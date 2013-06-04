-----------------------(0830 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15254.03 138.46 0.92 S&P 500 1640.42 9.68 0.59 FTSE 6525.12 -57.97 -0.88 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 459.73 0.08 0.02 Nikkei 13337.35 75.53 0.57 Euro 1.3062 1.3075 Japanese Yen 99.53 99.51 U.S. Crude 92.99 -0.46 Brent 101.84 -0.22 Gold 1410.34 1411.1 Silver 22.64 22.71 Copper-LME 7350.75 10.75 0.15 UST 10-YR 96.734375 2.1158 UST 30-YR 92.65625 3.2627 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Monday as weaker-than-expected factory activity supported views the Federal Reserve will keep economic stimulus in place, while gains in Merck & Co lifted drug companies. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 138.46 points, or 0.92 percent, at 15,254.03. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 9.68 points, or 0.59 percent, at 1,640.42. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.45 points, or 0.27 percent, at 3,465.37. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index, which hit near 13-year highs in May, fell to a one-month low on Monday as a global equity pullback deepened over signs of weakness in the world economy. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.9 percent, or 57.97 points, at 6,525.12 points - its lowest closing level since ending at 6,521.46 points on May 3. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Tuesday morning in choppy trade as exporters lost ground after the dollar broke below the 100-yen level on the back of soft U.S. manufacturing data overnight. The Nikkei fell 0.9 percent to 13,140.17 after flirting with positive territory earlier. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were poised to start off a one-month low on Tuesday, with property conglomerate Wharf Holdings the top percentage riser among Hang Seng Index components with a 3 percent gain. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.2 percent at 22,320.5 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was also indicated to start up 0.2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar wallowed at one-month lows against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday, suffering a vicious setback after disappointing data curbed speculation the Federal Reserve would scale back its stimulus anytime soon. The dollar index slid as much as 1 percent to 82.428 after the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of national factory activity fell to 49.0, from 50.7, its lowest since June 2009. It last stood at 82.709. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries were mixed in choppy trade on Monday, with benchmark 10-year notes flat, as investors weighed surprisingly weak U.S. manufacturing data for May against caution ahead of jobs data on Friday. The U.S. bond market was trying to gain traction on the first trading day of June following its worst month in nearly 2-1/2 years. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was a touch firmer on Tuesday, after clocking up near-2 percent gains in the previous session, as weak U.S. manufacturing data raised hopes the Federal Reserve would not wind down its monetary stimulus soon. Spot gold edged up 0.07 percent to $1,412.11 an ounce by 0016 GMT. It gained 1.8 percent to $1,416.11 on Monday as the dollar tumbled on weak manufacturing data. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper climbed for a second session on Tuesday after patchy data from the United States fanned prospects for an extension of a demand-supporting U.S. bond buying program, while traders eyed a key jobs report at the end of the week. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up by 0.12 percent to $7,348.75 a tonne by 0108 GMT from the previous session when it closed up 0.3 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil futures rose on both sides of the Atlantic on Monday, reversing the previous session's losses, on the back of weak U.S. economic data that sent the dollar plunging and lifted oil prices. A supply outage in North Sea crude oil also helped maintain higher Brent crude oil prices earlier in the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)