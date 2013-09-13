----------------------(0840 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15300.64 -25.96 -0.17 S&P 500 1683.42 -5.71 -0.34 FTSE 6588.98 0.55 0.01 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 456.41 -3.11 -0.68 Nikkei 14342.14 -45.13 -0.31 Euro 1.3281 1.3297 Japanese Yen 99.67 99.54 U.S. Crude 108.62 0.02 Brent 112.73 0.1 Gold 1327.76 1320.19 Silver 22.05 21.74 Copper-LME 7079 19 0.27 UST 10-YR 96.328125 2.929 UST 30-YR 95.875 3.8603 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday, ending seven straight days of gains by the S&P 500 index as a drop in precious metal prices dragged mining shares lower. Spot gold fell 2.6 percent to $1,331 an ounce as tensions with Syria eased and on worries the Federal Reserve will begin to scale back its monetary stimulus when it meets on Tuesday and Wednesday. Spot silver fell 5 percent to $21.99 an ounce. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Grocer Wm Morrison was among the top gainers on Britain's FTSE 100 on Thursday after posting its first-half results but the index continued to toil around the 6,600 level. Wm Morrison Supermarkets rose 1.8 percent with traders citing dividend, outlook, and valuation attractions as a trigger for short covering after the firm's first-half results came in just shy of expectations. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in choppy trade on Friday morning as many investors awaited next week's key U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting. The Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 14,414.91 in mid-morning trade, still down 1 percent from a seven-week high of 14,561.46 hit earlier this week. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may end the week on a subdued note on Friday as major indexes and Chinese cyclical counters approach technically overbought levels following recent robust gains, while investors also remain wary ahead of next week's Federal Reserve decision on its stimulus programme. On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 0.1 percent at 22,953.7 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended flat. They are headed for a second-straight weekly gain, up 1.5 and 2.9 percent, respectively. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen clung onto broad overnight gains in Asia on Friday as investors unwound bearish positions particularly against the Australian dollar, which suffered a major setback in the wake of disappointing jobs data at home. Trading in New York, however, was choppy with markets at first favouring the U.S. dollar as investors reacted to headlines showing a steep drop in new claims for jobless benefits last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries traded slightly higher on Thursday, paring early gains on uncertainty over whether the Federal Reserve next week will decide to slow its massive bond-buying program, which overshadowed a 30-year debt sale that saw strong results. Investors are closely focused on what action the Fed might take when it meets on Tuesday and Wednesday on its $85 billion in monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, a program designed to drive down long-term interest rates and boost the world's biggest economy. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged up on Friday after plunging more than 3 percent in the previous session, but remained on track for its worst week in two months on fears the United States would curb its stimulus soon and as a U.S. strike on Syria looked less likely. Gold had risen 0.55 percent to $1,327.41 an ounce by 0012 GMT. It tumbled to its weakest since August 15 at $1,320.19 an ounce on Thursday, tracking heavy losses in U.S gold futures <0#GC:>. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper futures hovered near their lowest level in five weeks on Friday and are set to post their third weekly fall out of four on growing worries the U.S. Federal Reserve would start curbing its liquidity-boosting economic stimulus this month. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.2 percent at $7,072.50 a tonne by 0108 GMT, after hitting a session low of $7,055.50. The contract hit $7,025 on Thursday, its weakest since Aug. 8. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Global oil prices rose for a second straight day on Thursday as investors monitored diplomatic efforts to eliminate Syria's chemical weapons and Libya declared force majeure on another three ports. The two-day rally follows two days of heavy losses that wiped $5 off the global Brent benchmark. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)