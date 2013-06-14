-----------------------(0836 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15176.08 180.85 1.21 S&P 500 1636.36 23.84 1.48 FTSE 6304.63 5.18 0.08 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 439.36 6.25 1.44 Nikkei 12788.42 343.04 2.76 Euro 1.3355 1.3374 Japanese Yen 94.92 95.36 U.S. Crude 96.68 -0.01 Brent 104.7 -0.25 Gold 1384.81 1385.44 Silver 21.78 21.8 Copper-LME 7122.75 72.75 1.03 UST 10-YR 96.40625 2.1543 UST 30-YR 91.5 3.3282 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday after three days of losses as stronger-than-expected economic data helped reassure investors concerned about the expected winding down of the Federal Reserve's economic stimulus. Despite the rally, the S&P 500 failed to hold significantly above resistance at its 14-day moving average of 1,636.26. Support kicked in earlier in the day after the index traded below its 50-day average and again near 1,600. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - British shares edged higher on Thursday, recovering from steep early losses after holding at a key technical level and seeing a recovery in the downtrodden mining sector. The FTSE 100 closed up 5.18 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,304.63, having fallen as low as 6,205.71 after a 6.4 percent slide on the Japanese Nikkei set a weak tone for the morning session. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average jumped nearly 3 percent on Friday morning, recovering some of the previous session's sharp fall, as robust data eased concerns over whether the U.S. economy can withstand a pullback in stimulus by the Federal Reserve. "People are unwinding (short) positions, or people are trying to buy on dips. The market did rebound and the U.S. did well so people are buying on the back of that," a senior dealer at a foreign bank said. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are poised to bounce off an eight-month closing low on Friday, with Wharf Holdings leading a rebound among local developers, rising 2.9 percent. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.9 percent at 21,083.4 after closing on Thursday at its lowest since October. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.7 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar remained in the doldrums in early Asian trade on Friday, having slumped to a fresh four-month low against a basket of currencies as a bounce-back in global equities saw investors favour the euro and commodity currencies. The yen also beat a hasty retreat from a two-month peak versus the greenback and multi-month highs on commodity currencies as Wall Street rallied on upbeat U.S. data, shaking off a negative lead from Asian bourses. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Thursday after the Treasury concluded the last of its three coupon auctions of the week and investors began to back away from the idea that the Federal Reserve was likely to cut back soon on monetary accommodation. Early gains were limited after data showed a drop in new jobless claims in the latest week, evidence of strength in the economy that would argue for less Fed accommodation rather than more. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold eased for a second session on Friday as investors worried about an early end to the Federal Reserve's massive bond-buying stimulus on the back of strong U.S. data. Spot gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,384.01 an ounce by 0023 GMT after losing about 0.15 percent on Thursday following stronger-than-expected U.S. data. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper climbed on Friday as some investors covered short positions, but remained on track to close down for the second straight week on worries over tepid Chinese demand growth and an early end to easy monetary policy by global central banks. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had climbed 1.15 percent to $7,131 a tonne by 0115 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil rose on Thursday, tracing gains in U.S. equities in late-session trading after U.S. data showed stronger-than-expected retail sales and a fall in weekly jobless claims. The positive data bolstered early gains in Brent crude and helped push U.S. crude into positive territory before a late-session rally led by gasoline futures sent prices higher. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)