----------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,551.78 +127.55 Nikkei 8,816.88 +115.57 NASDAQ 3,101.17 +36.99 FTSE 5,870.54 +64.93 S&P 500 1,454.92 +14.47 Hang Seng 21,377.40 +170.33 SPI 200 Fut 4,516.00 +24.00 CRB Index 306.19 +1.64 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.7290 +0.007 US 30 YR Bond 2.923 +0.007 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3091 1.3095 Yen US$ 78.73 78.75 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1750.19 Silver (Lon) 33.03 Gold (NY) 1752.2 Light Crude 92.06 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, giving the S&P 500 its best two-day advance in a month as strong earnings from Johnson & Johnson and other bellwether companies raised hopes for the rest of the U.S. reporting season. The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 127.55 points, or 0.95 percent, to close at 13,551.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 14.79 points, or 1.03 percent, to finish at 1,454.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 36.99 points, or 1.21 percent, to end at 3,101.17. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index notched up strong gains on Tuesday, and was on the cusp of breaking out of its recent trading range, as investors welcomed a media report saying Germany could adopt a softer approach towards financial aid to Spain. The FTSE 100 closed up 64.93 points, or 1.1 percent, at 5,870.54, adding to the previous session's 0.2 percent gain. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei share average took a big step up in early trade on Wednesday as the yen eased to a one-month high against the euro and dollar and as Goldman Sachs' impressive revenues helped dampen fears about disappointing earnings. Those gains helped the Nikkei climb 1.5 percent to 8,830.84, above its 14-day moving average at 8,741.81, while the broader Topix added 1.3 percent to a 2-1/2-week high of 742.11. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares are poised for a fifth-straight gain on Wednesday, lifted by strength in the financial sector, helping the Hang Seng Index touch the highest intra-day level since March 19. The Hang Seng Index is set to open up 1 percent at 21,421.9. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was also indicated to start up 1 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The euro hit one-month highs against the dollar and yen on Wednesday after Moody's affirmation of Spain's credit ratings eased some concerns that the euro zone debt crisis would have worsened had Madrid been cut to junk status. The single currency rose as high as $1.3100, rallying about 30 pips after Moody's kept its rating on Spain at Baa3, just one notch above junk. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday as stocks rose on strong earnings from Goldman Sachs and talk of aid for Spain lifted the euro, curbing government bonds' safe-haven appeal. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 14/32 in price with yields rising to 1.72 percent, up from 1.67 percent late on Monday. Thirty-year bond prices fell 1-7/32 with yields testing support levels at around 2.90 percent, near the high yield of 2.904 percent where the Treasury sold new bonds last Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold inched up on Wednesday, rising for a second day with the support of a stronger euro on easing concerns about the bloc's debt crisis after Moody's affirmed Spain's rating and German business sentiment improved. Spot gold added 0.1 percent to $1,749.65 an ounce by 0022 GMT, extending a 0.7-percent rise from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- Copper extended gains into a second session on Wednesday following strong U.S. earnings reports and after Moody's Investors Service affirmed Spain's investment grade, soothing some fears over the euro zone economy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.7 percent to $8,180 per tonne as of 0110 GMT, after rising 0.4 percent on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK- Brent crude prices fell on Tuesday as the front-month November contract expired ahead of weekly inventory reports expected to show U.S. crude oil inventories rose last week. Expiring November Brent retreated only after reaching a four-week high above $116 a barrel and after Brent's premium to U.S. crude advanced to $24.28, the highest since October 2011. For a full report, double click on - - - -