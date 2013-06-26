-----------------------(0836 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 14760.31 100.75 0.69 S&P 500 1588.03 14.94 0.95 FTSE 6101.91 72.81 1.21 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 416 4.02 0.98 Nikkei 12857.66 -111.68 -0.86 Euro 1.3063 1.3084 Japanese Yen 97.79 97.8 U.S. Crude 94.74 -0.58 Brent 100.98 -0.28 Gold 1248.81 1276.74 Silver 18.85 19.58 Copper-LME 6698.5 -96.5 -1.42 UST 10-YR 92.78125 2.5819 UST 30-YR 86.828125 3.5997 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose by the most in nearly two weeks on Tuesday after data showed business investment and the housing recovery continued apace, reassuring investors worried about the Federal Reserve's plans to reduce its massive monetary stimulus. Analysts said the gains were fuelled by a mix of buyers: hedge funds and both small and wealthy retail clients attracted by the market's recent drop. Position trimming by institutions due to recent volatility pulled the market back from its highs in the final minutes of trading. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index rebounded on Tuesday from 5-1/2-month lows, with cruise ship group Carnival leading the gainers, after steps by China to reassure markets over its money supply lifted sentiment. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which had fallen some 12 percent over the last month after racing to a 13-year high of 6,875.62 in late May, closed up 1.2 percent, or 72.81 points, at 6,101.91 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Wednesday after China's central bank sought to allay fears of a credit crunch, and as robust U.S. data fuelled gains on Wall Street overnight. The benchmark Nikkei was up 1.1 percent at 13,111.24, while the broader Topix gained 0.8 percent to 1,086.89. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares rose 1 percent in early trade on Wednesday after China's central bank sought to ease fears of a credit crunch, while Shanghai stocks were mixed. At 0146 GMT, the Hang Seng Index was up 1 percent at 20,047.33 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar was back on the front foot in Asia on Wednesday after the latest batch of U.S. economic data supported the Federal Reserve's recovery view and lifted U.S. Treasury yields. The dollar index rose 0.4 percent to 82.680 , having bounced off a low of 82.241 after data showed strong gains in business spending plans and a solid rise in house prices. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES TOKYO - U.S. Treasuries prices stabilised in Asia on Wednesday after yields rose sharply overnight as data, including housing, consumer confidence and business spending plans, suggested the U.S. economy was gaining momentum. The Treasury will sell $35 billion in five-year notes later in the day and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. The auctions came after it sold $35 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday at a yield of 0.43 percent, the highest since May 2011. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold hit a near-three year low on Wednesday, falling for a seventh session out of eight, as strong U.S. economic data boosted stocks and supported the Federal Reserve's plan to scale back its bond purchases in the next few months. Bullion prices have been sliding since Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke laid out a strategy last Wednesday to wind down the bank's $85 billion monthly bond purchases on the back of a recovering economy. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper rose for a second session on Wednesday, underpinned by assurances from China's central bank that eased concerns over a credit crunch and slowing growth in the world's top consumer of the metal. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 0.3 percent to $6,816.75 a tonne by 0100 GMT, after sliding to a three-year-low of $6,602 a tonne on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil prices ended near flat in a sluggish day of trading on Tuesday as stronger equity markets put a floor under prices and Brent's premium over U.S. crude slid below $6. Some trading was attributed to squaring positions as traders bought contracts to cover short bets made the previous session, when prices dropped to a three-week low, said Gene McGillian, analyst with Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)