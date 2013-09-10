----------------------(0843 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15063.12 140.62 0.94 S&P 500 1671.71 16.54 1 FTSE 6530.74 -16.59 -0.25 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 455.56 3.56 0.79 Nikkei 14356.56 151.33 1.07 Euro 1.3256 1.3254 Japanese Yen 99.52 99.57 U.S. Crude 108.52 -1 Brent 112.86 -0.86 Gold 1378.56 1386.94 Silver 23.26 23.66 Copper-LME 7164 -32 -0.44 UST 10-YR 96.359375 2.925 UST 30-YR 95.84375 3.8621 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Monday, with the Nasdaq ending at its highest level since September 2000, as upbeat data from China boosted optimism about the health of the global economy. Sentiment was also lifted by merger activity and easing concerns about a potential Western-led strike on Syria. The S&P 500 closed higher for a fifth straight session, posting its best daily performance since Aug. 1, while all 10 S&P sectors ended higher. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index fell from three-week highs on Monday, with a warning of lower output from energy major BG and simmering concerns about Syria outweighing strong Chinese data. BG dropped 5.1 percent - its biggest one-day fall in nearly a year - after saying delays at projects in Egypt and Norway would reduce its 2014 production by around 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a 5-1/2-week high on Tuesday morning as companies expected to benefit from the 2020 Summer Olympics continued to draw investor, with a positive lead from Wall Street also boosting sentiment. The benchmark Nikkei was up 1.2 percent at 14,372.52 in mid-morning trade, after rising to 14,410.97, a level not seen since Aug. 2. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to extend gains on Tuesday, taking heart from a Wall Street rally overnight and a recent raft of upbeat Chinese data that pointed to signs of stability in the world's second-largest economy. On Monday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 0.6 percent at 22,750.7 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 1.9 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The euro held steady around a more than one-week high in early Asian trade on Tuesday, as risk appetite ticked up after a Russian proposal on Syria raised the chance that a U.S. military strike would be delayed or averted. President Barack Obama said Russia's proposal to put Syria's chemical weapons under international control "could potentially be a significant breakthrough." For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields fell further from two-year highs on Monday as more investors bet the Federal Reserve might scale back its bond purchases by a smaller amount at next week's policy meeting than they had thought. Lingering worries over U.S. military action against Syria for its alleged use of poison gas against civilians underpinned some safe-haven bids for bonds, investors and analysts said. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold fell on Monday, surrendering some of the gains made in the previous session, on market expectations that the Federal Reserve may taper its monetary stimulus. Also bearish for gold was Chinese government data showing exports from the world's second-largest economy rose more than expected in August to decrease bullion's safe-haven appeal. U.S. stocks, measured by the S&P 500 index <.SP For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - Copper rose for a third consecutive session on Tuesday, buoyed by positive data from China, the world's largest metals consumer, and expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus programme intact for longer. Shanghai copper edged lower as investors awaited China's industrial output data for further evidence of economic recovery. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.3 percent to $7,214.5 a tonne by 0106 GMT. The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.2 percent to 52,160 yuan a tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent crude oil futures dropped to a one-week low below $113 a barrel on Tuesday as supply fears abated after Russia offered to help put Syria's chemical weapons under international control, calming fears of an imminent strike against the country. Brent climbed to six-month peaks above $117 late last month on worries that a possible U.S.-led military strike against Syria may disrupt oil supplies from the Middle East. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)