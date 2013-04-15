-----------------(08:35 a.m. India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 14,865.06 -0.08 Nikkei 13,321.82 -163.32
NASDAQ 3,294.95 -5.21 FTSE 6,384.39 -31.75
S&P 500 1,588.85 -4.52 Hang Seng 21,795.77 -293.28
SPI 200 Fut 4,997.00 -19.00 CRB Index 287.21 -2.72
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.729 +0.009 US 30 YR Bond 2.926 +0.009
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
EUR US$ 1.3075 1.3078 Yen US$ 98.17 99.21
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1441.09 Silver (Lon) 25.12
Gold (NY) 1441.00 Light Crude 89.52
---------------------------------------------------------------
-
Overnight market action with latest figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Friday,
retreating from the previous session's record highs on a drop in
financial shares, but major indexes had the biggest weekly
gains since the first week of the year.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.08
points, or 0.00 percent, at 14,865.06. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 4.51 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,588.86.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.21 points, or 0.16
percent, at 3,294.95.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 edged lower on Friday, with
concerns about a fresh flare up of the euro zone crisis and weak
U.S. data prompting investors to take some profits on the
index's best week in three months.
The blue chip index closed down 31.75 points, or 0.5
percent, at 6,384.39 points, but found a floor to the losses
around the 50-day moving average and still managed to post its
best weekly gain since early January of 2.2 percent.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday morning,
slipping further from a nearly five-year high, as exporters
retreated after dismal U.S. retail sales raised concerns over
the recovery in the world's largest economy.
The Nikkei eased 0.8 percent to 13,376.73. The
benchmark hit its highest level since July 2008 on Friday before
ending the day 0.5 percent lower.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start the week
lower on Monday, with Chinese PC maker Lenovo Group
headed for a third straight loss and topping percentage losses
on the benchmark Hang Seng Index with a 3-percent slide.
The Hang Seng Index was poised to open down 0.4
percent at 21,998.7. The China Enterprises Index of the
leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start
down 0.7 percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar got off to a weaker start against the yen
on Monday, well below last week's four-year high after the
United States explicitly said it would watch to ensure Japan's
policies were not aimed at weakening its currency.
The dollar bought 98.36 yen, above Friday's session
low of 98.08 yen, though still well shy of a four-year peak of
99.95 yen struck on trading platform EBS on Thursday.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - The U.S. government debt market rallied on Friday
as data showing a surprise decline in retail sales in March
darkened investors' view on the U.S. economy, which might still
need generous support from the Federal Reserve.
On the open market, the benchmark 10-year note
last traded up 20/32 in price at 102-16/32 to yield 1.723
percent, down 6.8 basis points from late on Thursday. The
10-year yield was on track to end up about 1 basis point on the
week after falling the previous four weeks from an 11-month high
set in early March.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold rose more than 1 percent on Monday as
bargain hunters snapped up the precious metal after a steep 5
percent fall in the previous session, its biggest drop since
December 2008.
Cash gold hit a session high of $1,494.50 an ounce and
stood at $1,489.69 by 0047 GMT, up $11.34. It dropped to an
almost two-year low of $1,477 on Friday and has slipped around
11 percent so far this year, after rising for the last 12 years.
- - - -
BASE METALS
LONDON - London copper edged up on Monday on technical
buying, but was within reach of 8-month lows after poor data
spurred fears the U.S. recovery may be slowing and dragging on
the global economy, with attention turning to a raft of Chinese
data later in the day.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
risen to $7,435.50 a tonne by 0122 GMT, paring losses from the
previous session.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil fell to a nine-month low near
$101 a barrel on Friday as a broad investor sell-off in
commodities triggered a fall as much as $3 a barrel, but the
global oil benchmark pared losses in afternoon New York trade as
bargain hunters emerged.
In early trade, Brent crude for May delivery fell
more than $3 a barrel to hit a $101.09, the lowest prices since
July. It recovered by more than $2 by the close, settling at
$103.11 a barrel, down $1.16 on the day. Brent has fallen by
around 13 percent since February as uncertainty about the
strength of global demand has mounted.
U.S. crude for May delivery lost $2.22 a barrel to settle at
$91.29 a barrel, up from an earlier low of $90.27 a barrel. The
May contract closed below its 200-day moving average of $91.51 a
barrel, a key technical indicator watched by traders.
- - - -
