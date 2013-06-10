-----------------------(0920 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15248.12 207.50 1.38 S&P 500 1643.38 20.82 1.28 FTSE 6411.99 75.88 1.2 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 445.63 -0.06 -0.01 Nikkei 13285.60 408.07 3.07 Euro 1.3200 1.3222 Japanese Yen 98.12 97.53 U.S. Crude 96.13 96.03 Brent 104.68 104.56 Gold 1386.05 1383.89 Silver 21.81 21.64 Copper-LME 7170.00 -60 7230.00 UST 10-YR 96.07 2.1736 UST 30-YR 91.11 3.3343 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow shot up more than 200 points on Friday, scoring its best day since Jan. 2, and the S&P 500 ended a two-week losing streak on Friday after U.S. jobs data eased investors' worries that the Federal Reserve may be reducing its stimulus program in the near future. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their best daily percentage gains since April 16. All three major U.S. stock indexes rose more than 1 percent for the day, extending gains toward the session's end, with the S&P consumer discretionary index .SPLRCD and other growth sectors leading the way higher. The consumer discretionary index rose 1.8 percent. The S&P industrials index also advanced 1.8 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares rose on Friday, following a reversal in financials after U.S. jobs data pointed to growth in the U.S. economy without threatening the Fed's monetary stimulus. The FTSE 100 .FTSE closed 75.88 points higher, or 1.2 percent, at 6,411.99 having fallen by as much as 0.4 percent before the release of non-farm payrolls. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded sharply on Monday, departing the bear market territory it reached last week, after a strong Wall St showing, a weaker yen and upbeat revisions of economic data boosted confidence. The Nikkei rose 3.0 percent to 13,265.22 at the midday break. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to start the week higher on Monday, with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) the leading risers among Hang Seng benchmark components with a 1.9 percent gain. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at 21,592.9 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also start up 0.1 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar resumed its bounce against the yen in early Asian trade on Monday, moving well away from a two-month low plumbed in the previous session, while the Australian dollar slumped after disappointing data from China, its biggest export market. The greenback rose to 98.28 yen, JPY=EBS some 3.5 percent higher than a trough of 94.98 hit during volatile trade on Friday as investors scrambled to interpret a highly-anticipated U.S. jobs report. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries edged slightly higher on Thursday as a drop in the dollar against the yen boosted demand for U.S. government debt, but caution ahead of the government's May payrolls data kept gains modest. Stocks slid during most of the session as the dollar sold off on worries about the upcoming jobs numbers, before reversing course and rising in late afternoon trading. That was the lowest level seen since April 4, when the Bank of Japan unleashed an audacious easing programme that further weakened the yen against the dollar For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was steady on Monday after dropping 2 percent in the previous session as U.S. jobs data suggested the Federal Reserve could soon begin to scale back its monetary stimulus. Spot gold had inched up 0.03 percent to $1,384.34 an ounce by 0002 GMT after its biggest one-day drop in over three weeks on Friday, as funds dumped bullion on fears the Fed could start reining in its bond-buying programme. U.S. gold rose $1 to $1,384. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper fell to its lowest since mid-May on Monday after soft Chinese economic data at the weekend stoked worries that growth is still slowing in the world's second-biggest economy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange hit its weakest since May 16 at $7,146 a tonne, before trading 1 percent lower on the day at $7,157.25 a tonne by 0152 GMT. That added to losses from the previous session when it finished the week 1 percent down. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL TOKYO - Brent futures rose towards $105 per barrel on Monday, after data from top oil consumer the United States showed an improvement in hiring although not enough to ignite fears about near-term tapering of the Federal Reserve's massive stimulus. Markets have been on edge over the past few weeks amid concerns the Fed will roll back its stimulus commitment, a key driver of investment in commodities and other riskier assets. Speculation that Friday's jobs data would disappoint and raise worries about the U.S. economy had also hit investor sentiment. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)