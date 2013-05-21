-----------------------(0825 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15335.28 -19.12 -0.12 S&P 500 1666.29 -1.18 -0.07 FTSE 6755.63 32.57 0.48 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 482.86 -0.92 -0.19 Nikkei 15369.13 8.32 0.05 Euro 1.2888 1.2882 Japanese Yen 102.53 102.26 U.S. Crude 96.81 0.1 Brent 104.93 0.13 Gold 1387.99 1393.04 Silver 22.48 22.92 Copper-LME 7383.5 -15.5 -0.21 UST 10-YR 98.078125 1.9629 UST 30-YR 94.328125 3.1711 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended little changed on Monday, with indexes hovering near record levels as concerns about a correction cut earlier gains that had been prompted by news about a flurry of acquisitions. The Dow and the S&P 500 briefly hit all-time intraday highs. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 19.12 points, or 0.12 percent, to 15,335.28 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 1.18 points, or 0.07 percent, to finish at 1,666.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 2.53 points, or 0.07 percent, to end at 3,496.43. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index rose on Monday to its best closing level since late 2000, helped by rising bank stocks, and analysts said there was little holding it back from its all-time highs. Interest rate cuts and injections of liquidity by central banks have hit returns on bonds, driving investors to seek the better returns on offer from equities, spurring a global stock market rally over the last year. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up by 0.5 percent, or 32.57 points, at 6,755.63 points - its highest closing level since September 2000. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average eased from a 5-1/2-year high on Tuesday after Wall Street gave up earlier gains to end flat and the dollar slipped against the yen on caution before U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke fronts a Congressional hearing. The Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to 15,337.42. The benchmark has rallied 47.5 percent this year, and it has risen 8 percent since May 9, when the dollar broke above the 100-yen mark. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were poised to start down from a 3-1/2-month high on Tuesday, with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China sliding 1.8 percent after Goldman Sachs launched a sale of their remaining stake in the leading Chinese lender. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.3 percent at 23,425.7, after closing on Monday at its highest since early February. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.5 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar edged up against the yen on Tuesday after Japan's economy minister clarified earlier remarks about the yen's weakness that had toppled the greenback from a 4-1/2 year high in the previous session. The dollar rose 0.4 percent from late U.S. levels to 102.69 yen, after falling off Friday's 4-1/2 year high of 103.32 in the previous session as economy minister Akira Amari's suggested that the yen's strength had been largely corrected. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices fell on Monday in choppy trading with benchmark yields hovering near two-month highs, as traders waited for further clues on whether U.S. growth will be strong enough for the Federal Reserve to taper its bond purchases. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last down 3/32 in price to yield 1.96 percent, up from 1.95 percent from late Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold drifted lower for an eighth session out of nine on Tuesday on outflows from exchange-traded funds and as the dollar firmed, putting more pressure on bullion which has already lost nearly a fifth of its value this year. Spot gold had fallen 0.4 percent to $1,387.86 an ounce by 0042 GMT. The price rose 2.6 percent on Monday after a seven-session slide -- the metal's longest losing streak since March 2009. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged lower on Tuesday as traders focused on slowing demand growth in top consumer China against a background of a flagging global economy and ahead of key factory figures this week. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.41 percent to $7,369 a tonne by 0112 GMT, reversing gains of more than 1 percent from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil prices rose on Monday against a weaker dollar, but ample oil supplies limited gains, even as equity markets hovered at record levels. Brent crude for July edged up above $105 per barrel, hitting a high of $105.31 during the session, but was unable to hold its gains. Brent settled 16 cents higher at $104.80 per barrel, breaching the 50-day moving average. U.S. crude futures for June delivery, which expire at the end of trading on Tuesday, ended the day up 69 cents or, 0.72 percent, at $96.71 per barrel. U.S. crude managed above the 10-and-15 day moving averages on a continuation chart. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)