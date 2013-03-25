-------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 14,512.03 +90.54 Nikkei 12,517.49 +178.96
NASDAQ 3,245.00 +22.40 FTSE 6,392.76 + 4.21
S&P 500 1,556.89 +11.09 Hang Seng 22,239.18 +123.88
SPI 200 Fut 4,994 +21 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.9650 +0.038 US 30 YR Bond 3.1835 +0.034
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.303 1.303 Yen US$ 94.85 94.89
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1611.90 Silver (Lon) 28.87
Gold (NY) 1611.3 Light Crude 94.05
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Friday on optimism that a
deal to bail out Cyprus would be reached, but ended lower for
the week for just the second time this year.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 90.54 points,
or 0.63 percent, to end at 14,512.03. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index gained 11.09 points, or 0.72 percent, to finish at
1,556.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 22.40
points, or 0.70 percent, to close at 3,245.00.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index rose on Friday as Cyprus
edged closer towards securing a bailout to avoid financial
meltdown, with traders positioning themselves for a possible
resolution over the weekend.
Banks fell by as much as 1.2 percent in morning
trade, led by those with significant exposure to the euro zone,
such as Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Monday
after a sharp fall at the end of last week, as Cyprus and the
European Union agreed to a plan to resolve the island's
financial crisis.
The Nikkei advanced 1.4 percent to 12,506.94 after
dropping 2.4 percent in the previous session.
- - - -
Hong Kong- Shares were set to start higher on Monday after
Cyprus clinched a bailout deal, with Chinese oil majors CNOOC
Ltd and China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
rising after their earnings reports.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1 percent at
22,327.5. The China Enterprises Index of the leading
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 1.3
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SINGAPORE - The euro rose broadly on Monday after Cyprus
clinched a deal with international lenders for a bailout aimed
at saving the country from financial meltdown.
The single currency rose 0.4 percent to $1.3043,
having traded at roughly $1.2985 before news of a draft deal for
Cyprus reached the market. Against the yen, the euro climbed 0.8
percent on the day to 123.75 yen.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries traded near flat on
Friday as a bailout for Cyprus remained in doubt headed into the
weekend, leaving investors nervous about the country's future in
the euro zone.
Ten-year notes last traded down 2/32 in price to
yield 1.920 percent.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold edged lower on Monday, as Cyprus reached a
bailout plan with international lenders pending approval from
euro zone finance ministers, weighing on sentiment for the safe
haven metal.
Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,605.16 an ounce by
0005 GMT.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- London copper rose on Monday after Cyprus reached
an outline deal with international lenders for a 10 billion euro
bailout, boosting appetite for risky assets and soothing
concerns over the impact of a euro zone default on demand for
metals.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
climbed 0.50 percent to $7,693.25 a tonne by 0106 GMT, adding to
1 percent gains from the previous session.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude futures fell on Thursday as Cyprus
struggled to raise enough money to qualify for a bailout and
avoid a banking collapse, reviving worries about the outlook for
petroleum demand in Europe.
Brent May crude fell $1.25, or 1.15 percent, to
settle at $107.47 a barrel, having traded from $107.08 to
$108.75.
- - - -
