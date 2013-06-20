-----------------------(0828 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15112.19 -206.04 -1.35 S&P 500 1628.93 -22.88 -1.39 FTSE 6348.82 -25.39 -0.4 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 427.72 -12.9 -2.93 Nikkei 13101.53 -143.69 -1.08 Euro 1.3267 1.3294 Japanese Yen 96.72 96.46 U.S. Crude 97.28 -0.96 Brent 105.08 -1.04 Gold 1346.45 1350.69 Silver 21.23 21.31 Copper-LME 6895 -65 -0.93 UST 10-YR 94.71875 2.3508 UST 30-YR 90.140625 3.4065 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank would start to reduce its stimulus measures later this year if the economy is strong enough. Equities have been closely tethered to ultra-loose monetary policy, which has been key to the S&P's climb of more than 14 percent so far this year. Benchmark 10-year U.S. bond yields jumped to a 15-month high on expectations the Fed will reduce its bond buying. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - UK equities closed slightly lower on Wednesday as investors awaited clarity from the U.S. Federal Reserve over the future of its monetary stimulus programme. All eyes will be on Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's news conference, due at 1800 GMT, in which he is expected to give guidance on the outlook for its quantitative easing programme. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke confirmed market fears that the U.S. central bank could trim its bond buying programme later this year, but a weakening yen lifted some exporters and limited the declines. The Nikkei was down 0.7 percent at 13,147.74 points by midmorning trade after briefly dipping below the 13,000 mark. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were poised to open on Thursday near their lowest level since September, with interest rate-related counters such as property developers down after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it could reduce its stimulus later this year. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.5 percent at 20,668.8, near a nine-month low set last week. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1.7 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar held firm in Asia on Thursday, having posted its best one-day gain in over a month after the Federal Reserve confirmed that it would begin to dial down stimulus this year if the economy continued to recover as it expected. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of major currencies, was flat at 81.414, having jumped around 1 percent to 81.501. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields surged to their highest levels in 15 months on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke suggested the U.S. central bank was prepared to reduce bond purchases if its economic outlook proves correct, even though the U.S. economy remained stuck at a sluggish pace. His remarks at a new conference after a central bank policy meeting confirmed traders' deepest worries that the end of near-interest-free money from the Fed might be approaching sooner than they had thought. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold fell for a fourth straight session on Thursday to its lowest in a month after the Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy was recovering strongly enough for the central bank to slow the pace of bond purchases later this year. Spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,344.9 an ounce by 0013 GMT, after falling 1.2 percent on Wednesday. Bullion, which is down over 3 percent for the week, touched a low of $1,342.74 earlier in the session. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper fell to a near seven-week low on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signalled the central bank would likely start reducing its stimulus measures later this year. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped 0.6 percent to $6,919 a tonne by 0104 GMT, its lowest since May 3. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Oil prices were pressured on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed might reduce the amount of money it pumps into the economy later this year, while higher crude stocks in the United States also hurt prices. Brent crude was choppy all session as traders looked to see if it could overcome broad economic headwinds to extend its near 6 percent rise so far in June. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)