-----------------------(0825 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15294.5 -12.67 -0.08
S&P 500 1650.51 -4.84 -0.29
FTSE 6696.79 -143.48 -2.1
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 467.64 -1.57 -0.33
Nikkei 14867.9 383.92 2.65
Euro 1.2916 1.2935
Japanese Yen 102.26 102.01
U.S. Crude 94.08 -0.17
Brent 102.41 -0.03
Gold 1392.69 1390.7
Silver 22.49 22.56
Copper-LME 7329 29 0.4
UST 10-YR 97.546875 2.0228
UST 30-YR 93.875 3.1974
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday but finished
sharply off their session lows as a rally in Hewlett-Packard's
shares offset worries about weak Chinese manufacturing data and
the prospects of the Federal Reserve reducing its monetary
stimulus.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 12.67 points,
or 0.08 percent, to 15,294.50 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index slipped 4.84 points, or 0.29 percent,
to finish at 1,650.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index
dropped 3.88 points, or 0.11 percent, to close at 3,459.42
LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 share index suffered its biggest
one-day drop in a year on Thursday, knocked off historic peaks
by weak economic data and signs the U.S. Federal Reserve could
soon taper its stimulus programme.
The FTSE 100 fell 143.48 points, or 2.1 percent, to
6,696.79, retreating from Wednesday's 13-year peak of 6,875.62
and suffering its biggest one-day drop since last May.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average regained ground on
Friday after a 7.3-percent dive in the previous session, its
biggest one-day percentage drop in two years after weak Chinese
factory data spooked investors.
The Nikkei climbed 2.4 percent to 14,837.35 after
trading as high as 15,007.50. Despite Thursday's slide, the
index is up 7.2 percent so far this month, on track for a 10th
straight month of gain -- its longest such winning streak since
1972.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to open flat on Friday,
with PC maker Lenovo Group Ltd up 4 percent to be the
top percentage gainer among Hang Seng Index components,
extending gains after it reported a forecast-beating quarterly
profit.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open flat at
22,679.36. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open 0.4 percent
higher.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar recovered from two-week lows against the
yen on Friday as a safety-bid for the Japanese currency ebbed
after the Nikkei share average rebounded from the previous day's
7.3-percent plunge and Wall Street regained some stability by
the close.
Global stocks and commodities markets sold off on Thursday,
led by Japanese stocks suffering their worst one-day loss in
two years, as investors were spooked by weak Chinese factory
activity data and the prospect of an earlier-than-expected
roll-back of U.S. stimulus
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Thursday after
the Treasury saw solid demand for new inflation-linked bonds,
though benchmark yields held above 2 percent as traders worried
about how high yields might rise whenever the U.S. Federal
Reserve decides to taper its bond purchases.
Benchmark 10-year notes at times struggled to
recover after suffering their biggest one-day yield jump since
September. Prices rallied after the TIPS action, with 10-year
notes last trading up 6/32 in price, with yields holding above
the key 2 percent level, at 2.03 percent.
The 30-year bond rose 16/32 in price for a yield
of 3.20 percent.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold edged lower on Friday as the dollar and
equities regained momentum after a volatile trading session the
day before, and as holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded
funds fell to fresh four-year lows.
Spot gold fell 0.17 percent to $1,388.36 an ounce by
0030 GMT, not far off two-year lows of $1,321.35 seen in
mid-April.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper futures edged higher on Friday
after falling the most in three weeks the session before on
signs that growth had stalled in top consumer China.
But gains after Thursday's more than 3-percent slide will
likely be limited, with investors wary of buying back the metal
after data showed China's manufacturing activity shrank for the
first time in seven months, dashing hopes of a recovery in
demand.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
risen 0.1 percent to $7,310 a tonne by 0128 GMT. The metal fell
as low as $7,215 on Thursday, eroding its gains for the week.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil prices retraced earlier losses
after falling to a three-week low on Thursday in a broader
commodities selloff, riding the coattails of a late turnaround
in U.S. equities to end flat.
Brent crude settled down 16 cents to $102.44 a
barrel, recouping losses of nearly $2 after earlier reaching
$100.64, its lowest price since May 2. Prices are still down
sharply from a 2013 high of $119.17 reached on Feb. 8.
U.S. crude ended nearly flat, down 3 cents to $94.25
and even briefly going positive in post-settlement trading. It
had earlier lost more than $2 in intra-day trading.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)