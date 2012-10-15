-----------------------(08:55 / 0325 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,486.58 +3.05 NZSX 50 3,908.79 +12.14 DJIA 13,328.85 +2.46 Nikkei 8,535.68 +1.56 NASDAQ 3,044.11 -5.30 FTSE 5,793.32 -36.43 S&P 500 1,428.59 -4.25 Hang Seng 21,094.27 -42.16 SPI 200 Fut 4,475.00 -13.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.655 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.825 -0.005 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2904 1.2905 Yen US$ 78.45 78.47 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1743.39 Silver (Lon) 33.21 Gold (NY) 1745 Light Crude 91.12 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks wrapped up their worst week in four months, led lower on Friday by financial shares as results from Wells Fargo and JPMorgan ignited concerns about shrinking profit margins for big lenders. The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 2.46 points, or 0.02 percent, to 13,328.85 at the close. But the S&P 500 fell 4.25 points, or 0.30 percent, to finish at 1,428.59. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 5.30 points, or 0.17 percent, to 3,044.11. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 fell on Friday, dented by corporate earnings concerns after a second profit warning in a week from the engineering sector and by more weak data from mega metals consumer China. The FTSE 100 closed down 30.14 points or 0.5 percent at 5,799.61 points, taking its losses for the week to 0.8 percent. The mid-cap FTSE 250 dipped 0.1 percent, led by Morgan Crucible. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei was flat early on Monday after Chinese inflation data signalled ample room for further policy easing to shore up growth, but Softbank Corp dragged as it neared a $20 billion deal to buy out a U.S. telecoms company. The benchmark index headed into positive territory after China's annual rate of consumer price inflation was 1.9 percent in September, in line with market expectations, as was a year-on-year drop of 3.6 percent in producer prices, marking the seventh straight month it has fallen. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were poised to start the week flat on Monday, holding steady ahead of inflation data from China, with gains for Sands China offset by losses for Belle International. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.01 percent at 21,137.61. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.32 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - Commodity currencies like the Australian dollar got off to a mildly positive start in Asia on Monday following an unexpectedly strong bounce in China's exports, while the euro was little changed ahead of yet another summit in the euro zone. The Australian dollar drifted up to $1.0245 from $1.0233 late in New York on Friday, pulling further from a near three-month trough of $1.0149 plumbed a week ago. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices advanced on Friday as data showed muted underlying U.S. inflation, with investors looking ahead to a key European Union leaders' summit, a possible bailout request from Spain and more data in the coming week. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 03/32 in price, yielding 1.660 percent, from 1.6681 percent on Thursday. The 30-year bond was up 09/32 in price, erasing an earlier 18/32 decline in overseas trading. The 30-year yield was last at 2.834 percent, from Thursday's close at 2.848 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold fell nearly 1 percent on Friday, its biggest daily drop in more than two months, as improving U.S. consumer sentiment and jobs data stirred concern the Federal Reserve might curb the monetary stimulus that has boosted gold prices. Spot gold fell 0.8 percent to $1,754.10 an ounce by 3:11 p.m. EDT (1911 GMT). The metal has now ended lower in five of its last six sessions. U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled down $10.90 at $1,759.70, with trading volume at 40 percent lower than its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper fell on Friday on concerns about demand in top metals consumer China ahead of trade and economic growth data as the market geared up for its biggest weekly loss in two months. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange, untraded at the close, was last bid at $8,125 a tonne, reversing small gains in the previous session when prices rebounded after hitting their lowest in two weeks at $8,105 a tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Friday, outpacing losses on U.S. crude and deflating the spread between the two contracts after it hit the widest level in a year this week. Brent November crude fell $1.09 to settle at $114.62 a barrel, while U.S. crude for November delivery traded down 21 cents to settle at $91.86 a barrel. Friday's moves narrowed Brent's premium to U.S. crude benchmark West Texas Intermediate CL-LCO1=R to below $23 a barrel after it hit $23.69 on Thursday, the highest since October 2011. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)