-----------------------(0830 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15082.62 -22.5 -0.15 S&P 500 1626.67 -6.02 -0.37 FTSE 6592.74 9.26 0.14 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 485.62 -3.46 -0.71 Nikkei 14581.95 390.47 2.75 Euro 1.3039 1.3041 Japanese Yen 100.94 100.59 U.S. Crude 96.12 -0.27 Brent 104.25 -0.22 Gold 1459.9 1457.7 Silver 23.77 23.66 Copper-LME 7343.25 -10.75 -0.15 UST 10-YR 99.265625 1.8307 UST 30-YR 97.015625 3.0279 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 broke a five-day streak of record closing highs on Thursday, ending a fairly volatile session lower as the market's recent momentum faded and Apple's shares declined. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 22.50 points, or 0.15 percent, to end at 15,082.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index declined 6.02 points, or 0.37 percent, to finish at 1,626.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 4.10 points, or 0.12 percent, to close at 3,409.17. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index edged up to fresh peaks on Thursday, with the market at a five-and-a-half year high, and traders said a backdrop of central bank support would keep its upward trend intact. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.1 percent, or 9.26 points, at 6,592.74 points - its highest level since early 2008. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average jumped 3 percent to a 5-1/2-year high on Friday, led by currency-sensitive exporters as the yen tumbled against the dollar after further improvement in the U.S. jobs market eased concerns over its recovery. The Nikkei was up 407.13 points at 14,598.61 after trading as much as 14,630.47, its highest level since January 2008. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start flat on Friday, with China Resources Power, trading for the first time this week, down 5.3 percent after announcing a merger with China Resources Gas. The Hang Seng Index was set to open flat at 23,213.6. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also open flat. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar remained at a lofty perch against its Japanese counterpart on Friday, after breaking above the 100 yen level in the previous session for the first time since April 2009. The dollar was buying 100.60 yen after rising as high as 100.79 yen on the EBS trading platform on Thursday, helped by signs of further improvement in the U.S. labour market and renewed debate by U.S. Federal Reserve officials about scaling back the central bank's asset purchases. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices dipped slightly on Thursday, easing late after the dollar jumped to a four-year high against the Japanese yen, breaking through the key 100-yen mark and spurring selling in longer-dated government debt. The U.S. 10-year Treasury note slipped 2/32 to yield 1.814 percent. The U.S. 30-year bond traded down 6/32 to yield 2.996 percent from 2.987 percent late on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - U.S. gold futures slipped more than 1 percent on Friday after the dollar rose against the euro on brightening job prospects in the world's largest economy, reducing bullion's appeal as an alternative investment. U.S. gold futures for June delivery hit a session low of $1,452.30 an ounce and stood at $1,453.80 by 0050 GMT, down $14.80. The contract was also heading for its first weekly fall in three but a slight increase in exchange-traded holdings could signal a change in sentiment. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper futures fell for a second straight session on Friday as a firmer U.S. dollar hurt commodities, taking the metal further away from near one-month highs touched earlier in the week. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had dropped 0.8 percent to $7,298 tonne by 0120 GMT. The contract is up 0.4 percent for the week, after rising as high as $7,480 on Wednesday, its loftiest since April 12. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent oil edged down on Friday, trading in a tight range above $104 a barrel as stronger signs of U.S. recovery against persistent doubts over the Chinese economy sent mixed signals about demand from the world's top two consumers. Brent was down 20 cents at $104.27 a barrel at 0240 GMT. U.S. crude eased 18 cents to $96.21 a barrel. Brent was mostly unchanged for the week, while the U.S. benchmark was set to gain for a third week in a row. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)