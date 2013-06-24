-----------------------(0835 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 14799.4 41.08 0.28 S&P 500 1592.43 4.24 0.27 FTSE 6116.17 -43.34 -0.7 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 415.68 -4.62 -1.1 Nikkei 13227.02 -3.11 -0.02 Euro 1.3093 1.3122 Japanese Yen 98.57 97.89 U.S. Crude 93.5 -0.19 Brent 100.55 -0.36 Gold 1290.21 1296.75 Silver 19.88 20.08 Copper-LME 6748.25 -69.75 -1.02 UST 10-YR 92.875 2.5703 UST 30-YR 86.890625 3.5949 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended mostly higher on Friday, with the Dow and S&P 500 ending two days of heavy losses, though traders continued to fret over planned changes to the Federal Reserve's easy money policy. Major indexes posted their biggest weekly declines since April, while the Nasdaq fell for a third straight day on a steep decline in software company Oracle Corp. Markets were volatile, with the Nasdaq at one point dropping more than 1 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares recorded a fifth straight weekly loss after falling to a five-month low on Friday, hit by the prospect of a curbing of U.S. monetary stimulus. Energy, financial and materials stocks were the biggest drag as investors fretted a reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's asset purchases, flagged late on Wednesday, would curb growth and depress global markets. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average gave up early gains and dipped into the red in very choppy trade on Monday as global market volatility continued to unnerve investors, but a weaker yen helped cushion losses. The benchmark Nikkei was down 0.2 percent at 13,201.11 points by mid-morning, after climbing as much as 1.7 percent earlier. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were poised to open the week down on Monday, with China Minsheng Bank one of the bigger losers among mainland banks, sliding 2.4 percent. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.2 percent at 20,023.4 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1.5 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar scaled a fresh two-week peak against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday, having posted its best weekly gain in 19-months as momentum builds after the Federal Reserve laid out a roadmap for scaling back stimulus. The dollar index rose 0.2 percent to 82.580, adding to last week's 2.2 percent rally. Against the yen, the greenback put on 0.6 percent to 98.40, while the euro fell as much as 0.3 percent to $1.3086, a low not seen since June 6. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES TOKYO - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped in Asia on Monday, extending last week's dismal performance with the benchmark 10-year yield posting its biggest weekly rise since November 2001 after the Federal Reserve signalled it might scale back its stimulus. The yield on 10-year notes added 2.6 basis points to 2.5684 percent, hitting its highest in almost two years. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged higher on Monday after a tumultuous week that saw prices drop the most in nearly two years on fears of an early end to the Federal Reserve's bond purchases and a cash crunch in China. Spot gold gained 0.07 percent to $1,297.66 an ounce by 0018 GMT. It rose over 1 percent on Friday but recorded its worst weekly performance - down 7 percent - since September 2011. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper futures dropped for a fifth session out of six on Monday and stayed near 20-month lows, hurt by a firmer dollar and worries over slower demand in top consumer China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped 0.8 percent to $6,765.25 a tonne by 0133 GMT. The industrial metal lost nearly 4 percent last week, its biggest weekly loss in two months. It dropped to a low of $6,692 on Friday, its weakest since October 2011. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent crude futures traded below $101 a barrel on Monday, hurt by a stronger dollar and concerns over slower growth in demand for oil in the United States and China. The European benchmark dropped nearly 5 percent last week in its biggest weekly drop since early April, after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke laid out a strategy for paring back monetary stimulus, broadly sapping demand for commodities. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)