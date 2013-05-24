-----------------------(0825 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15294.5 -12.67 -0.08 S&P 500 1650.51 -4.84 -0.29 FTSE 6696.79 -143.48 -2.1 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 467.64 -1.57 -0.33 Nikkei 14867.9 383.92 2.65 Euro 1.2916 1.2935 Japanese Yen 102.26 102.01 U.S. Crude 94.08 -0.17 Brent 102.41 -0.03 Gold 1392.69 1390.7 Silver 22.49 22.56 Copper-LME 7329 29 0.4 UST 10-YR 97.546875 2.0228 UST 30-YR 93.875 3.1974 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday but finished sharply off their session lows as a rally in Hewlett-Packard's shares offset worries about weak Chinese manufacturing data and the prospects of the Federal Reserve reducing its monetary stimulus. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 12.67 points, or 0.08 percent, to 15,294.50 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 4.84 points, or 0.29 percent, to finish at 1,650.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 3.88 points, or 0.11 percent, to close at 3,459.42 For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 share index suffered its biggest one-day drop in a year on Thursday, knocked off historic peaks by weak economic data and signs the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon taper its stimulus programme. The FTSE 100 fell 143.48 points, or 2.1 percent, to 6,696.79, retreating from Wednesday's 13-year peak of 6,875.62 and suffering its biggest one-day drop since last May. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average regained ground on Friday after a 7.3-percent dive in the previous session, its biggest one-day percentage drop in two years after weak Chinese factory data spooked investors. The Nikkei climbed 2.4 percent to 14,837.35 after trading as high as 15,007.50. Despite Thursday's slide, the index is up 7.2 percent so far this month, on track for a 10th straight month of gain -- its longest such winning streak since 1972. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to open flat on Friday, with PC maker Lenovo Group Ltd up 4 percent to be the top percentage gainer among Hang Seng Index components, extending gains after it reported a forecast-beating quarterly profit. The Hang Seng Index was set to open flat at 22,679.36. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open 0.4 percent higher. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar recovered from two-week lows against the yen on Friday as a safety-bid for the Japanese currency ebbed after the Nikkei share average rebounded from the previous day's 7.3-percent plunge and Wall Street regained some stability by the close. Global stocks and commodities markets sold off on Thursday, led by Japanese stocks suffering their worst one-day loss in two years, as investors were spooked by weak Chinese factory activity data and the prospect of an earlier-than-expected roll-back of U.S. stimulus For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Thursday after the Treasury saw solid demand for new inflation-linked bonds, though benchmark yields held above 2 percent as traders worried about how high yields might rise whenever the U.S. Federal Reserve decides to taper its bond purchases. Benchmark 10-year notes at times struggled to recover after suffering their biggest one-day yield jump since September. Prices rallied after the TIPS action, with 10-year notes last trading up 6/32 in price, with yields holding above the key 2 percent level, at 2.03 percent. The 30-year bond rose 16/32 in price for a yield of 3.20 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged lower on Friday as the dollar and equities regained momentum after a volatile trading session the day before, and as holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds fell to fresh four-year lows. Spot gold fell 0.17 percent to $1,388.36 an ounce by 0030 GMT, not far off two-year lows of $1,321.35 seen in mid-April. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper futures edged higher on Friday after falling the most in three weeks the session before on signs that growth had stalled in top consumer China. But gains after Thursday's more than 3-percent slide will likely be limited, with investors wary of buying back the metal after data showed China's manufacturing activity shrank for the first time in seven months, dashing hopes of a recovery in demand. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.1 percent to $7,310 a tonne by 0128 GMT. The metal fell as low as $7,215 on Thursday, eroding its gains for the week. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil prices retraced earlier losses after falling to a three-week low on Thursday in a broader commodities selloff, riding the coattails of a late turnaround in U.S. equities to end flat. Brent crude settled down 16 cents to $102.44 a barrel, recouping losses of nearly $2 after earlier reaching $100.64, its lowest price since May 2. Prices are still down sharply from a 2013 high of $119.17 reached on Feb. 8. U.S. crude ended nearly flat, down 3 cents to $94.25 and even briefly going positive in post-settlement trading. It had earlier lost more than $2 in intra-day trading. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)