-----------------(8:40 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,421.49 -90.24 Nikkei 12,446.68 -189.01 NASDAQ 3,222.60 -31.59 FTSE 6,388.55 -44.15 S&P 500 1,545.80 -12.9 Hang Seng 22,161.12 -64.76 SPI 200 Fut 4,935.00 -35.00 CRB Index 294.05 -0.88 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.918 +0.003 US 30 YR Bond 3.136 +0.002 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2910 1.2912 Yen US$ 94.92 94.95 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1613.34 Silver (Lon) 29.11 Gold (NY) 1612.9 Light Crude 92.67 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as Oracle's revenue fell far short of expectations and worries intensified about the effect of Cyprus' troubles on the euro zone. The Dow Jones industrial average slid 90.24 points, or 0.62 percent, to end at 14,421.49. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 12.91 points, or 0.83 percent, to finish at 1,545.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 31.59 points, or 0.97 percent, to close at 3,222.60. At its session low of 14,383.02, the Dow was down more than 120 points. The Nasdaq fell 1.2 percent to an intraday low of 3,215.69 during Thursday's slide. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue chip shares fell for a fifth day on Thursday, retreating further from five-year highs and posting their longest downturn in 10 months as lack of resolution on a rescue for Cyprus rattled markets. The FTSE 100 closed down 44.15 points, or 0.7 percent at 6,388.55 points, extending its retreat from a five-year peak of 6,533.99 points hit earlier this month. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Friday, pulling back from a 4 1/2-year high marked on the previous day on worries Cyprus may default on its debt, while gains in the yen hurt exporters. The Nikkei dropped 1.4 percent to 12,458.31, retreating from 12,650.26 hit the previous day, the highest intraday level since early September 2008. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Shares are set to start weaker on Friday, with Kunlun Energy down 2.2 percent after it posted 2012 final earnings late on Thursday that were below market expectations. The Hang Seng Index was indicated to open down 0.2 percent at 22,186.2. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was to start down 0.3 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen held firm on Friday as investors scrambled to cover bearish positions after the new Bank of Japan governor played down the chances of an emergency meeting, while dour economic news and Cyprus debt crisis kept the euro pressured. The dollar traded at 95.03 yen early in Asia, having fallen more than 1 percent on Thursday, while the euro was at 122.54 yen, down from Thursday's session peak of 124.38. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. 10-year Treasuries edged lower but were likely to be supported in the near term, as uncertainty over whether Cyprus will manage to secure an international bailout drive safe-haven bids. Ten-year Treasuries slipped 1/32 in price to yield about 1.918 percent, little changed from late U.S. trade on Thursday. The 10-year yield has fallen roughly 7 basis points so far this week, as the turmoil in Cyprus rattled investors and helped lend support to safe haven Treasuries. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold traded near a 3-1/2-week high on Friday, underpinned by safe-haven demand on the fear of a potential financial meltdown in Cyprus, which has put bullion on track for its biggest weekly rise in four months. Spot gold was little changed at $1,613.90 an ounce by 0142 GMT, after rising to a 3-1/2-week high of $1,616.36 in the previous session. The metal was headed for a weekly gain of about 1.4 percent in its third weekly ascent, its biggest weekly rise in four months. U.S. gold traded nearly flat at $1,613.30, on course for a 1.3 percent weekly gain. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper rose on Friday on signs of resurfacing Chinese demand and a U.S. recovery, but worries over a Cypriot default and a deepening economic malaise in the euro zone put the metal on track for its biggest weekly loss in a month. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.79 percent to $7,639.75 a tonne by 0117 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session when it fell half a percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Thursday as Cyprus struggled to raise enough money to qualify for a bailout and avoid a banking collapse, reviving worries about the outlook for petroleum demand in Europe. Brent May crude fell $1.25, or 1.15 percent, to settle at $107.47 a barrel, having traded as low as $107.08. U.S. May crude fell $1.05, or 1.12 percent, to settle at $92.45 a barrel, after falling as low as $91.84. The U.S. April crude contract expired and went off the board on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)