-----------------------(0835 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15040.62 80.03 0.53 S&P 500 1622.56 13.66 0.85 FTSE 6336.11 -83.2 -1.3 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 448.36 -2.14 -0.48 Nikkei 12732.59 -171.43 -1.33 Euro 1.3253 1.3245 Japanese Yen 96.63 96.94 U.S. Crude 94.81 0.05 Brent 103.77 0.16 Gold 1412.84 1413.15 Silver 22.75 22.59 Copper-LME 7364 29 0.4 UST 10-YR 97.109375 2.0733 UST 30-YR 93.203125 3.2326 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the Dow swinging nearly 200 points from its session low to high and the S&P 500 recovering after hitting a key technical level in volatile trading a day before the release of the U.S. jobs report. Market volatility has increased recently and the S&P 500 has lost 3 percent since Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments two weeks ago that the central bank may decide to reduce stimulus in the next few policy meetings if data shows the economy is improving. The move follows a rally for much of this year, largely on the Fed's continued stimulus actions. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's leading shares slipped to six-week lows on Thursday, breaking below a support level after the European Central Bank signalled it was in no hurry to offer more stimulus to the country's top trading partner. Stocks fell after ECB President Mario Draghi said there was no immediate need to introduce negative deposit rates for banks, while the idea of taking asset-backed securities as collateral was a long-term proposition. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei share average entered bear market territory on Friday, having plunged 20 percent from a 5-1/2 year high hit last month, while Japanese government bonds gained as investors sought safety. Japanese equities have tumbled over the past two weeks, with trading characterised by violent price moves, as investors were spooked by worries over slowing growth in China, and uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would roll back its stimulus this year. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were poised to start lower on Friday, with HSBC Holdings the top percentage losers on the Hang Seng benchmark with a 0.9 percent slide. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.3 percent at 21,768.2 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.7 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar nursed heavy losses early in Asia on Friday, having suffered its biggest one-day decline in three years against the yen as the market waited for a closely watched U.S. jobs report to gauge the health of the world's biggest economy. Traders said there was no specific trigger for the vicious selloff in the greenback overnight, although the move has helped flush out some long USD positions ahead of the non-farm payrolls report due 1230 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries edged slightly higher on Thursday as a drop in the dollar against the yen boosted demand for U.S. government debt, but caution ahead of the government's May payrolls data kept gains modest. Stocks slid during most of the session as the dollar sold off on worries about the upcoming jobs numbers, before reversing course and rising in late afternoon trading. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold prices rose on Friday for a third consecutive day, as investors awaited clues from the U.S. nonfarm payroll data later in the day on whether the Federal Reserve would wind down its bullion-supporting monetary stimulus. Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,414.89 an ounce by 0029 GMT, after climbing about 1 percent on Thursday as the dollar fell sharply against the yen and the euro on fears of disappointing U.S. jobs data. Gold is heading for a weekly gain of more than 2 percent. U.S. gold fell slightly to $1,415. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper rose on Friday and was set to finish the week with small gains on the prospect that a patchy U.S. jobs report will prolong the Federal Reserve's bond buying program, boosting capital on hand for commodities investors. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up by 0.33 percent to $7,358 a tonne by 0108 GMT, partly reversing losses from the previous session when it fell by 1.6 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Thursday as Britain's largest oilfield was shut down for the second time in less than a week, and as a major U.S. refinery prepared to re-start this month. U.S. crude's discount to international benchmark North Sea Brent also narrowed after Genscape reported that oil stocks at the major U.S. Cushing, Oklahoma delivery hub fell by more than a million barrels between May 31 and June 4. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)