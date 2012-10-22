-----------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,343.51 -205.43 Nikkei 8,929.54 -73.14 NASDAQ 3,005.62 -67.24 FTSE 5,896.15 -20.90 S&P 500 1,433.19 -24.15 Hang Seng 21,554.41 +0.59 SPI 200 Fut 4,522.00 -45.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.7800 +0.014 US 30 YR Bond 2.9566 +0.022 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3045 1.30548 Yen US$ 79.31 79.32 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1723.89 Silver (Lon) 32.17 Gold (NY) 1725.6 Light Crude 90.20 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended the week on Friday with their worst day since late June after Dow components General Electric and McDonald's, both barometers of the overall economy's health, added to a disappointing earnings season. For the Dow, Friday's slide marked its biggest loss since June 21 - with the sell-off coming on the 25th anniversary of Black Monday, when the Dow plunged 22.6 percent in its worst single-day percentage drop ever. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 205.43 points, or 1.52 percent, to close at 13,343.51. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 24.15 points, or 1.66 percent, to 1,433.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 67.24 points, or 2.19 percent, to close at 3,005.62. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Friday on some disappointing earnings and weaker miners, although analysts said attractive valuations and an improving growth outlook were likely to keep its recent uptrend intact. The UK benchmark index finished 20.90 points, or 0.4 percent, lower at 5,896.15. The index is up about 6 percent so far this year, having climbed about 12 percent since early June. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average retreated on Monday from a three-week high following losses on Wall Street after U.S. bellwethers General Electric and McDonald's Corp added to a disappointing earnings season. By the midday break, the Nikkei dropped 0.8 percent to 8,929.54, coming off its day's low of 8,867.79 and holding above its 25-day moving average at 8,882.59 but was set to end a five-day winning streak. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares were set to start lower on Monday, with the three Chinese oil majors leading percentage declines among Hang Seng Index constituents as investors take some profits after seven straight weekly gains. The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.5 percent at 21,440 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.6 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The Canadian dollar stood out from the crowd on Monday, falling to a two-month low as the market positioned for a more dovish Bank of Canada in the wake of tame inflation numbers, while the yen stayed under pressure amid more policy easing expectations. The U.S. dollar bought C$0.9949 in early Asian dealings, rising to its best level since Aug. 23. The Australian dollar was at C$1.0247, having hit a five-week high of C$1.0268 on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday as a backup in yields this week brought buyers into the market, while ongoing worries about the pace of global growth pushed stocks lower and bolstered the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 18/32 higher in price on Friday to yield 1.77 percent, down from 1.83 percent late Thursday. Thirty-year bonds traded 1-12/32 higher in price to yield 2.94 percent, down from 3.01 percent late Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold and silver fell to their lowest in more than a month on Monday as investors turned to the safety of the dollar after tumbling U.S. equities sparked concerns about the health of the global economy. Gold hit a low around $1,713 an ounce and was standing at $1,720.21 by 0027 GMT, hardly changed from Friday, and down from an 11-month peak of $1,795.69 marked in early October. Silver tracked gold lower. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- London copper edged to its lowest in more than a month on Monday, after disappointing earnings from leading U.S. companies and a bigger-than-expected fall in Japan's exports dented appetite for riskier assets. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped $3.25 to $8,011.75 per tonne by 0108 GMT, its lowest since Sept. 10, after tumbling 2.5 percent in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude prices fell on Friday for the fourth straight session, dragged down by fresh global economic concerns and expectations a major Canadian crude oil pipeline to the United States would restart on schedule. Brent December crude fell $2.28 to settle at $110.14 a barrel. The international benchmark traded as high as $113.27, just below the 50-day moving average of $113.33, before dipping as low as $110.05. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)