----------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,437.13 -48.84 Nikkei 8,796.82 -73.34
NASDAQ 3,116.23 -20.37 FTSE 5,742.07 -37.35
S&P 500 1,440.67 -6.48 Hang Seng 20,840.38 +78.09
SPI 200 Fut 4,365.00 -19.00 CRB Index 309.30 +1.97
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.6198 -0.014 US 30 YR Bond 2.8105 -0.013
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2812 1.2815 Yen US$ 77.91 77.94
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1763.91 Silver (Lon) 34.19
Gold (NY) 1766.4 Light Crude 91.28
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Wall Street closed its best third quarter since
2010 after a wave of central bank actions sparked a dramatic
reversal in equity markets, but signs of weakness in the economy
drove stocks lower on Friday.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 48.84 points,
or 0.36 percent, to close at 13,437.13. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index lost 6.48 points, or 0.45 percent, to finish at
1,440.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 20.37
points, or 0.65 percent, to close at 3,116.23.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index fell to its lowest
closing level in more than three weeks on Friday as persistent
worries over Europe's debt crisis and the global economy hit
markets, while investors said any moves higher would be limited.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed down 0.7 percent, or
37.35 points lower, at 5,742.07, marking its worst close since
ending on 5,657.86 on Sept. 5.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell to its lowest
level in nearly three weeks on Monday, extending the previous
session's drop, after profit warnings from Nippon Yusen KK
and Daido Steel Co Ltd underscored concerns
over slowing global growth.
The Nikkei shed 0.6 percent to 8,815.42, breaking
below its 75-day moving average at 8,866.55.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares rose on Friday to close out the
third quarter with a gain of 7.2 percent as hopes that Chinese
authorities will take steps to boost the slowing economy and
easing by global central banks fueled a rebound in stock
markets.
The Hang Seng index rose 0.4 percent to 20,840.4
points, taking its year-to-date rise to 13 percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO- The euro fell to a three-week low in early Asian
trading on Monday, after an independent audit of Spain's banks
failed to quell concerns about the country's progress towards a
bailout needed to shore up its public finances.
The euro stood at $1.2813, down 0.3 percent from
Friday's late U.S. levels. On Monday, it fell as low as $1.2804,
breaking below support at its 200-day moving average at $1.2823.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices edged higher on Friday on
worries about the global economy, and a near-flat end to the
quarter underscored that uncertainties about the U.S. and
European economies are expected to continue as the year draws to
a close.
In late afternoon, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was
up 08/32 in price, leaving its yield at 1.630 percent
, midway between a low of 1.38 percent set in late
July and a high of 1.89 percent reached in mid-September.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold drifted lower on Monday after posting its
biggest quarterly rise in more than two years, tracking a weaker
euro as Spain's struggle to control its finances remained in
focus.
Spot gold had lost 0.3 percent to $1,764.69 an ounce
by 0033 GMT, after finishing the last quarter up nearly 11
percent -- its biggest quarterly rise since the second quarter
of 2010.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- London copper edged down on Monday on persistent
worries over global economic growth after two indicators showed
China's factory sector is still shrinking while concerns over
Spain's banks and prospects for a bailout curbed the appetite
for risk.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
slipped 0.38 percent to $8,174 a tonne by 0110 GMT, reversing a
small advance seen the previous session.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Crude oil prices rose on Friday, with Brent
gaining nearly 15 percent in the third quarter, while expiring
front-month U.S. gasoline futures rocketed late to rally 19
cents a gallon.
On Friday, Brent November crude rose 38 cents to settle at
$112.39 a barrel, swinging from $111.52 to $113.40. The big
quarterly gain came despite Brent posting a 1.9 percent loss for
September.
U.S. November crude pushed up 34 cents to settle at
$92.19 a barrel, in choppy trade ranging from $91.40 to $92.71.
The quarterly gain by U.S. crude survived a 4.4 percent slump in
September.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)