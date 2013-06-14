-----------------------(0836 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15176.08 180.85 1.21
S&P 500 1636.36 23.84 1.48
FTSE 6304.63 5.18 0.08
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 439.36 6.25 1.44
Nikkei 12788.42 343.04 2.76
Euro 1.3355 1.3374
Japanese Yen 94.92 95.36
U.S. Crude 96.68 -0.01
Brent 104.7 -0.25
Gold 1384.81 1385.44
Silver 21.78 21.8
Copper-LME 7122.75 72.75 1.03
UST 10-YR 96.40625 2.1543
UST 30-YR 91.5 3.3282
Updates with the latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday after three days
of losses as stronger-than-expected economic data helped
reassure investors concerned about the expected winding down of
the Federal Reserve's economic stimulus.
Despite the rally, the S&P 500 failed to hold significantly
above resistance at its 14-day moving average of 1,636.26.
Support kicked in earlier in the day after the index traded
below its 50-day average and again near 1,600.
- - - -
LONDON - British shares edged higher on Thursday, recovering
from steep early losses after holding at a key technical level
and seeing a recovery in the downtrodden mining sector.
The FTSE 100 closed up 5.18 points, or 0.1 percent,
at 6,304.63, having fallen as low as 6,205.71 after a 6.4
percent slide on the Japanese Nikkei set a weak tone for
the morning session.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average jumped nearly 3 percent on
Friday morning, recovering some of the previous session's sharp
fall, as robust data eased concerns over whether the U.S.
economy can withstand a pullback in stimulus by the Federal
Reserve.
"People are unwinding (short) positions, or people are
trying to buy on dips. The market did rebound and the U.S. did
well so people are buying on the back of that," a senior dealer
at a foreign bank said.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are poised to bounce off an
eight-month closing low on Friday, with Wharf Holdings
leading a rebound among local developers, rising 2.9 percent.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.9 percent at
21,083.4 after closing on Thursday at its lowest since October.
The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.7 percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar remained in the doldrums in early
Asian trade on Friday, having slumped to a fresh four-month low
against a basket of currencies as a bounce-back in global
equities saw investors favour the euro and commodity currencies.
The yen also beat a hasty retreat from a two-month peak
versus the greenback and multi-month highs on commodity
currencies as Wall Street rallied on upbeat U.S. data, shaking
off a negative lead from Asian bourses.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Thursday after
the Treasury concluded the last of its three coupon auctions of
the week and investors began to back away from the idea that the
Federal Reserve was likely to cut back soon on monetary
accommodation.
Early gains were limited after data showed a drop in new
jobless claims in the latest week, evidence of strength in the
economy that would argue for less Fed accommodation rather than
more.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold eased for a second session on Friday as
investors worried about an early end to the Federal Reserve's
massive bond-buying stimulus on the back of strong U.S. data.
Spot gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,384.01 an ounce by
0023 GMT after losing about 0.15 percent on Thursday following
stronger-than-expected U.S. data.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper climbed on Friday as some
investors covered short positions, but remained on track to
close down for the second straight week on worries over tepid
Chinese demand growth and an early end to easy monetary policy
by global central banks.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
climbed 1.15 percent to $7,131 a tonne by 0115 GMT, reversing
losses from the previous session.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil rose on Thursday, tracing gains
in U.S. equities in late-session trading after U.S. data showed
stronger-than-expected retail sales and a fall in weekly jobless
claims.
The positive data bolstered early gains in Brent crude and
helped push U.S. crude into positive territory before a
late-session rally led by gasoline futures sent prices higher.
- - - -
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)