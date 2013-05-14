-----------------------(0830 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15091.68 -26.81 -0.18 S&P 500 1633.77 0.07 0 FTSE 6631.76 6.78 0.1 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 482.56 1.65 0.34 Nikkei 14817.1 34.89 0.24 Euro 1.3017 1.2975 Japanese Yen 101.57 101.82 U.S. Crude 95.4 0.23 Brent 102.96 0.14 Gold 1441.85 1430.05 Silver 23.73 23.6 Copper-LME 7360 -55 -0.74 UST 10-YR 98.5625 1.9086 UST 30-YR 95.34375 3.1158 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed little changed on Monday, pausing after hitting record highs last week, but strength in healthcare issues helped to keep declines in check. The Dow Jones industrial average ended down 26.81 points, or 0.18 percent, at 15,091.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.07 point at 1,633.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.21 points, or 0.06 percent, at 3,438.79. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue chip shares edged up to fresh 5-1/2 year highs on Monday, reversing early losses as strength in defensive stocks helped compensate for steep losses in the banking sector. The FTSE 100 closed up 6.78 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,631.76, extending its winning streak to eight days. The index fell 0.3 percent early on, but appetite for high-yielding defensive stocks, which again outperformed, and good U.S. retail data helped reverse losses in afternoon trade. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei share average edged down on Tuesday after rising earlier for a third day, as investors pocketed gains from the rapid pace of the latest rally, but losses were limited by ongoing optimism from the weak-yen trend. The Nikkei dropped 0.1 percent to 14,770.78 in mid-morning trade, moving away from a 5-1/2 year high of 14,849.01 tapped on Monday, seen as a reflection of natural caution after the market's recent steep gains. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to start higher on Tuesday, with Chinese consumer-related counters China Resources Enterprise and Want Want China each up more than 2 percent and among top boosts to the Hang Seng Index. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.6 percent at 23,124.2. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also open up 0.6 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar held firm near five-week high against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday after U.S. retail sales data eased fears of a slowdown in the world's largest economy. The yen held near 4 1/2-year low against the U.S. currency as Group of Seven finance officials meeting over the weekend held back from criticising Japan's monetary policy. The dollar index hit a five week high of 83.438 on Monday and last stood at 83.217, with resistance seen at its April high of 83.494. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday after data showed an unexpected rise in U.S. retail sales last month, suggesting underlying strength in the world's biggest economy and lending credence to talk over whether the Federal Reserve might begin to tighten policy later this year. Putting the move up in yields in context, Mackay cited an average yield for the benchmark 10-year note year-to-date of 1.85 percent to 1.86 percent, a high near 2.09 percent, and a low at 1.625 percent. The 30-year bond slipped 16/32 in price to yield 3.129 percent, compared with 3.096 percent late on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold rose for the first time in four sessions on Tuesday, aided by a softer dollar, although persistent outflows from exchange-traded funds reflected investors' waning interest in the safe-haven precious metal. Gold hit a session high of $1,444.96 an ounce and stood at $1,442.54, up 0.9 percent, at 0139 GMT. It fell more than 1 percent to a session low around $1,425 on Monday, near a two-week low hit on Friday, as stronger U.S. retail sales data reduced its draw as a safe-haven.. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper slipped on Tuesday after softer-than-expected growth in China's factories, but losses were limited by hopes for fresh action to stimulate the economy in the world's top metals consumer. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.41 percent to $7,384.50 a tonne by 0201 GMT, reversing gains of half a percent in the previous session.. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil prices settled lower on Monday after a choppy day of trading, hit by slowing oil demand in China and data showing the biggest drop for U.S. retail gasoline sales in more than four years. Brent crude settled down $1.09 per barrel at $102.82, after trading as low as $102.25. U.S. oil ended the day 87 cents lower at $95.17 a barrel, after trading as low as $94.47. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)