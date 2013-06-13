-----------------------(0843 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 14995.23 -126.79 -0.84 S&P 500 1612.52 -13.61 -0.84 FTSE 6299.45 -40.63 -0.64 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 430.78 -8.23 -1.87 Nikkei 12587.4 -701.92 -5.28 Euro 1.3358 1.3336 Japanese Yen 94.71 96 U.S. Crude 95.56 -0.32 Brent 103.28 -0.21 Gold 1392.66 1387.79 Silver 21.89 21.85 Copper-LME 7168 48 0.67 UST 10-YR 96.015625 2.1991 UST 30-YR 91.265625 3.3405 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the Dow sliding more than 100 points on another volatile day as traders extended a selloff driven by concerns about central banks winding down their stimulus measures. The S&P 500 was caught between support near its 50-day moving average at 1,610.55 and resistance at its 14-day moving average at 1,637.27. The S&P 500 has closed below its 50-day moving average only once this year - in mid-April. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 slipped towards seven-week lows on Wednesday, with Severn Trent sinking after a bidder walked away, and with broad sentiment on the market soured by renewed about bailed-out Greece. Problems in the euro zone - Britain's top trading partner - were brought back into the spotlight after the shutdown of the Greek state broadcaster sparked tensions in the fragile three-party government, where the two junior coalition members had opposed the move. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dived 6 percent and entered bear market territory on Thursday, extending early falls after the dollar fell to a 10-week low against the yen on worries the Federal Reserve may trim its stimulus programme. Selling was accelerated by a sell-off in futures ahead of the settlement of June futures and options on Friday, market players said. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Thursday, dragged down by Hong Kong property developers, with New World Development sliding 3.8 percent to be the top percentage loser among Hang Seng benchmark components. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.3 percent at 21,069.26. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open 1.9 percent lower. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO/SYDNEY - The dollar fell to its lowest level against the yen in ten weeks as investors cautiously pared bullish bets on the greenback amid uncertainty about whether the Federal Reserve will pare back its stimulus programme. Tumbling Japanese shares accelerated the dollar fall, as investors in the Nikkei continued to unwind hedges made earlier against a weaker yen. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped on Wednesday as investors looked to make room for debt issuance this week, with long-dated bonds underperforming as the Treasury sold debt in that sector. The Treasury's sale of $21 billion of 10-year notes, a re-opened issue, drew mixed results, with a light bid from dealers. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold fell on Thursday after volatile trading in the previous session on persistent concerns about central banks' support for their economies. Spot gold had fallen 0.2 percent to $1,384.84 an ounce by 0003 GMT. It closed up on Wednesday after earlier losses as U.S. stock markets dropped sharply. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - Shanghai copper dropped nearly 3 percent on Thursday, catching up with losses in London Metal Exchange copper as the market reopened after a three-day break. LME copper fell to its lowest in nearly six weeks on Wednesday on worries about Chinese demand, and over concerns on when the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin to scale back monetary support, before prices pared losses on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil prices ended modestly higher on Wednesday, but gains were capped by lower oil demand growth estimates and ample supplies. Spot Brent crude oil futures settled 53 cents higher at $103.49 after trading as high as $104.10. The July Brent contract expires on Thursday. August Brent crude oil futures ended the day at $103.56, up 59 cents. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)