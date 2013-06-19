-----------------------(0832 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15318.23 138.38 0.91 S&P 500 1651.81 12.77 0.78 FTSE 6374.21 43.72 0.69 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 438.88 -1.55 -0.35 Nikkei 13169.97 162.69 1.25 Euro 1.3389 1.3393 Japanese Yen 95.26 95.32 U.S. Crude 98.39 -0.05 Brent 106.04 0.02 Gold 1365.1 1367.79 Silver 21.57 21.64 Copper-LME 7001.5 -3.5 -0.05 UST 10-YR 96.125 2.1872 UST 30-YR 91.28125 3.3407 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks advanced for a second straight day on Tuesday as investors bet the Federal Reserve would temper statements which were interpreted to mean a sooner-than-expected winding down of stimulus efforts. Strong market breadth showed an increased appetite for equities, but trading volume was light, a sign that many market participants were taking a wait-and-see attitude. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue chip share index rose on Tuesday, as traders bought up beaten-down financial heavyweights in a cautious session ahead of a policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve. The FTSE 100 closed 43.72 points higher, or 0.7 percent, at 6,374.21, with financials, which include banks, asset managers and insurers, contributing 24 points to the advance. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-week high on Wednesday morning, underpinned by optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve would temper worries about an imminent roll back of its stimulus programme. The market also got a boost from Softbank Corp, which soared after Dish Network Corp said it would abandon a bid for Sprint Nextel. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are poised to start lower on Wednesday, with high yielding names in the local property and utilities sectors mostly weaker as investors await the outcome of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve rate-setting meeting later in the day. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent at 21,118.4 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.4 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - All the major currencies marked time in Asia on Wednesday as investors waited anxiously to see if the Federal Reserve could clarify the outlook for policy without sending markets into a fresh frenzy Last-minute position adjusting before the outcome of the Fed's two-day meeting had seen the U.S. dollar nudge up on the yen but lose ground to both the euro and Swiss franc. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Most U.S. Treasuries prices were little changed on Tuesday in light, choppy trading, as investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting for signs whether the U.S. central bank might scale back its current stimulus program. The Fed's policy statement, to be released after the close of the meeting on Wednesday afternoon, could affirm remarks by Chairman Ben Bernanke last month that the U.S. central bank may decide to trim the amount of bond purchases in the next few meetings if the economic recovery maintains momentum. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged up on Wednesday after a two-day drop, but investors remained cautious as they looked to the end of a Federal Reserve policy meeting for clues on the outlook for U.S. economic stimulus. Spot gold was up 0.06 percent at $1,368.59 an ounce by 0013 GMT, hovering around a nearly one-month low of $1,364.54 touched on Tuesday. U.S. gold rose about $2. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper hovered near its lowest since early May on Wednesday as investors looked to a Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the outlook for a U.S. stimulus programme that has underpinned commodity prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was almost flat at $7,005 a tonne by 0113 GMT, after falling on Tuesday to its lowest since May 3 at $6,965. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Oil prices ended slightly higher on Tuesday in sluggish trading as the market awaited the Federal Reserve's policy statement on Wednesday that is expected to show whether it will reduce its monetary stimulus. The program has been largely supportive of oil prices. Brent oil was off an 11-week high set in the previous session and U.S. crude oil had dropped from a nine-month high. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)