-----------------------(0825 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15387.58 52.3 0.34 S&P 500 1669.16 2.87 0.17 FTSE 6803.87 48.24 0.71 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 482.29 0.34 0.07 Nikkei 15559.95 178.93 1.16 Euro 1.2924 1.2905 Japanese Yen 102.48 102.46 U.S. Crude 95.79 -0.39 Brent 103.7 -0.21 Gold 1377.34 1375.44 Silver 22.5 22.38 Copper-LME 7393 23 0.31 UST 10-YR 98.421875 1.9245 UST 30-YR 95.1875 3.1259 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 closing at new all-time highs as Federal Reserve officials' comments eased some concerns that the central bank could start reducing its stimulus program. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 52.30 points, or 0.34 percent, to end at a record 15,387.58. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 2.87 points, or 0.17 percent, to finish at a record 1,669.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 5.69 points, or 0.16 percent, to close at 3,502.12 - its highest close since October 2000. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue chip share index closed within sight of its all-time high on Tuesday, lifted by mining stocks and positive corporate news from luxury retailer Burberry among others. The FTSE 100 index ended up 48.24 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,803.87, its highest finish since its record close of 6,950.60 in late 1999. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average climbed to a 5-1/2-year high on Wednesday, ahead of the outcome of the Bank of Japan policy-setting meeting, with Sony Corp surging on reports it is considering evaluating a proposal to spin off its entertainment assets. By the midday break, the Nikkei advanced 1.2 percent to 15,559.95 after trading as high as 15,564.90, its best mark since December 2007. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong securities and derivatives markets will resume trading at 1 p.m. local time (0500 GMT) on Wednesday after authorities lifted a severe rainstorm warning, the exchange said in a statement. There will be no pre-opening session for the securities market but the 30-minute session will apply for certain futures contracts, according to a statement from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar hovered some way below last week's 4-1/2-year high against the Japanese currency, after being dampened by hints from two U.S. Federal Reserve regional presidents that the central bank will continue its bond-buying scheme. But moves were muted, with the dollar adding just 0.1 percent to 102.57, off Friday's high of 103.32, as investors lacked conviction ahead of the Bank of Japan's post-policy meeting announcement and testimony from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke at 1400 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries ended stronger on Tuesday after buyers stepped back in, attracted by higher yields, and after two voting members of the U.S. Federal Reserve struck a dovish tone on the economy, reducing expectations that the U.S. central bank is close to tapering its bond purchases. The 10-year notes were last up 4/32 in price to yield 1.95 percent. The yields have jumped from as low as 1.61 percent on May 1. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged higher on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar after Federal Reserve officials dampened expectations that the U.S. central bank may soon exit its bullion-friendly bond purchases. Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,379.56 an ounce by 0108 GMT, but remains not far off a two-year low. Spot silver gained 1 percent to $22.61 an ounce, regaining more ground after dropping to 2-1/2-year lows earlier this week. U.S. gold was little changed at $1,378.80 an ounce. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper on Wednesday held below two week-highs hit the session before after Federal Reserve officials suggested the central bank would continue its bond-buying scheme. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was barely changed at $7,376.75 a tonne by 0105 GMT from the previous session when it closed down 0.3 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude prices fell on Tuesday, led lower by a sharp drop in U.S. gasoline futures as traders bet the market would be well supplied this summer, and as an industry report showed rising fuel stockpiles in the world's largest oil consumer. Brent crude oil futures for July delivery ended the session 89 cents lower at $103.91 per barrel, after trading above $105 and to a low of $103.51. U.S. June crude oil futures, which expired on Tuesday, finished 55 cents lower at $95.16 a barrel after trading between $95.50 and $96.97. The more heavily traded July contract ended 75 cents lower at $96.18 a barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)