----------------------(0841 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15326.6 135.54 0.89
S&P 500 1689.13 5.14 0.31
FTSE 6588.43 4.44 0.07
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 460.79 0.27 0.06
Nikkei 14382.92 -42.15 -0.29
Euro 1.3318 1.3309
Japanese Yen 99.49 99.85
U.S. Crude 107.58 0.02
Brent 111.5 0
Gold 1358.23 1366.14
Silver 22.96 23.16
Copper-LME 7147.75 -22.25 -0.31
UST 10-YR 96.703125 2.8843
UST 30-YR 96.40625 3.8285
Updates with the latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the
S&P 500 up for a seventh straight day, as geopolitical fears
eased amid diplomatic efforts to allow Syria to surrender its
chemical weapons, averting a U.S. military strike.
The Nasdaq composite index ended slightly lower on a sell-off
of Apple shares.
Market nervousness abated as U.S. President Barack Obama,
faced with resistance in polls and Congress, said a Russian
offer to pressure Syria to place its chemical weapons under
international control raised the chances of putting off a
strike.
LONDON - Britain's top equity index ended flat on Wednesday
as chip-maker ARM Holdings, boosted by the launch of
Apple's latest iPhone, helped offset profit-taking on DIY
retailer Kingfisher after its results.
Shares in ARM rose 4.8 percent in volume 1-1/2 times its
90-day average a day after partner Apple unveiled a new
smartphone using the British chip designer's latest technology.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down in choppy
trade Thursday morning as the stronger yen hit exporters, while
Sharp Corp tumbled after sources told Reuters it plans to raise
as much as 150 billion yen ($1.5 billion) through a public share
offering.
The Nikkei dropped 0.5 percent to 14,360.76 in
mid-morning trade after briefly entering positive territory. The
index has moved away from a seven-week high of 14,561.46 the
previous day.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start flat on Thursday,
tracking sluggish Asian markets, with focus on local property
giant Sun Hung Kai interim earnings later in the day.
It is forecast to report its first decline in annual
underlying profit since the company started releasing core
profit numbers in 2005, according to analysts.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar struggled at two-week lows against a
basket of major currencies early in Asia on Thursday, as markets
continued to chip away at its recent gains on growing doubts the
Federal Reserve will scale back stimulus in any significant way
next week.
The dollar index stood at 81.518, having fallen as far
as 81.445 overnight. It has broken below its 200-day moving
average and lost more than 1 percent from a seven-week peak set
on Sept. 5.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday due to
strong investor demand at a $21 billion auction of 10-year
notes, part of this week's $65 billion supply of coupon-bearing
government debt.
Bond prices earlier rebounded from Tuesday's losses as
dealers bought Treasuries to exit hedges linked to Verizon's
record-setting corporate bond deal they underwrote. This
interest rate hedge buying faded after the Verizon deal priced.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold fell on Thursday to hold near its weakest
level in three weeks, as tensions eased over a possible military
strike on Syria and amid expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve
will start to unwind its monetary stimulus.
Gold prices are likely to contract further in 2014, after
tumbling for the first time in more than a decade this year, due
to confidence in a stabilising global economy, metals
consultancy Thomson Reuters GFMS said.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper eased to its lowest in four
sessions on Thursday on subdued buying ahead of the Federal
Reserve's stimulus decision next week, although Chinese demand
put a floor under prices.
Copper prices have recovered more than 8 percent from
three-year lows plumbed in late June, but have failed to gain
traction above $7,420 a tonne, the top-end of their recent band
and the highest in 10 weeks, hit in mid-August.
OIL
NEW YORK - Crude oil prices edged up in choppy trading on
Wednesday as investors worried about whether diplomatic efforts
to eliminate Syria's chemical weapons would avert military
action that could disrupt oil supplies from the Middle East.
The small bounce up in crude prices ended a two-day slide
that came as diplomatic efforts quelled fears of a military
strike against Syria. Last week, crude prices surged on fears
that unrest in Syria might spread to other parts of the Middle
East, disrupting supplies from a region that pumps a third of
the world's oil.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)