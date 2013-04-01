--------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,578.54 +52.38 Nikkei 12,283.75 -114.16 NASDAQ 3,267.52 +11.00 FTSE 6,411.74 +24.18 S&P 500 1,569.19 +6.34 Hang Seng 22,299.63 -165.19 SPI 200 Fut 4,994.00 -10.00 CRB Index 298.38 +1.66 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.866 +0.014 US 30 YR Bond 3.1184 +0.015 Currencies EUR US$ 1.278 1.2783 Yen US$ 93.96 93.98 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1598.04 Silver (Lon) 28.16 Gold (NY) 1599.0 Light Crude 96.73 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Updates with the latest numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 set a record closing high on Thursday, finishing a fifth consecutive month of gains to extend a four-year rally. The Dow industrials, which surpassed its 2007 record on March 5 and has set a series of record highs since then, ended Thursday's session at yet another nominal closing high - at 14,578.54. For the day, the Dow rose 52.38 points, or 0.36 percent. The Nasdaq Composite added 11 points, or 0.34 percent, to close at 3,267.52. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index closed up in March, equalling its record streak of monthly gains, as traders positioned for the end of the quarter, aided by improved sentiment over the bailout of Cyprus. The FTSE 100 gained 8.7 percent in the first quarter, and 0.8 percent for the month of March, achieving a 10th consecutive month of gains for only the second time, the first having been in 1996/97. London markets were closed on Friday for a public holiday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a two-week low on Monday as investors took profit after the benchmark posted its best quarterly performance in nearly four years. The Nikkei eased 0.7 percent to 12,307.71 after rallying 19.3 percent in January-March, marking its best quarterly performance since April-June 2009, as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe embarked on expansionary fiscal and monetary policies. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO- The euro started the quarter on a weak note on Monday, staying near a four-month low on worries that the euro zone's rescue for Cyprus might have opened a can of worms and as Italy struggles to find a way out of its political impasse. The euro traded at $1.2801, down about 0.1 percent from late Asian trade on Friday and near a four-month low of $1.2750 hit on Wednesday. European and U.S. markets were closed for a holiday on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices gained for a third straight week as resurgent fears over the euro zone helped bonds claw back losses from January and February and end the quarter only slightly weaker on Thursday, after a turbulent start to the year when investors bet on a strengthening economy. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields have fallen to near three-week lows on fears that losses that bondholders and banks depositors in Cyprus are taking to restructure their banks will form a template for other countries in the euro zone. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD LONDON - Gold rose 0.5 percent on Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak, as renewed euro zone worries and hopes the Federal Reserve will continue its loose monetary policy triggered bullion buying. Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,606 an ounce by 2:29 p.m. EDT (1829 GMT), breaking three consecutive sessions of losses. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - Shanghai copper fell to its lowest level in more than eight months on Monday, pressured by a weak euro and new measures to douse China's red hot property sector, while the London Metal Exchange was closed, draining liquidity from the market. The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.9 percent to 53,800 yuan ($8,700) a tonne, its lowest since July 25, before trading at 54,090 a tonne at 0214 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil prices rose on Wednesday in choppy trading as U.S. heating oil rallied on falling distillate inventories, while rising crude oil stockpiles in the United States and the stronger dollar limited gains. Brent May crude rose 33 cents to settle at $109.69 a barrel, after reaching $109.98, testing resistance near its 200-day moving average of $109.90. The session low was $108.85. U.S. May crude rose 24 cents to settle at $96.58 a barrel, having traded from $95.58 to $96.84, which was the highest intraday price in five weeks. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)