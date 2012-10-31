---------------(8:35 a.m. India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 0,000.00 +0.00 Nikkei 8,926.44 +84.46 NASDAQ 0,000.00 +0.00 FTSE 5,849.90 +54.80 S&P 500 0,000.00 +0.00 Hang Seng 21,525.42 +96.84 SPI 200 Fut 4,273.00 -12.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.7312 +0.011 US 30 YR Bond 2.8922 +0.01 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2961 1.2965 Yen US$ 79.53 79.55 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1711.86 Silver (Lon) 31.88 Gold (NY) 1712.2 Light Crude 85.78 --------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - The U.S. stock market was closed for a second straight day on Tuesday as cash equity trading was cancelled in the wake of Hurricane Sandy. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue-chip index posted its biggest gain in two weeks on Tuesday after BP's earnings topped forecasts, although volumes were among the lowest this year as U.S. markets stayed shut. The index closed up 54.80 points, or 1 percent, at 5,849.90, its biggest one-day percentage gain since Oct. 16 and more than reversing Monday's fall of 0.2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average jumped 1 percent on Wednesday after companies like Komatsu Ltd maintained their full-year outlooks, enabling the index to regain ground lost a day earlier when the Bank of Japan eased in line with expectations. The Nikkei climbed 1.1 percent to 8,936.51, breaking back above its 25-day moving average at 8,837.13. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares were set to start higher on Wednesday, helped by strength in shares of bourse operator HKEx on anticipation of more capital inflows after the city's monetary authority again intervened to defend its currency peg. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.5 percent at 21,539.5. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.6 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The yen drifted off a one-week high against the dollar on Wednesday thanks to a general improvement in risk appetite, paring gains made after the Bank of Japan balked at delivering bolder action to kickstart growth. The dollar was at 79.59 yen, recovering from a fall to 79.28 when the market unwound long dollar/yen positions after the BOJ expanded its asset-buying programme by 11 trillion yen ($138 billion) in a broadly expected move. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Markets closed due to Hurricane Sandy. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold edged up on Wednesday, but was still poised to end a four-month winning streak with the biggest one-month decline since May, as investors awaited the U.S. employment report. Trading volumes were thin after Hurricane Sandy pounded the U.S. East Coast. Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,711.09 an ounce by 0025 GMT, on course for a monthly drop of more than 3 percent, its biggest one-month decline since May after four months of consecutive gains. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper climbed for a second session on Wednesday, pushing further away from two-month lows as risk appetite improved, but the industrial metal is heading for its weakest month since May as demand from top consumer China stayed sluggish. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.6 percent to $7,765.75 a tonne by 0153 GMT, building on small gains from the previous session after prices plumbed two-month lows of $7,670 earlier this week. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE- Brent crude held steady near $109 a barrel on Wednesday after Sandy lashed the U.S. East Coast, reducing fuel demand even as refineries in the region gradually resumed operation. Fuel supply in the storm-hit region is expected to bounce back quickly as most refineries emerged unscathed, but demand was likely to take a much deeper knock as roads and airports remained shut. Brent crude for December delivery was down 15 cents to $108.93 by 0229 GMT. The front-month contract is set to post its largest monthly fall since June as concerns about slowing global economic growth stoked fears of lower fuel demand despite supply risks in the Middle East. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)