-----------------------(0840 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 14932.41 -42.55 -0.28
S&P 500 1614.08 -0.88 -0.05
FTSE 6303.94 -3.84 -0.06
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 422.72 -8.56 -1.98
Nikkei 14014.87 -83.87 -0.59
Euro 1.2971 1.2977
Japanese Yen 100.62 100.62
U.S. Crude 101.89 2.29
Brent 105.11 1.11
Gold 1245.71 1241.39
Silver 19.45 19.35
Copper-LME 6933.25 23.25 0.34
UST 10-YR 93.734375 2.4693
UST 30-YR 89.0625 3.4674
Updates with the latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday, erasing
earlier gains as the S&P 500 met resistance around its 50-day
moving average, a level the index has not been able to close
above for the past two weeks.
Among the S&P 500's 10 sectors, the energy sector index
rose 0.2 percent after crude oil prices hit a nine-month
high as turmoil in the Middle East unsettled investors.
The S&P's industrial sector index fell 1.1 percent
and ranked as the biggest decliner.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Tuesday due to
weaker financials, but bounced off lows as growing optimism over
the U.S. economy largely offset concerns about the winding down
of central bank stimulus.
The FTSE 100 closed down 3.84 points, or 0.1
percent, at 6,303.94, having been down as much as 0.7 percent
before the U.S. open.
U.S. stocks rose for a second straight day as optimism grew
over the economic outlook. Turnover of 73 percent of the 90
day average left the blue-chip index vulnerable to price swings.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - The Nikkei average seesawed on Wednesday morning,
although it climbed to its highest level in five weeks at one
point on the back of a weak yen, after marking a fourth straight
day of gains, the longest winning run since mid-May, in the
previous session.
Analysts say the upside is likely limited by profit-taking
and technical selling as the benchmark Nikkei has already risen
nearly 10 percent over the last four sessions.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares could dip further from Friday
highs on Wednesday after a volatile Wall Street session with
turnover likely thin ahead of key U.S. data later in the week.
China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) for its
services sector dropped to 53.9 in June from May's 54.3, the
government said, a sign that economic cooling is spreading
across the country.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar extended gains against the yen on
Wednesday to its highest level since late May, lifted ahead of a
U.S. holiday and key jobs data that could heighten expectations
that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to reduce its monetary
stimulus in the coming months.
U.S. financial markets will shut early on Wednesday and
remain closed on Thursday in observance of the U.S. Independence
Day holiday. Lower volume could lead to greater volatility.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Interest rates on some Treasury bills briefly
turned negative on Tuesday as investors scrambled for cash-like
assets in case Friday's U.S. payrolls data leads to volatile
trading.
Negative rates mean the securities are in so much demand
that investors for a short time accepted a return lower than
their principal in order to get hold of the securities.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold edged higher on Wednesday after a near 1
percent fall in the previous session, as two Federal Reserve
officials said the U.S. central bank was likely to continue
supporting the economy through asset purchases for some time.
Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,244.06 an ounce by
0014 GMT, while U.S. gold was little changed at
$1,243.5. Spot gold fell 0.9 percent on Tuesday as the dollar
strengthened.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper rose on Wednesday, underpinned by
short covering and bottlenecks in supply, although sluggish
global growth eroded demand prospects and signalled any rally
may prove tough to sustain.
Copper prices have pared some of June's steep losses as mine
shutdowns have combined with limited delivery from London Metal
Exchange-registered warehouses to choke immediate supply.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude jumped to a nine-month high above $99
a barrel on Tuesday as turmoil in the Middle East unsettled
investors, while signs of tightening supply in the U.S. Midwest
strengthened prompt U.S. crude prices relative to other
contracts.
The spread between European Brent and U.S. WTI crude for
September CL-LCO2=R narrowed to less than $4 a barrel, the
lowest since early 2011, as some traders rushed to cover short
bets. Goldman Sachs closed its trade recommendation after
the spread on the August contracts collapsed from over $23 in
February to go well below its target of $5.
For a full report, double click on
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)