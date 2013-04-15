-----------------(08:35 a.m. India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,865.06 -0.08 Nikkei 13,321.82 -163.32 NASDAQ 3,294.95 -5.21 FTSE 6,384.39 -31.75 S&P 500 1,588.85 -4.52 Hang Seng 21,795.77 -293.28 SPI 200 Fut 4,997.00 -19.00 CRB Index 287.21 -2.72 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.729 +0.009 US 30 YR Bond 2.926 +0.009 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) EUR US$ 1.3075 1.3078 Yen US$ 98.17 99.21 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1441.09 Silver (Lon) 25.12 Gold (NY) 1441.00 Light Crude 89.52 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Overnight market action with latest figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Friday, retreating from the previous session's record highs on a drop in financial shares, but major indexes had the biggest weekly gains since the first week of the year. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.08 points, or 0.00 percent, at 14,865.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.51 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,588.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.21 points, or 0.16 percent, at 3,294.95. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 edged lower on Friday, with concerns about a fresh flare up of the euro zone crisis and weak U.S. data prompting investors to take some profits on the index's best week in three months. The blue chip index closed down 31.75 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,384.39 points, but found a floor to the losses around the 50-day moving average and still managed to post its best weekly gain since early January of 2.2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday morning, slipping further from a nearly five-year high, as exporters retreated after dismal U.S. retail sales raised concerns over the recovery in the world's largest economy. The Nikkei eased 0.8 percent to 13,376.73. The benchmark hit its highest level since July 2008 on Friday before ending the day 0.5 percent lower. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start the week lower on Monday, with Chinese PC maker Lenovo Group headed for a third straight loss and topping percentage losses on the benchmark Hang Seng Index with a 3-percent slide. The Hang Seng Index was poised to open down 0.4 percent at 21,998.7. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.7 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar got off to a weaker start against the yen on Monday, well below last week's four-year high after the United States explicitly said it would watch to ensure Japan's policies were not aimed at weakening its currency. The dollar bought 98.36 yen, above Friday's session low of 98.08 yen, though still well shy of a four-year peak of 99.95 yen struck on trading platform EBS on Thursday.  For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - The U.S. government debt market rallied on Friday as data showing a surprise decline in retail sales in March darkened investors' view on the U.S. economy, which might still need generous support from the Federal Reserve. On the open market, the benchmark 10-year note last traded up 20/32 in price at 102-16/32 to yield 1.723 percent, down 6.8 basis points from late on Thursday. The 10-year yield was on track to end up about 1 basis point on the week after falling the previous four weeks from an 11-month high set in early March. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold rose more than 1 percent on Monday as bargain hunters snapped up the precious metal after a steep 5 percent fall in the previous session, its biggest drop since December 2008. Cash gold hit a session high of $1,494.50 an ounce and stood at $1,489.69 by 0047 GMT, up $11.34. It dropped to an almost two-year low of $1,477 on Friday and has slipped around 11 percent so far this year, after rising for the last 12 years. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - London copper edged up on Monday on technical buying, but was within reach of 8-month lows after poor data spurred fears the U.S. recovery may be slowing and dragging on the global economy, with attention turning to a raft of Chinese data later in the day. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen to $7,435.50 a tonne by 0122 GMT, paring losses from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil fell to a nine-month low near $101 a barrel on Friday as a broad investor sell-off in commodities triggered a fall as much as $3 a barrel, but the global oil benchmark pared losses in afternoon New York trade as bargain hunters emerged. In early trade, Brent crude for May delivery fell more than $3 a barrel to hit a $101.09, the lowest prices since July. It recovered by more than $2 by the close, settling at $103.11 a barrel, down $1.16 on the day. Brent has fallen by around 13 percent since February as uncertainty about the strength of global demand has mounted. U.S. crude for May delivery lost $2.22 a barrel to settle at $91.29 a barrel, up from an earlier low of $90.27 a barrel. The May contract closed below its 200-day moving average of $91.51 a barrel, a key technical indicator watched by traders. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)(+91 22 61807201)(Reuters Messaging:subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)