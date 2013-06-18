-----------------------(0838 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15179.85 109.67 0.73 S&P 500 1639.04 12.31 0.76 FTSE 6330.49 22.23 0.35 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 439.84 -2.35 -0.53 Nikkei 12941.8 -91.32 -0.7 Euro 1.3356 1.3367 Japanese Yen 94.76 94.49 U.S. Crude 97.83 0.06 Brent 105.57 0.1 Gold 1384.06 1384.35 Silver 21.87 21.83 Copper-LME 7082.5 -0.5 -0.01 UST 10-YR 96.203125 2.1781 UST 30-YR 91.171875 3.3459 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Monday but ended well off their highs as investors speculated over the Federal Reserve's intentions about its massive stimulus programme to aid the economy before a meeting of policymakers that begins on Tuesday. Major indexes climbed from the start of the session and were more than 1 percent higher for much of the day, recovering all of last week's losses, on the view that the Fed would reaffirm its policies of supporting the economic recovery at the end of a two day meeting that starts on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index gained on Monday, with some investors seeing value in the market after a four-week sell-off, and with stronger U.S. housing data boosting sentiment on construction and engineering stocks. The FTSE 100 index closed up 22.23 points, or 0.4 percent , at 6,330.49 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average reversed early gains on Tuesday, underscoring the volatility that has roiled the market lately, as investors awaited the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting for clues on whether it will continue to support the U.S. economy. By the midday break, the Nikkei slipped 0.7 percent to 12,941.80 after trading as high as 13,139.48. It climbed 2.7 percent on Monday, lifting the index out of a bear market. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were poised to start lower on Tuesday, with GCL-Poly Energy Holdings diving 11.4 percent, more than the 9.1 percent discount from its Monday close on news that a substantial shareholder priced a stake sale. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.6 percent at 21,102.6 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also start down 0.6 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The U.S. dollar hovered above a two-month low against the yen on Tuesday but uncertainty ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting is likely to cap further gains. The dollar fetched 94.61 yen in early Asian trade, little changed from late U.S. levels after positing its first gains in five sessions on Monday. It wasn't far off a two-month low of 93.75 set on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. longer-dated government debt prices fell on Monday a day before the Federal Reserve meets for a two-day policy meeting on concerns the central bank might be moving closer to announcing it will trim bond purchases, though trade was volatile and volume was light. Markets have been on edge since Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke told a congressional hearing some three weeks ago that a decision on whether the central bank will pare its $85 billion monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities could occur "in the next few meetings" if the economy showed further improvement. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Tuesday as investors awaited guidance from a Federal Reserve meeting on the outlook for the bank's stimulus programme, amid some strong U.S. economic data. Spot gold was near steady, easing $0.40 to $1,383.95 an ounce by 0018 GMT. Bullion fell about 0.5 percent on Monday as U.S. stocks rallied ahead of the Fed policy meeting over Tuesday and Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged higher on Tuesday after a decline in the previous session, but trading remained cautious as investors awaited news on the Fed's stimulus programme from a two-day meeting starting later in the day. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.7 percent to $7,130.75 a tonne by 0102 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent crude futures were barely changed around $105, holding not far off their strongest level in 10 weeks on mounting tensions in the Middle East, as investors remain cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting. The Fed, whose two-day policy-meeting starts on Wednesday, is under pressure to roll back some of the $85 billion in monthly bond purchases under its latest programme, after some advances in the U.S. economy. Its three quantitative easing schemes have buoyed prices of gold and other commodities. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)