EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday, resuming
their recent decline as investors sold growth-oriented sectors
on speculation the Federal Reserve may slow the pace of its
economic stimulus.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 76.49
points, or 0.50 percent, at 15,177.54. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 9.04 points, or 0.55 percent, at 1,631.38
for the day, but remains up 14.4 percent for the year.
LONDON - Britain's top share index recovered from a
four-week low on Tuesday, bouncing up from technical support
levels and cheered by expectations that Federal Reserve stimulus
may remain in place for a while longer.
With little fresh data, the focus remained on news that the
U.S. manufacturing sector shrank unexpectedly last month. After
an initial sell-off on Monday on concern over future demand from
the world's biggest economy, sentiment towards equities shifted
overnight, with some taking the view that the economic weakness
could discourage the Fed from ending quantitative easing early.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Wednesday in
choppy trade as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a
speech by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on his growth strategy, but
the dollar's rebound above 100 yen helped limit losses.
The Nikkei dropped 0.3 percent to 13,499.26 by the
midday break, while the index was in and out of positive
territory after opening slightly higher.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were poised to start lower on
Wednesday, with Chinese food and beverage giant Tingyi Holdings
, the top Hang Seng Index component, shedding 2
percent.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.7 percent
at 22,141.7 points. The China Enterprises Index of the
leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was also indicated to
start down 0.7 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO/SYDNEY, June 5 The dollar's recovery from
an early-week selloff paused on Wednesday as investors awaited a
trio of U.S. job reports, while the Australian dollar took a hit
after disappointing growth data.
The Aussie fell to as low as $0.9605 to approach the
19-month trough of $0.9528 plumbed late last month after data
showed Australia's economy grew 0.6 percent in the first
quarter, slower than an average forecast of 0.8 percent in a
Reuters poll.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Prices for benchmark U.S. Treasuries edged lower
on Tuesday as investors waited for a key jobs report on Friday,
which could shed light on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve could
slow or even stop its massive monetary easing program in coming
months.
Yields for the 10-year note have been largely rangebound in
recent sessions, with manufacturing data on Monday tempering
bets that the Fed might scale back its bond purchases in late
2013.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held below $1,400 an ounce on Wednesday
after falling in the previous session on fears of a slowdown in
demand in the world's biggest bullion consumer, India, after its
central bank imposed new rules to curb surging imports.
Spot gold edged down 0.06 percent to $1,398.14 an
ounce by 0006 GMT, after falling nearly 1 percent on Tuesday.
U.S. gold rose slightly to $1,398.5.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper fell from near two-week highs hit
the previous session as traders took to the sidelines ahead of
Friday's U.S. jobs report, while steady buying from Chinese
consumers underpinned prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
fallen 0.47 percent to $7,420 a tonne by 0112 GMT, reversing
gains of 1.6 percent from the previous session.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil rose more than $1 per barrel on
Tuesday, shaking off early losses as rumors spread that South
Korea would create new incentives for refiners to import crude
that could bolster demand.
Brent crude oil prices jumped and volume spiked just before
noon EDT (1600 GMT), as talk circulated that the Asian importer
would offer rebates for importing crude. Several traders said
the rebates would cover non-Middle Eastern grades as part of a
South Korean effort to diversify supply. Officials in Seoul were
not immediately available to comment.
