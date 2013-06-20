-----------------------(0828 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15112.19 -206.04 -1.35
S&P 500 1628.93 -22.88 -1.39
FTSE 6348.82 -25.39 -0.4
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 427.72 -12.9 -2.93
Nikkei 13101.53 -143.69 -1.08
Euro 1.3267 1.3294
Japanese Yen 96.72 96.46
U.S. Crude 97.28 -0.96
Brent 105.08 -1.04
Gold 1346.45 1350.69
Silver 21.23 21.31
Copper-LME 6895 -65 -0.93
UST 10-YR 94.71875 2.3508
UST 30-YR 90.140625 3.4065
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday
after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central
bank would start to reduce its stimulus measures later this year
if the economy is strong enough.
Equities have been closely tethered to ultra-loose monetary
policy, which has been key to the S&P's climb of more than 14
percent so far this year. Benchmark 10-year U.S. bond yields
jumped to a 15-month high on expectations the Fed will reduce
its bond buying.
LONDON - UK equities closed slightly lower on Wednesday as
investors awaited clarity from the U.S. Federal Reserve over the
future of its monetary stimulus programme.
All eyes will be on Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's news
conference, due at 1800 GMT, in which he is expected to give
guidance on the outlook for its quantitative easing programme.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday after
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke confirmed market fears
that the U.S. central bank could trim its bond buying programme
later this year, but a weakening yen lifted some exporters and
limited the declines.
The Nikkei was down 0.7 percent at 13,147.74 points
by midmorning trade after briefly dipping below the 13,000 mark.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were poised to open on Thursday
near their lowest level since September, with interest
rate-related counters such as property developers down after the
U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it could reduce its stimulus
later this year.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.5 percent
at 20,668.8, near a nine-month low set last week. The China
Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in
Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1.7 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar held firm in Asia on Thursday,
having posted its best one-day gain in over a month after the
Federal Reserve confirmed that it would begin to dial down
stimulus this year if the economy continued to recover as it
expected.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's performance
against a basket of major currencies, was flat at 81.414,
having jumped around 1 percent to 81.501.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields surged to their
highest levels in 15 months on Wednesday as Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke suggested the U.S. central bank was
prepared to reduce bond purchases if its economic outlook proves
correct, even though the U.S. economy remained stuck at a
sluggish pace.
His remarks at a new conference after a central bank policy
meeting confirmed traders' deepest worries that the end of
near-interest-free money from the Fed might be approaching
sooner than they had thought.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold fell for a fourth straight session on
Thursday to its lowest in a month after the Federal Reserve said
the U.S. economy was recovering strongly enough for the central
bank to slow the pace of bond purchases later this year.
Spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,344.9 an ounce by
0013 GMT, after falling 1.2 percent on Wednesday. Bullion, which
is down over 3 percent for the week, touched a low of $1,342.74
earlier in the session.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper fell to a near seven-week low on
Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
signalled the central bank would likely start reducing its
stimulus measures later this year.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
dropped 0.6 percent to $6,919 a tonne by 0104 GMT, its lowest
since May 3.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil prices were pressured on Wednesday after
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed might
reduce the amount of money it pumps into the economy later this
year, while higher crude stocks in the United States also hurt
prices.
Brent crude was choppy all session as traders looked to see
if it could overcome broad economic headwinds to extend its near
6 percent rise so far in June.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)