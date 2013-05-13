-----------------------(0830 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15118.49 35.87 0.24
S&P 500 1633.7 7.03 0.43
FTSE 6624.98 32.24 0.49
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 481.47 -3.3 -0.68
Nikkei 14833.3 225.76 1.55
Euro 1.2971 1.2959
Japanese Yen 101.89 101.84
U.S. Crude 95.28 -0.76
Brent 103.15 -0.76
Gold 1431.09 1447.7
Silver 23.62 23.82
Copper-LME 7390.5 15.5 0.21
UST 10-YR 98.421875 1.9242
UST 30-YR 95.046875 3.1325
Updates with the latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs on
Friday, and stocks posted a third consecutive week of gains as a
rise in Google and other technology shares offset a slide in
energy stocks.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 35.87 points,
or 0.24 percent, at 15,118.49. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 7.03 points, or 0.43 percent, at 1,633.70. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 27.41 points, or 0.80
percent, at 3,436.58.
LONDON - Heavyweight telecom BT led Britain's top shares
higher on Friday, with the blue-chip index setting fresh 5-1/2
year highs as defensive stocks once again outperformed
growth-sensitive peers.
The FTSE 100 finished up 32.24 points, or 0.5
percent, at 6,624.98, its highest close since October 2007 and
just 4.7 percent off of 1999's all time high. It is the index's
seventh straight session of gains.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a fresh
5-1/2-year high on Monday as the weakening yen further bolstered
exporters on hopes that they will raise their forecasts for the
current year.
Strength in Wall Street on Friday also spurred buying after
some rosy earnings buoyed investor sentiment.
The Nikkei rose 1.4 percent to 14,810.92 in
mid-morning trade after climbing as high as 14,828.14, the
highest level since January 2008.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set the start the week
lower on Monday, with coal producer China Shenhua Energy
leading losses among Hang Seng Index components with a
2 percent slide.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.3 percent
at 23,245.6. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.7
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The yen resumed its slide on Monday against the
dollar and euro after Japan escaped direct criticism of its
aggressive monetary easing programme at the Group of seven
meeting over the weekend, giving investors a green light to
continue selling the currency.
The dollar last bought 101.81 yen, up 0.2 percent
from late Friday levels in the U.S., after breaking through a
reported options barrier at 102 yen to reach 102.15 in early
Asian trade, its highest level since October 2008.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries fell on Friday,
pushing yields to the highest in about a month and a half, after
the dollar shot past the key 100-yen mark and spurred selling in
longer-dated government debt.
The benchmark 10-year note US10YT-RR was down 24/32 in
price during the late afternoon in New York, its yield at 1.895
percent, up from 1.814 percent late Thursday.
The 30-year bond fell 1-13/32 in price as its
yield rose to 3.090 percent from 3.019 percent late on Thursday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold fell more than 1 percent on Monday, holding
near its weakest level in two weeks, as the dollar firmed
against other currencies on signs of an improving U.S. job
market and as holdings in exchange-traded funds slipped again.
U.S. labour market data has pointed to a steady recovery
trend in the world's largest economy, fuelling speculation the
Federal Reserve could scale back its aggressive monetary
stimulus aimed at supporting growth.
Gold fell $17.10 an ounce to $1,430.60 by 0159 GMT,
nearing Friday's low of $1,420.61, its weakest since April 24.
Gold has fallen more than 14 percent this year as investors
switch funds into a rallying equity market and the dollar. .
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper drifted on Monday after logging a
third successive week of gains last week as improving economic
signals from the United States fuelled speculation the Federal
Reserve could scale back monetary stimulus.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
eased 0.11 percent to $7,366.75 a tonne by 0122 GMT, from the
previous session when it logged a third successive weekly gain,
ending at $7,375, up nearly two percent on the week.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Brent futures slipped towards $103 a barrel on
Monday as the dollar stayed firm, with renewed worries of a
slowdown in demand growth from the world's top oil consumer the
United States further weighing on sentiment.
Brent crude slipped 77 cents to $103.14 a barrel by
0143 GMT. It settled down 56 cents on Friday and ended the week
lower after gains in the previous two.
U.S. oil fell 85 cents to $95.19, sliding the fourth
time out of the past five sessions..
