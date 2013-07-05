-----------------------(0836 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 14988.55 56.14 0.38
S&P 500 1615.41 1.33 0.08
FTSE 6421.67 191.8 3.08
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 427.62 2.21 0.52
Nikkei 14194.39 175.46 1.25
Euro 1.2898 1.2913
Japanese Yen 100.25 100.03
U.S. Crude 101.05 -0.19
Brent 105.44 -0.1
Gold 1244.45 1249.19
Silver 19.31 19.51
Copper-LME 6871 -79 -1.14
UST 10-YR 93.28125 2.5237
UST 30-YR 88.46875 3.5041
Updates with the latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended slightly higher in a volatile
half-day session on Wednesday as traders squared positions
before the holiday and Friday's job market data.
The three major U.S. stock indexes seesawed on thin trading
volume, with some market participants already away before
Thursday's Independence Day holiday. The U.S. stock market
closed at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Wednesday. It will reopen on
Friday for a full session. .
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index posted its biggest gain
for 20 months on Thursday, boosted by cyclical financial, oil
and mining stocks after the Bank of England and the European
Central Bank signalled extended periods of monetary stimulus.
Both central banks left interest rates unchanged, but gave
unprecedented guidance about their policy direction, making
clear there were no near-term prospects of interest rate rises.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average climbed to a five-week
high on Friday morning, supported by unexpectedly strong
commitments to easy money policies by the European Central Bank
and the Bank of England.
The benchmark Nikkei gained 1.2 percent to 14,187.47
in midmorning trade, rising as high as 14,219.39 for the first
time since May 29, while the broader Topix index
advanced 0.8 percent to 1,180.05.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start higher on Friday
after Europe's two biggest central banks surprised investors
with their willingness to maintain stimulus, but any gains on
the day are unlikely to prevent a loss for the week.
Casino operator Macau Legend Development Ltd debuts
on the Hong Kong stock exchange after slashing its initial
public offering by more than half to $283 million and pricing
the deal near the bottom of expectations.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY/TOKYO - The U.S. dollar rallied broadly on Friday
after the European Central Bank and the Bank of England
blindsided markets with decidedly dovish policy guidance,
leaving the U.S. Federal Reserve as the only major central bank
with any inclination to rein back stimulus.
The dollar could extend its gains if the upcoming U.S.
employment figures show improvements in line with the Fed's
forecast.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday in a
shortened pre-holiday session with investors nervously awaiting
labor market data on Friday that could help shed more light on
the Fed's bond buying program.
The U.S. debt market closed early at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) and
will be closed on Thursday for the U.S. Independence Day
holiday.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold slipped a touch on Friday on a firmer
dollar after the European Central Bank said it could cut
interest rates further, but investors were waiting for U.S. jobs
data later in the day for stronger cues.
Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,246.61 an ounce by
0019 GMT. U.S. gold was down $6 to $1,245.90.
Gold is headed for a weekly gain of about 1.2 percent,
compared with a 5 percent drop in the last week.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper slipped on Friday ahead of a
crucial U.S. labour report, but was set to log its biggest
weekly gain since early May as a shortfall in Chinese supply and
technical buying supported prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
eased to $6,942 a tonne by 0106 GMT, after falling in the
previous session.
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE - Brent crude held above $105 a barrel on Friday
and was on course for its strongest weekly gain in a month,
ahead of key U.S. jobs data that could bolster confidence in
recovery in the world's largest oil consumer.
The United States is expected to have created more jobs as
its economy recovers, lifting its fuel demand outlook. But such
news could also strengthen the greenback and make
dollar-denominated commodities like oil more expensive for
holders of other currencies.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)