Stock Markets
DJIA 13,553.10 -40.27 Nikkei 9,173.54 +14.15
NASDAQ 3,178.67 -5.28 FTSE 5,893.52 -22.03
S&P 500 1,461.19 -4.58 Hang Seng 20,665.99 +7.88
SPI 200 Fut 4,398.00 +0.00 CRB Index 314.46 -6.46
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.8223 -0.021 US 30 YR Bond 3.0251 -0.001
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.3102 1.3121 Yen US$ 78.57 78.60
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1757.09 Silver (Lon) 34.17
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Monday in light trading after
a rally that drove the S&P 500 last week to its highest level in
nearly five years and as falling oil prices hit energy shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 40.19
points, or 0.30 percent, to close unofficially at 13,553.18. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 4.58 points, or 0.31
percent, to finish unofficially at 1,461.19. The Nasdaq
Composite Index dropped 5.28 points, or 0.17 percent, to
end unofficially at 3,178.67.
LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 retreated from half-year highs
on Monday, in what strategists said was likely to be a
profit-taking pause in a three-month-long rally stimulated by
global central banks.
The FTSE 100 closed down 22.03 points or 0.4 percent at
5,893.52 points, erasing less than a third of the previous
session's jump on news of the Fed's plans to pump $40 billion a
month into the world's biggest economy.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei edged up on Tuesday as support from a
weaker yen offset concerns over companies with large exposure to
China, as anti-Japan protests over a territorial dispute between
the two countries disrupted business and production.
By the midday break, the Nikkei share average was up
0.2 percent at 9,173.54 after rallying 1.8 percent on Friday in
the wake of the announcement of another round of stimulus by the
U.S. Federal Reserve. Monday was a public holiday in Japan.
Hong Kong- Shares are set to start weaker on Tuesday, with
Chinese property and energy counters among the bigger percentage
losers pushing the Hang Seng Index off its highest level since
early May.
The Hang Seng Index was poised to open down 0.2
percent at 20,622.1. The China Enterprises Index of the
top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down
0.4 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO- The yen was under pressure in early Asian trade on
Tuesday on speculation that Bank of Japan might ease its policy
later in the week while the euro held firm near four-month high
against yen and the dollar.
The dollar traded at 78.63 yen, little changed from
late U.S. levels but way above a seven-month low of 77.13 yen
hit only last Thursday.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday as
investors did some bargain-hunting following a sharp sell-off
last week that was tied to inflation fears and reduced safety
bids on optimism about the European debt crisis.
The 30-year bond traded 1-6/32 higher in price
to yield 3.03 percent, down from 3.09 percent late Friday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold edged lower in thin trade on Tuesday after
commodity markets plunged overnight as doubts began to emerge
over whether the recent action by the European Central Bank and
Federal Reserve was sufficient to revive global economic growth.
Gold dropped $3.16 an ounce to $1,757.79 after
falling to a low around $1,754 an ounce on Monday, when oil,
metals and grains market tumbled worries about the demand
outlook for those commodities.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- Copper fell for a second straight session on
Tuesday as a rally in the wake of fresh U.S. stimulus began to
splutter, with traders from top metals consumer China unwilling
to chase prices that last week hit the highest since May.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
slipped by 0.39 percent to $8,270 a tonne by 0111 GMT adding to
modest losses seen in the previous session. Copper on Friday
rose to $8,411 a tonne, its highest since May 2 and its biggest
single day rally since June.
OIL
SINGAPORE- Brent crude rose to near $114 a barrel on
Tuesday, after steep losses in the previous session, but gains
were limited as investors weighed the impact of the Federal
Reserve's stimulus push on oil demand and eyed China's next step
to boost its economy.
Brent November crude closed down $2.87 at $113.79 a
barrel, having traded from $117.02 to $111.50.
U.S. October crude, set to expire on Thursday, fell
$2.38 to settle at $96.62 a barrel.
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)