start higher on Friday,
extending weekly gains as investor risk appetite rises after the
U.S. Federal Reserve announced an aggressive new stimulus plan
to drive job creation.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 2.2 percent at
20,479.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 2.7 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SINGAPORE - The dollar hit a four-month low against a
basket of major currencies on Friday, extending its losses after
the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a new round of aggressive
monetary stimulus to promote U.S. job creation, investment and
consumption.
The euro climbed to as high as $1.3016 on trading platform
EBS, its highest level in four months, and last stood at $1.3008
, up 0.2 percent from late U.S. trade on Thursday.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Prices for 30-year U.S. government debt sank on
Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced a round of stimulus
comprising mortgage-backed security purchases rather than the
Treasury buys many had expected.
The Fed statement initially sent prices for 10- and 30-year
debt sharply down, but the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
recovered to end the day higher. The 30-year bond
dropped, but ended off the day's lows.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold rose to a six-month high on Friday, extending
a 2-percent rally from the previous session when the Federal
Reserve announced a new round of stimulus measure, which could
add to the risk of inflation down the line and burnishes gold's
appeal.
Spot gold climbed to as high as $1,774.96 an ounce in
early Asian trade, its highest since Feb. 29, and eased slightly
to $1,773.11 by 0212 GMT.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- Shanghai rubber futures hit their upside limit and
copper and steel futures jumped more than 4 percent on Friday on
hopes global demand would be bolstered by the Federal Reserve's
move to boost growth in the world's top economy.
The most-traded rubber futures on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange hit a session high of 24,675 yuan per tonne.
Shanghai copper rose 4.1 percent to a high of 60,460
yuan and rebar climbed nearly 5 percent to 3,623 yuan.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude futures hit a four-month high on
Thursday as the October contract expired and the Federal
Reserve's launch of another stimulus program weakened the
dollar.
Expiring Brent October crude rose 94 cents or 0.81
percent to settle at $116.90 a barrel, having reached $117.48,
the highest since prices touched $118.45 on May 3.
