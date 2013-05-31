-----------------------(0838 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15324.53 21.73 0.14
S&P 500 1654.41 6.05 0.37
FTSE 6656.99 29.82 0.45
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 464.96 -0.02 -0
Nikkei 13808.72 219.69 1.62
Euro 1.3036 1.3048
Japanese Yen 101.04 100.72
U.S. Crude 93.67 0.06
Brent 102.28 0.09
Gold 1418.61 1413.25
Silver 22.79 22.73
Copper-LME 7333 16 0.22
UST 10-YR 96.765625 2.1119
UST 30-YR 92.4375 3.2747
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, rebounding from the
previous session's losses, as tepid economic data eased concerns
the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin to gradually scale back its
policy of stimulating growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 21.73 points,
or 0.14 percent, at 15,324.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 6.05 points, or 0.37 percent, at 1,654.41. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 23.78 points, or 0.69
percent, at 3,491.30.
LONDON - Britain's top share index edged up from two-week
lows on Thursday, with some investors seeing value in previously
laggard miners, but low volumes and the small scale of the rise
signalled caution.
Precious metals miners Fresnillo, Randgold
and Polymetal were among the top gainers, up 6.2 to
4.9 percent and taking heart from a rebound in gold.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average bounced sharply on
Friday, recouping some of its recent steep losses, as investors
bought back beaten-down stocks after soft U.S. economic data
eased concerns that the Federal Reserve would soon start
unwinding its massive stimulus.
The Nikkei, which slumped 5.2 percent to a five-week
low on Thursday, rose 2.4 percent to 13,914.42 in mid-morning
trade.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were poised to start higher on
Friday, with China-focused shoe retailer Belle International
topping percentage risers among Hang Seng Index
components with a 2.7 percent gain.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.4 percent at
22,582.6 points. The China Enterprises Index of the
leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start
flat.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The U.S. dollar hovered near a three-week low
against the euro on Friday after unexpectedly weak U.S. economic
data dampened expectations that the Federal Reserve will reduce
its monetary stimulus soon.
While the yen showed little immediate response to a slew of
generally positive Japanese economic data, traders were focused
on whether the data would help stem a steep 6-day slide in Tokyo
shares since late last week.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries traded nearly unchanged on
Thursday as investors waited for clues about future moves by the
U.S. Federal Reserve, which has hinted recently it could soon
slow its massive monetary easing program.
Prices briefly edged higher after a sale of $29 billion in
7-year debt fetched a lower yield than markets had expected,
with solid demand for a second auction in a row this week.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold climbed on Friday, hovering near a two-week
high hit in the previous session, as weak U.S. economic data
eased fears that the Federal Reserve could soon wind down its
bullion-friendly bond buying programme.
A rise in gold-backed exchange-traded fund holdings for the
first time in three weeks also indicated renewed interest in the
precious metal -- typically seen as a hedge against inflation.
Spot gold rose 0.14 percent to $1,415.21 an ounce by
0027 GMT, after rising to a two-week high of $1,417.81 on
Thursday. U.S. gold rose $3.30 to $1,414.80.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper futures rose for a second session
on Friday and are on course to post their first monthly gain in
four after soft U.S. data helped ease fears the Federal Reserve
may soon scale down its monetary stimulus, boosting risk
appetite.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
gained 0.3 percent to $7,343.50 a tonne by 0108 GMT. The metal
is up 4.1 percent for the month.
OIL
NEW YORK - Crude oil futures ended mixed on Thursday, with
Brent falling on a weak global economic outlook and U.S. crude
lifted by optimism about the Federal Reserve's stimulus program.
U.S. crude futures prices rose as investors interpreted weak
U.S. economic data to mean the Fed may continue its easing
policy, which would keep interest rates low and money cheap.
Both were driven higher earlier after government data showed
an unexpected drop in U.S. gasoline stocks.
U.S. crude futures settled 48 cents higher at $93.61
per barrel, rising one-half percent after sinking as low as
$91.65. Brent crude oil futures settled 24 cents lower
at $102.19 a barrel after trading between $101.08 and $102.85.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)