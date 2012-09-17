-----------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,593.37 +53.51 Nikkei 9,159.39 +164.24 NASDAQ 3,183.95 +28.12 FTSE 5,915.55 +95.63 S&P 500 1,465.77 +5.78 Hang Seng 20,646.28 +16.50 SPI 200 Fut 4,412.00 +20.00 CRB Index 320.93 +3.48 Bonds (Yield) US 10-YR Bond 1.868 +0.000 US 30-YR Bond 3.0918 +0.000 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3124 1.3126 Yen US$ 78.20 78.23 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1772.29 Silver (Lon) 34.59 Gold (NY) 1775.1 Light Crude 99.14 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose for a fourth straight session on Friday to close out the week at nearly five-year highs after the Federal Reserve took bold action to spur the economy, a move that could keep equities buoyed in the coming months. The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 53.51 points, or 0.40 percent, at 13,593.37. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index closed up 5.78 points, or 0.40 percent, at 1,465.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 28.12 points, or 0.89 percent, to 3,183.95. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 hit its highest level in six months on Friday, opening the door for a rally to the psychologically important 6,000 mark, helped by fresh economic stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Export-orientated miners were the top gainers, adding some 43 points to the FTSE 100, as prospects for stronger economic growth in the world's biggest economy were seen translating into more demand for metals. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average climbed 1.8 percent on Friday to its highest level in three weeks, gaining a foothold above 9,000 after bold plans for stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve boosted risk appetite and lifted battered cyclical stocks. The Nikkei advanced 164.24 points to 9,159.39 in heavy volume, helping to hoist the benchmark well clear of its 200-day moving average at 9,002.87. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were poised to start the week higher on Monday, lifted by the local property sector despite moves by its de facto central bank to curb home loans to prevent the city being flooded with money from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest stimulus plan. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.6 percent at 20,758.5. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.6 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar languished near a seven-month trough versus a basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday, but recovered some ground against a broadly weaker yen, which faces a central bank that could ease monetary policy this week. The dollar index stood at 78.878, having fallen as far as 78.601 on Friday, a level not seen since late February. It has shed some 6 percent from a 24-month high of 84.100 in July. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - The U.S. Treasuries market stumbled on Friday with the 30-year bond suffering its worst week in over three years, as the Federal Reserve's latest stimulus program raised inflation worries and spurred investors to dump bonds. Benchmark 10-year notes fell more than 1 point at 97-26/32 to yield 1.866 percent, up 14.5 basis points from Thursday and 19.6 basis points from a week ago. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold firmed on Monday, holding near its highest level in almost seven months, as the dollar stayed under pressure after the Federal Reserve took bold action to spur the economy. Gold added $4.93 an ounce to $1,774.39 after rising as high as $1,777.51 on Friday, its highest since late February. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- London copper edged down slightly on Monday after steep gains in the previous session, although prices did not stray too far from a 4-1/2 month top as a new round of U.S. monetary stimulus measures and a weak dollar continued to support sentiment. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down 0.3 percent to $8,354.75 per tonne by 0158 GMT, after touching a high of $8,386.25 earlier -- near a 4-1/2 month high of $8,411 hit in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Friday but settled below four-month highs hit in the session as concerns that high energy costs could threaten economic growth tempered hopes for stronger demand after the Federal Reserve launched its latest economic stimulus program. U.S. October crude, up 2.7 percent for the week, rose 69 cents to settle at $99 a barrel. U.S. crude reached $100.42, its first time over $100 since May 4 when it touched $102.72. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)