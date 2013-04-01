--------------(8:35 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 14,578.54 +52.38 Nikkei 12,283.75 -114.16
NASDAQ 3,267.52 +11.00 FTSE 6,411.74 +24.18
S&P 500 1,569.19 +6.34 Hang Seng 22,299.63 -165.19
SPI 200 Fut 4,994.00 -10.00 CRB Index 298.38 +1.66
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.866 +0.014 US 30 YR Bond 3.1184 +0.015
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.278 1.2783 Yen US$ 93.96 93.98
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1598.04 Silver (Lon) 28.16
Gold (NY) 1599.0 Light Crude 96.73
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 set a record closing high on
Thursday, finishing a fifth consecutive month of gains to extend
a four-year rally.
The Dow industrials, which surpassed its 2007 record on
March 5 and has set a series of record highs since then, ended
Thursday's session at yet another nominal closing high - at
14,578.54. For the day, the Dow rose 52.38 points, or 0.36
percent.
The Nasdaq Composite added 11 points, or 0.34
percent, to close at 3,267.52.
LONDON - Britain's top share index closed up in March,
equalling its record streak of monthly gains, as traders
positioned for the end of the quarter, aided by improved
sentiment over the bailout of Cyprus.
The FTSE 100 gained 8.7 percent in the first quarter,
and 0.8 percent for the month of March, achieving a 10th
consecutive month of gains for only the second time, the first
having been in 1996/97. London markets were closed on Friday for
a public holiday.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a two-week low
on Monday as investors took profit after the benchmark posted
its best quarterly performance in nearly four years.
The Nikkei eased 0.7 percent to 12,307.71 after
rallying 19.3 percent in January-March, marking its best
quarterly performance since April-June 2009, as Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe embarked on expansionary fiscal and monetary
policies.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO- The euro started the quarter on a weak note on
Monday, staying near a four-month low on worries that the euro
zone's rescue for Cyprus might have opened a can of worms and as
Italy struggles to find a way out of its political impasse.
The euro traded at $1.2801, down about 0.1 percent
from late Asian trade on Friday and near a four-month low of
$1.2750 hit on Wednesday. European and U.S. markets were closed
for a holiday on Friday.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices gained for a third
straight week as resurgent fears over the euro zone helped bonds
claw back losses from January and February and end the quarter
only slightly weaker on Thursday, after a turbulent start to the
year when investors bet on a strengthening economy.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields have fallen to near
three-week lows on fears that losses that bondholders and banks
depositors in Cyprus are taking to restructure their banks will
form a template for other countries in the euro zone.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
LONDON - Gold rose 0.5 percent on Wednesday, snapping a
three-day losing streak, as renewed euro zone worries and hopes
the Federal Reserve will continue its loose monetary policy
triggered bullion buying.
Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,606 an ounce by 2:29
p.m. EDT (1829 GMT), breaking three consecutive sessions of
losses.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - Shanghai copper fell to its lowest level in
more than eight months on Monday, pressured by a weak euro and
new measures to douse China's red hot property sector, while the
London Metal Exchange was closed, draining liquidity from the
market.
The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange fell 1.9 percent to 53,800 yuan ($8,700) a
tonne, its lowest since July 25, before trading at 54,090 a
tonne at 0214 GMT.
OIL
NEW YORK - Crude oil prices rose on Wednesday in choppy
trading as U.S. heating oil rallied on falling distillate
inventories, while rising crude oil stockpiles in the United
States and the stronger dollar limited gains.
Brent May crude rose 33 cents to settle at $109.69 a
barrel, after reaching $109.98, testing resistance near its
200-day moving average of $109.90. The session low was $108.85.
U.S. May crude rose 24 cents to settle at $96.58 a
barrel, having traded from $95.58 to $96.84, which was the
highest intraday price in five weeks.
