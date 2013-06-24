-----------------------(0835 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 14799.4 41.08 0.28
S&P 500 1592.43 4.24 0.27
FTSE 6116.17 -43.34 -0.7
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 415.68 -4.62 -1.1
Nikkei 13227.02 -3.11 -0.02
Euro 1.3093 1.3122
Japanese Yen 98.57 97.89
U.S. Crude 93.5 -0.19
Brent 100.55 -0.36
Gold 1290.21 1296.75
Silver 19.88 20.08
Copper-LME 6748.25 -69.75 -1.02
UST 10-YR 92.875 2.5703
UST 30-YR 86.890625 3.5949
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended mostly higher on Friday, with
the Dow and S&P 500 ending two days of heavy losses, though
traders continued to fret over planned changes to the Federal
Reserve's easy money policy.
Major indexes posted their biggest weekly declines since
April, while the Nasdaq fell for a third straight day on a steep
decline in software company Oracle Corp. Markets were
volatile, with the Nasdaq at one point dropping more than 1
percent.
LONDON - Britain's top shares recorded a fifth straight
weekly loss after falling to a five-month low on Friday, hit by
the prospect of a curbing of U.S. monetary stimulus.
Energy, financial and materials stocks were the biggest drag
as investors fretted a reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's
asset purchases, flagged late on Wednesday, would curb growth
and depress global markets.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average gave up early gains and
dipped into the red in very choppy trade on Monday as global
market volatility continued to unnerve investors, but a weaker
yen helped cushion losses.
The benchmark Nikkei was down 0.2 percent at
13,201.11 points by mid-morning, after climbing as much as 1.7
percent earlier.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were poised to open the week
down on Monday, with China Minsheng Bank one of the
bigger losers among mainland banks, sliding 2.4 percent.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.2 percent
at 20,023.4 points. The China Enterprises Index of the
leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start
down 1.5 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar scaled a fresh two-week peak against a
basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday, having posted its
best weekly gain in 19-months as momentum builds after the
Federal Reserve laid out a roadmap for scaling back stimulus.
The dollar index rose 0.2 percent to 82.580, adding
to last week's 2.2 percent rally. Against the yen, the greenback
put on 0.6 percent to 98.40, while the euro fell as much
as 0.3 percent to $1.3086, a low not seen since June 6.
TREASURIES
TOKYO - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped in Asia on Monday,
extending last week's dismal performance with the benchmark
10-year yield posting its biggest weekly rise since November
2001 after the Federal Reserve signalled it might scale back its
stimulus.
The yield on 10-year notes added 2.6 basis
points to 2.5684 percent, hitting its highest in almost two
years.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold edged higher on Monday after a tumultuous
week that saw prices drop the most in nearly two years on fears
of an early end to the Federal Reserve's bond purchases and a
cash crunch in China.
Spot gold gained 0.07 percent to $1,297.66 an ounce
by 0018 GMT. It rose over 1 percent on Friday but recorded its
worst weekly performance - down 7 percent - since September
2011.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper futures dropped for a fifth
session out of six on Monday and stayed near 20-month lows, hurt
by a firmer dollar and worries over slower demand in top
consumer China.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
dropped 0.8 percent to $6,765.25 a tonne by 0133 GMT. The
industrial metal lost nearly 4 percent last week, its biggest
weekly loss in two months. It dropped to a low of $6,692 on
Friday, its weakest since October 2011.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Brent crude futures traded below $101 a barrel
on Monday, hurt by a stronger dollar and concerns over slower
growth in demand for oil in the United States and China.
The European benchmark dropped nearly 5 percent last week in
its biggest weekly drop since early April, after Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke laid out a strategy for paring back
monetary stimulus, broadly sapping demand for commodities.
