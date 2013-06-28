-----------------------(0830 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15024.49 114.35 0.77 S&P 500 1613.2 9.94 0.62 FTSE 6243.4 77.92 1.26 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 430.39 4.07 0.95 Nikkei 13648.81 435.26 3.29 Euro 1.3071 1.3035 Japanese Yen 98.81 98.34 U.S. Crude 97.2 0.15 Brent 103.01 0.19 Gold 1203.21 1199.49 Silver 18.86 18.45 Copper-LME 6751 1 0.01 UST 10-YR 93.75 2.4665 UST 30-YR 87.921875 3.5381 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks climbed for a third straight day on Thursday after comments from several Federal Reserve officials soothed concerns that the central bank would begin to reduce its stimulus efforts in the near future. The Dow Jones industrial average closed back above 15,000 for the first time since June 19. The Dow scored its third consecutive day of triple-digit point gains for the first time since Oct. 4-6, 2011. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index rose on Thursday after several U.S. central bankers offered reassuring comments about their stimulus programme, helping the market further off six-month lows. The FTSE 100 closed up 77.92 points, or 1.3 percent, at 6,243.40, with only nine stocks in negative territory. The index extended modest morning gains in afternoon trade, as encouraging data from the United States and comments from Federal Reserve officials helped lift U.S. stocks. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's benchmark Nikkei average rose 3.01 percent to 13,610.67 on Friday, while the broader Topix gained 3 percent to 1,131.81. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may snap a six-week losing streak on Friday, their longest series of weekly losses in a year, on easing fears of an early end to U.S. monetary stimulus, though investors remained cautious about recently volatile Chinese markets. On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index ended up 0.5 percent at 20,440.08 points, its highest close in a week. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong finished down 0.1 percent. On the week, they are up 0.9 and down 0.9 percent respectively. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar hovered just below a four-week peak early in Asia on Friday, having lost only a bit of ground after two more Federal Reserve officials sought to play down fears over the central bank's plan to gradually reduce stimulus. Traders said some last minute positioning ahead of the end of the month and quarter also saw the euro edge off a four-month trough, although the common currency was still headed for its second week of declines. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Thursday, and a sale of seven-year debt drew more aggressive bidding than markets had expected, in a sign that the bond market is stabilizing after a sharp selloff. The sale of $29 billion of seven-year notes drew a high yield of 1.932 percent, the highest since July 2011, but still less than the market had expected. Indirect bidders bought their biggest share since August 2011. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold fell below $1,200 on Friday to its lowest since August 2010 and is on track to record its worst quarter since at least 1968 on persistent worries over the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to wind down its monetary stimulus. Bullion has taken a beating since the beginning of last week - down 15 percent or over $200 an ounce - after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke laid out a strategy to wind down the bank's $85 billion monthly bond purchases on the back of a recovering economy. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper fell on Friday and was trading near three-year lows on jitters about the U.S. Federal Reserve drawing back stimulus, tarnishing the allure of commodities against a backdrop of fitful economic growth. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.69 percent to $6,703 a tonne by 0136 GMT, from the previous session when it finished little changed. Prices earlier dipped to $6660.50 a tonne, near a three-year low of $6,602 a tonne hit on June 25. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil futures rose for a fourth straight session on Thursday, gaining over $1 a barrel, as conviction strengthened that monetary stimulus measures from major central banks would stay in place for the time being. U.S. GDP data on Wednesday that slashed the estimate of first-quarter economic growth and comments from Federal Reserve governors assured investors that the Fed is in no rush to scale back its massive bond-buying program. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)