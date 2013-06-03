-----------------------(0830 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15115.57 -208.96 -1.36 S&P 500 1630.74 -23.67 -1.43 FTSE 6583.09 -73.9 -1.11 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 461.5 0.14 0.03 Nikkei 13475.64 -298.9 -2.17 Euro 1.3003 1.2995 Japanese Yen 100.68 100.35 U.S. Crude 91.78 -0.19 Brent 100.17 -0.22 Gold 1394.5 1385.89 Silver 22.37 22.21 Copper-LME 7339 30 0.41 UST 10-YR 96.421875 2.1514 UST 30-YR 91.953125 3.3035 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks sold off in late trading to close sharply lower on Friday, with the S&P 500 posting consecutive weekly losses for the first time since November, as investors retreated after a seven-month run of gains. The Dow Jones industrial average slid 208.96 points, or 1.36 percent, to close at 15,115.57. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 23.67 points, or 1.43 percent, to finish at 1,630.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 35.38 points, or 1.01 percent, to end at 3,455.91. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index recorded its second consecutive weekly loss on Friday as investors cashed in on a year-long rally on speculation U.S. monetary stimulus may be scaled back. The FTSE 100 shed 73.9 points to 6,583.09 points on Friday, ending the day and the week down 1.1 percent. It was 4.3 percent off a 13-year high hit last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei share average tumbled to a five-week low on Monday as sharp declines in U.S. stocks dampened already fragile sentiment in Japanese equities that have now fallen 16 percent from a 5-1/2 year peak. Tokyo stocks lost 2.7 percent, hurt after global index rebalancing and profit-taking hit Wall Street, and adding to a sell-off triggered by worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve may roll back stimulus and by slowing growth in China. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were poised to start June lower on Monday, with local property developers broadly weaker as New World Development sank to a five-month low following anemic weekend home sales. The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.4 percent at 22,301.7 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.5 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - Most major currencies got off to a subdued start on Monday, but the Australian dollar rose after data over the weekend showed factory activity in China was better than expected, offering hope the world's second-largest economy may be stabilising. The Aussie climbed as high as $0.9640 in thin early trade, from around $0.9575 late in New York on Friday. It was last at $0.9607. Support is seen at $0.9528, a 19-month trough plumbed last month. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped on Friday, capping the worst month for the market in nearly 2-1/2 years, as stronger-than-expected business activity data fanned worries the Federal Reserve might slow its bond purchases later this year. As prices slid, Treasury yields retested their highest levels in more than 13 months, set two days earlier, even though data signaled inflation remained low due to sluggish growth. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged higher on Monday after a sharp fall in the previous session, as the dollar eased and data over the weekend showed stronger-than-expected factory activity in China. Spot gold had risen 0.6 percent to $1,394.71 an ounce by 0039 GMT, climbing back towards $1,400. It dropped nearly 2 percent on Friday after U.S. data showed low inflation, dampening bullion's appeal as a hedge against rising prices. The metal has recorded two straight monthly declines and is down nearly 17 percent for the year. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper climbed on Monday, after it logged its first monthly gain in four, buoyed by a brighter-than-expected manufacturing survey report from China that showed demand was still growing. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.84 percent to $7,369.25 a tonne by 0106 GMT, from the previous session when it finished little changed. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices fell sharply on both sides of the Atlantic late on Friday, pulled down by declines in major U.S. equity indices, large supplies, a weak demand outlook, and by technical selling that developed when support levels were pierced. U.S. crude oil futures fell 1.75 percent, or $1.64, to settle at $91.97 per barrel, settling below the 200-day moving average for the first time in a month. For the months of May, U.S. crude futures were down 1.6 percent from April. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)