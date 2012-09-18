-------------(8:55 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,553.10 -40.27 Nikkei 9,173.54 +14.15 NASDAQ 3,178.67 -5.28 FTSE 5,893.52 -22.03 S&P 500 1,461.19 -4.58 Hang Seng 20,665.99 +7.88 SPI 200 Fut 4,398.00 +0.00 CRB Index 314.46 -6.46 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.8223 -0.021 US 30 YR Bond 3.0251 -0.001 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3102 1.3121 Yen US$ 78.57 78.60 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1757.09 Silver (Lon) 34.17 ---------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Monday in light trading after a rally that drove the S&P 500 last week to its highest level in nearly five years and as falling oil prices hit energy shares. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 40.19 points, or 0.30 percent, to close unofficially at 13,553.18. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 4.58 points, or 0.31 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,461.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 5.28 points, or 0.17 percent, to end unofficially at 3,178.67. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 retreated from half-year highs on Monday, in what strategists said was likely to be a profit-taking pause in a three-month-long rally stimulated by global central banks. The FTSE 100 closed down 22.03 points or 0.4 percent at 5,893.52 points, erasing less than a third of the previous session's jump on news of the Fed's plans to pump $40 billion a month into the world's biggest economy. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei edged up on Tuesday as support from a weaker yen offset concerns over companies with large exposure to China, as anti-Japan protests over a territorial dispute between the two countries disrupted business and production. By the midday break, the Nikkei share average was up 0.2 percent at 9,173.54 after rallying 1.8 percent on Friday in the wake of the announcement of another round of stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Monday was a public holiday in Japan. - - - - Hong Kong- Shares are set to start weaker on Tuesday, with Chinese property and energy counters among the bigger percentage losers pushing the Hang Seng Index off its highest level since early May. The Hang Seng Index was poised to open down 0.2 percent at 20,622.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.4 percent. FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO- The yen was under pressure in early Asian trade on Tuesday on speculation that Bank of Japan might ease its policy later in the week while the euro held firm near four-month high against yen and the dollar. The dollar traded at 78.63 yen, little changed from late U.S. levels but way above a seven-month low of 77.13 yen hit only last Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday as investors did some bargain-hunting following a sharp sell-off last week that was tied to inflation fears and reduced safety bids on optimism about the European debt crisis. The 30-year bond traded 1-6/32 higher in price to yield 3.03 percent, down from 3.09 percent late Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold edged lower in thin trade on Tuesday after commodity markets plunged overnight as doubts began to emerge over whether the recent action by the European Central Bank and Federal Reserve was sufficient to revive global economic growth. Gold dropped $3.16 an ounce to $1,757.79 after falling to a low around $1,754 an ounce on Monday, when oil, metals and grains market tumbled worries about the demand outlook for those commodities. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- Copper fell for a second straight session on Tuesday as a rally in the wake of fresh U.S. stimulus began to splutter, with traders from top metals consumer China unwilling to chase prices that last week hit the highest since May. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped by 0.39 percent to $8,270 a tonne by 0111 GMT adding to modest losses seen in the previous session. Copper on Friday rose to $8,411 a tonne, its highest since May 2 and its biggest single day rally since June. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE- Brent crude rose to near $114 a barrel on Tuesday, after steep losses in the previous session, but gains were limited as investors weighed the impact of the Federal Reserve's stimulus push on oil demand and eyed China's next step to boost its economy. Brent November crude closed down $2.87 at $113.79 a barrel, having traded from $117.02 to $111.50. U.S. October crude, set to expire on Thursday, fell $2.38 to settle at $96.62 a barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)