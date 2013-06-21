-----------------------(0840 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 14758.32 -353.87 -2.34 S&P 500 1588.19 -40.74 -2.5 FTSE 6159.51 -189.31 -2.98 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 419.04 -4.55 -1.07 Nikkei 12901.31 -113.27 -0.87 Euro 1.3241 1.3218 Japanese Yen 97.16 97.27 U.S. Crude 95.31 0.17 Brent 102.49 0.34 Gold 1289.64 1277.74 Silver 19.78 19.56 Copper-LME 6824 54 0.8 UST 10-YR 94.140625 2.419 UST 30-YR 88.296875 3.5129 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell more than 2 percent on Thursday, extending the previous day's sharp decline as investors fretted over the Federal Reserve's plan to begin reducing its stimulus later this year if the economy strengthens. The S&P 500 recorded its biggest daily decline since November 11, 2011, on the year's heaviest day of trading. All 10 S&P sectors were sharply lower, with 94 percent of stocks traded on the New York Stock Exchange down for the day and more than four-fifths of Nasdaq-listed shares ending lower. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares slid to five-month lows on Thursday, led by miners after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it planned to slow its stimulus programme later this year and Chinese data suggested growth there was waning. The FTSE 100 index closed 189.31 points, or 3 percent, lower at 6,159.51 - leaving it at levels not seen since January and its biggest daily drop since September 2011. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average shed 2.1 percent on Friday, extending its previous session's decline as investors fretted about the implications of the Federal Reserve's plan to wean off the U.S. economy's dependence on cheap money. The Nikkei was down 274.72 points at 12,739.86, hitting a one-week low after falling 1.7 percent on Thursday. It is still up 0.4 percent this week, on track to post its first weekly rise in five weeks. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were poised to open weaker on Friday, as the Chinese banking sector dived with all eyes on the worsening cash squeeze in the mainland. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 2 percent at 19,970 points, its lowest since September. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 2.3 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar, euro and sterling were all in demand on Friday as the prospect of an end to super-easy money from the Federal Reserve drove a mass migration out of emerging markets and into developed world assets. Sharply higher Treasury yields and sinking equities also benefited the U.S. dollar, though more against emerging and commodity currencies than against its major competitors. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Fears about the Federal Reserve buying fewer bonds later this year pummeled the U.S. bond market on Thursday, pushing benchmark yields to the highest levels since August 2011, with few signs of when the month-long rout will end. The sell-off in U.S. government debt has been swift and dramatic. The iShares Barclays 20-year-plus exchange-traded fund , one of the most popular bond ETFs, has lost about 10.7 percent during this period - comparable to a 1,500 point drop in the Dow Jones industrial average. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold fell to a three-year low on Friday and was in danger of recording its biggest weekly drop in 30 years after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would wind down its bullion-friendly stimulus later this year. Spot gold - down nearly 9 percent this week - dropped for the fifth straight session, while Comex gold futures also declined over 1 percent to their lowest in three years. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - Copper fell to its lowest level in 20 months, hit by further evidence that the economy of top metals consumer China is slowing down and the U.S. Federal Reserve's stated intention to begin scaling back stimulus measures later this year. Aluminium fell to its lowest level in more than 3-1/2 years, while nickel dropped to its lowest level in four years. Tin fell to its lowest in 9-1/2 months. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent futures held above $102 a barrel on Friday as the steep fall in the previous session gave investors an opportunity to buy, but a cross-market rout triggered by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments on winding down stimulus capped gains. Global equities, bond prices and commodities plunged in a deep sell-off on Thursday, and most markets extended their losses in early Asian trade on Friday. For oil, demand growth concerns following weak manufacturing data from the world's second-biggest consumer China added further pressure. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)